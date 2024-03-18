Category:
All Spring Awakening Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:58 am
Spring Awakening Monopoly GO Rewards
Sunshine and good weather mean another opportunity to win milestone rewards during Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO. There are loads of dice rolls to win, and we have all the details on what rewards on available at each level.

All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening Rewards & Prizes

Spring Awakening Milestone rewards Monopoly GO
Spring Awakening rewards in Monopoly GO are loaded with Dice Rolls and Sticker Packs – but the real treasure with this minigame is the pickaxes needed to complete the Sunset Treasures minigame. Fans can find the breakdown for the Spring Awakening Milestone rewards below, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points3 Pickaxes
210 Points10 Dice Rolls
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
420 Points3 Pickaxes
565 Points100 Dice Rolls
615 Points4 Pickaxes
790 PointsCash
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points5 Pickaxes
10180 Points225 Dice Rolls
1125 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
1230 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1335 Points7 Pickaxes
1440 PointsCash
15350 Points425 Dice Rolls
1645 Points8 Pickaxes
1765 PointsGold Sticker Pack
18100 Points120 Dice Rolls
1970 Points10 Pickaxes
20700 Points800 Dice Rolls
2180 PointsCash
22100 Points13 Pickaxes
23110 PointsPink Sticker Pack
24120 PointsCash
251,100 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
26130 Points15 Pickaxes
27140 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
28150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
29160 Points17 Pickaxes
30900 PointsCash
31175 Points180 Dice Rolls
32250 PointsCash
33270 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34300 PointsCash
352,000 Points1,800 Dice Rolls
36400 Points30 Pickaxes
37500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
38650 Points500 Dice Rolls
39750 PointsCash
403,000 Points2,500 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
42800 Points35 Pickaxes
431,100 PointsCash
441,200 Points900 Dice Rolls
452,500 PointsCash
461,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
471,400 Points45 Pickaxes
481,500 PointsCash
496,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO

To play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. Doing this will earn points, which will then go toward leveling up milestones for rewards. There are a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls to be won during this minigame.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Spring Awakening Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 18, 2024, and will end on March 20. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, playing the current events and minigames is a must, as they are part of milestone rewards. Players can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

