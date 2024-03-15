Category:
All St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

St Paddy's Party Monopoly GO Banner
Springtime events continue to roll out, with Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party milestone rewards adding to the stack of cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs players can collect in March.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO St Paddy's Party Board Token
The St. Paddy’s Party rewards in Monopoly GO are some of the most robust for St. Patrick’s Day events this March. There is a slew of rewards to gather for those looking to jump in on the festivities, which we have provided below after confirming information with the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 PointsCash
210 Points15 Dice Rolls
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
480 Points125 Dice Rolls
515 PointsCash
620 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
725 PointsCash
8150 Points225 Dice Rolls
925 PointsCash
1020 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
1135 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1240 PointsCash
13450 PointsSt. Paddy’s Day Hazel
1445 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1550 Points150 Dice Rolls
1655 PointsCash
17650 Points700 Dice Rolls
1860 PointsCash
1980 Points200 Dice Rolls
20100 PointsPink Sticker Pack
211,200 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
22100 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
23120 PointsCash
24150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
251,500 Points1,350 Dice Rolls
26150 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27200 PointsCash
28250 PointsCash Grab Mini Game Boost (5 Min)
29400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
302,200 Points2,000 Dice Rolls
31400 PointsCash
32500 Points300 Dice Rolls
33600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
344,500 Points3,700 Dice Rolls
351,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
36800 Points500 Dice Rolls
37800 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Min)
383,500 PointsCash
391,000 Points800 Dice Rolls
401,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
411,100 PointsCash
426,500 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play St. Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO

To complete milestones for rewards for St Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO, players will need to focus on pickups. These random checkmarks will be scattered across the board, waiting to be landed on. Unlike set tiles, each player’s board will be a bit different, adding to the excitement of the event. There are a total of 17,565 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When The St. Paddy’s Party Event Ends

The St Paddy’s Party event in Monopoly GO will last for 72 hours, from March 15 at 9 AM ET through March 18.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to hit milestones for active events, allowing them to earn rolls for rewards. You can also obtain dice rolls via daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. To help score the most Dice Rolls daily, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated every day for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

