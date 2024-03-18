All Spring Awakening Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Sunshine and good weather mean another opportunity to win milestone rewards during Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO. There are loads of dice rolls to win, and we have all the details on what rewards on available at each level.
All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening Rewards & Prizes
Spring Awakening rewards in Monopoly GO are loaded with Dice Rolls and Sticker Packs – but the real treasure with this minigame is the pickaxes needed to complete the Sunset Treasures minigame. Fans can find the breakdown for the Spring Awakening Milestone rewards below, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|10 Points
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|20 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|5
|65 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|7
|90 Points
|Cash
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|10
|180 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|25 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|12
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|35 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|14
|40 Points
|Cash
|15
|350 Points
|425 Dice Rolls
|16
|45 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|17
|65 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|100 Points
|120 Dice Rolls
|19
|70 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|20
|700 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|80 Points
|Cash
|22
|100 Points
|13 Pickaxes
|23
|110 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|120 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,100 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|26
|130 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|27
|140 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|28
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|29
|160 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|175 Points
|180 Dice Rolls
|32
|250 Points
|Cash
|33
|270 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|300 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,000 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|36
|400 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|37
|500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|650 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|750 Points
|Cash
|40
|3,000 Points
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|800 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|43
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,200 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|47
|1,400 Points
|45 Pickaxes
|48
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|49
|6,000 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO
To play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. Doing this will earn points, which will then go toward leveling up milestones for rewards. There are a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls to be won during this minigame.
When The Spring Awakening Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 18, 2024, and will end on March 20. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, playing the current events and minigames is a must, as they are part of milestone rewards. Players can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.