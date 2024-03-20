All Full Bloom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The flowers are peeking out for Spring in Monopoly GO, and new Milestone Rewards for Full Bloom are here to celebrate. This new set of rewards will help players finish active minigames like Sunset Treasures.
All Monopoly GO Full Bloom Rewards & Prizes
Monopoly GO‘s Full Bloom milestone rewards aren’t ones to miss, as they are loaded down with the pickaxes needed to complete Sunset Treasures. Additionally, there are heaps of sticker packs and dice rolls to collect. Here is the breakdown for the Full Bloom milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|3 Points
|10 Dice Rolls
|2
|10 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|10 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|5
|60 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|7
|20 Points
|Cash
|8
|25 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|9
|20 Points
|6 Pickaxes
|10
|150 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|13
|40 Points
|Cash
|14
|45 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|15
|400 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|17
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|35 Points
|Cash
|19
|60 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|20
|800 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|22
|65 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|23
|70 Points
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,200 Points
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|27
|100 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|28
|115 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|29
|140 Points
|140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|32
|250 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300 Points
|32 Pickaxes
|34
|350 Points
|Cash
|35
|1,600 Points
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|5 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|37
|550 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash
|39
|800 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|40
|2,500 Points
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|42
|950 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,000 Points
|45 Pickaxes
|44
|1,100 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,150 Points
|650 Dice Rolls
|47
|1,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|1,300 Points
|65 Pickaxes
|49
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|50
|6,200 Points
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Full Bloom in Monopoly GO
To get all the milestone rewards for Full Bloom in Monopoly GO, players must land on pickups scattered across the board. These are shown as little tiles similar to shields, and they move around the board as you continue to land on them. This is a good deal easier than trying to land on specific, stationary tiles like Free Parking or utilities.
Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO
When The Full Bloom Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 20, 2024, and will end on March 23. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To earn additional dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to participate in current events and minigames. You can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.