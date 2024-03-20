Category:
All Full Bloom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Mar 20, 2024
Full Bloom Event Monopoly Go
The flowers are peeking out for Spring in Monopoly GO, and new Milestone Rewards for Full Bloom are here to celebrate. This new set of rewards will help players finish active minigames like Sunset Treasures.

All Monopoly GO Full Bloom Rewards & Prizes

Full Bloom Milestone Rewards Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO‘s Full Bloom milestone rewards aren’t ones to miss, as they are loaded down with the pickaxes needed to complete Sunset Treasures. Additionally, there are heaps of sticker packs and dice rolls to collect. Here is the breakdown for the Full Bloom milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
13 Points10 Dice Rolls
210 Points3 Pickaxes
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
410 Points4 Pickaxes
560 Points100 Dice Rolls
615 Points5 Pickaxes
720 PointsCash
825 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
920 Points6 Pickaxes
10150 Points225 Dice Rolls
1125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 Points8 Pickaxes
1340 PointsCash
1445 Points10 Pickaxes
15400 Points500 Dice Rolls
1645 Points15 Pickaxes
1750 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1835 PointsCash
1960 Points17 Pickaxes
20800 Points850 Dice Rolls
2160 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2265 Points20 Pickaxes
2370 Points70 Dice Rolls
2480 PointsCash
251,200 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
2690 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
27100 Points25 Pickaxes
28115 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
29140 Points140 Dice Rolls
301,000 PointsCash
31200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
32250 Points200 Dice Rolls
33300 Points32 Pickaxes
34350 PointsCash
351,600 Points1,400 Dice Rolls
365 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
37550 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash
39800 Points35 Pickaxes
402,500 Points2,000 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Min)
42950 PointsCash
431,000 Points45 Pickaxes
441,100 Points600 Dice Rolls
452,000 PointsCash
461,150 Points650 Dice Rolls
471,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
481,300 Points65 Pickaxes
491,400 PointsCash
506,200 Points6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Full Bloom in Monopoly GO

To get all the milestone rewards for Full Bloom in Monopoly GO, players must land on pickups scattered across the board. These are shown as little tiles similar to shields, and they move around the board as you continue to land on them. This is a good deal easier than trying to land on specific, stationary tiles like Free Parking or utilities.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Full Bloom Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 20, 2024, and will end on March 23. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To earn additional dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to participate in current events and minigames. You can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

