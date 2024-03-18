Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Free Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 09:00 am
An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

Fans of Monopoly GO have a new challenge to tackle with the arrival of Sunset Treasures, but to gather rewards, players are going to get Pickaxes for the mini-game.

Recommended Videos

How to Get More Sunset Treasures Tokens in Monopoly GO

Monopoly Go. But how do you sign out?

Pickaxes have made their return in Monopoly GO, and players need to collect them to participate in Sunset Treasures. These handy tools can be gathered up a few ways, but it can be a bit of a grind at times.

The easiest way to grind Pickaxes in Monopoly GO is through your daily Quick Wins. These short tasks are quick to complete, usually requiring a number of dice rolls or landing on a specific tile. You’ll get a few Pickaxes for Sunset Treasures just by doing these.

Related: When Is the Next Partner Event in Monopoly GO?

Additionally, players can get free Pickaxes via Sunset Treasures itself, with the item being a reward for levels 9, 15, and 17. Finally, you’ll receive Pickaxe tokens for hitting the milestones for the various events and tournaments Monopoly GO that take place at the same time as the mini-game. To help with those, you’ll want to make sure you get as many free dice rolls as possible, so make sure to check out our list of daily free dice roll links. On occasion, those links do also include free Pickaxes, though that’s not always the case.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
related content
Read Article All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Should You Free or Execute Gammel in Unicorn Overlord? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 18, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].