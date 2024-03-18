How to Get Free Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

Fans of Monopoly GO have a new challenge to tackle with the arrival of Sunset Treasures, but to gather rewards, players are going to get Pickaxes for the mini-game.

How to Get More Sunset Treasures Tokens in Monopoly GO

Pickaxes have made their return in Monopoly GO, and players need to collect them to participate in Sunset Treasures. These handy tools can be gathered up a few ways, but it can be a bit of a grind at times.

The easiest way to grind Pickaxes in Monopoly GO is through your daily Quick Wins. These short tasks are quick to complete, usually requiring a number of dice rolls or landing on a specific tile. You’ll get a few Pickaxes for Sunset Treasures just by doing these.

Additionally, players can get free Pickaxes via Sunset Treasures itself, with the item being a reward for levels 9, 15, and 17. Finally, you’ll receive Pickaxe tokens for hitting the milestones for the various events and tournaments Monopoly GO that take place at the same time as the mini-game. To help with those, you’ll want to make sure you get as many free dice rolls as possible, so make sure to check out our list of daily free dice roll links. On occasion, those links do also include free Pickaxes, though that’s not always the case.

