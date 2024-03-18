All Spring Awakening Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Sunshine and good weather mean another opportunity to win milestone rewards during Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO. There are loads of dice rolls to win, and we have all the details on what rewards on available at each level.

All Monopoly GO Spring Awakening Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

Spring Awakening rewards in Monopoly GO are loaded with Dice Rolls and Sticker Packs – but the real treasure with this minigame is the pickaxes needed to complete the Sunset Treasures minigame. Fans can find the breakdown for the Spring Awakening Milestone rewards below, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 10 Points 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 20 Points 3 Pickaxes 5 65 Points 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 4 Pickaxes 7 90 Points Cash 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 5 Pickaxes 10 180 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 12 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 35 Points 7 Pickaxes 14 40 Points Cash 15 350 Points 425 Dice Rolls 16 45 Points 8 Pickaxes 17 65 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 100 Points 120 Dice Rolls 19 70 Points 10 Pickaxes 20 700 Points 800 Dice Rolls 21 80 Points Cash 22 100 Points 13 Pickaxes 23 110 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 120 Points Cash 25 1,100 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 130 Points 15 Pickaxes 27 140 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 28 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 29 160 Points 17 Pickaxes 30 900 Points Cash 31 175 Points 180 Dice Rolls 32 250 Points Cash 33 270 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 300 Points Cash 35 2,000 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 36 400 Points 30 Pickaxes 37 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 650 Points 500 Dice Rolls 39 750 Points Cash 40 3,000 Points 2,500 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 800 Points 35 Pickaxes 43 1,100 Points Cash 44 1,200 Points 900 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Points Cash 46 1,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 47 1,400 Points 45 Pickaxes 48 1,500 Points Cash 49 6,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO

To play Spring Awakening in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. Doing this will earn points, which will then go toward leveling up milestones for rewards. There are a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls to be won during this minigame.

When The Spring Awakening Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Spring Awakening event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 18, 2024, and will end on March 20. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards while playing.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, playing the current events and minigames is a must, as they are part of milestone rewards. Players can also complete the daily Quick Wins and log onto Monopoly GO. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.