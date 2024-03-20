All Full Bloom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The flowers are peeking out for Spring in Monopoly GO, and new Milestone Rewards for Full Bloom are here to celebrate. This new set of rewards will help players finish active minigames like Sunset Treasures.

All Monopoly GO Full Bloom Rewards & Prizes

Full Bloom

Monopoly GO‘s Full Bloom milestone rewards aren’t ones to miss, as they are loaded down with the pickaxes needed to complete Sunset Treasures. Additionally, there are heaps of sticker packs and dice rolls to collect. Here is the breakdown for the Full Bloom milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 3 Points 10 Dice Rolls 2 10 Points 3 Pickaxes 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 10 Points 4 Pickaxes 5 60 Points 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 5 Pickaxes 7 20 Points Cash 8 25 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 9 20 Points 6 Pickaxes 10 150 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points 8 Pickaxes 13 40 Points Cash 14 45 Points 10 Pickaxes 15 400 Points 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Points 15 Pickaxes 17 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 35 Points Cash 19 60 Points 17 Pickaxes 20 800 Points 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 22 65 Points 20 Pickaxes 23 70 Points 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Points Cash 25 1,200 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 27 100 Points 25 Pickaxes 28 115 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 140 Points 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Points Cash 31 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 32 250 Points 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Points 32 Pickaxes 34 350 Points Cash 35 1,600 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 5 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 37 550 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash 39 800 Points 35 Pickaxes 40 2,500 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 42 950 Points Cash 43 1,000 Points 45 Pickaxes 44 1,100 Points 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Points Cash 46 1,150 Points 650 Dice Rolls 47 1,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 1,300 Points 65 Pickaxes 49 1,400 Points Cash 50 6,200 Points 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Full Bloom in Monopoly GO

To get all the milestone rewards for Full Bloom in Monopoly GO, players must land on pickups scattered across the board. These are shown as little tiles similar to shields, and they move around the board as you continue to land on them. This is a good deal easier than trying to land on specific, stationary tiles like Free Parking or utilities.

When The Full Bloom Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 20, 2024, and will end on March 23. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To earn additional dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to participate in current events and minigames. You can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.