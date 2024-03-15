All St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Springtime events continue to roll out, with Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party milestone rewards adding to the stack of cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs players can collect in March.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The St. Paddy’s Party rewards in Monopoly GO are some of the most robust for St. Patrick’s Day events this March. There is a slew of rewards to gather for those looking to jump in on the festivities, which we have provided below after confirming information with the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points Cash 2 10 Points 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 80 Points 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points Cash 6 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Points Cash 8 150 Points 225 Dice Rolls 9 25 Points Cash 10 20 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 11 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Points Cash 13 450 Points St. Paddy’s Day Hazel 14 45 Points Gold Sticker Pack 15 50 Points 150 Dice Rolls 16 55 Points Cash 17 650 Points 700 Dice Rolls 18 60 Points Cash 19 80 Points 200 Dice Rolls 20 100 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 1,200 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 100 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 23 120 Points Cash 24 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 1,500 Points 1,350 Dice Rolls 26 150 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 200 Points Cash 28 250 Points Cash Grab Mini Game Boost (5 Min) 29 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 2,200 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 31 400 Points Cash 32 500 Points 300 Dice Rolls 33 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 4,500 Points 3,700 Dice Rolls 35 1,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 36 800 Points 500 Dice Rolls 37 800 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 38 3,500 Points Cash 39 1,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 40 1,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 41 1,100 Points Cash 42 6,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play St. Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO

To complete milestones for rewards for St Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO, players will need to focus on pickups. These random checkmarks will be scattered across the board, waiting to be landed on. Unlike set tiles, each player’s board will be a bit different, adding to the excitement of the event. There are a total of 17,565 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When The St. Paddy’s Party Event Ends

The St Paddy’s Party event in Monopoly GO will last for 72 hours, from March 15 at 9 AM ET through March 18.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to hit milestones for active events, allowing them to earn rolls for rewards. You can also obtain dice rolls via daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. To help score the most Dice Rolls daily, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated every day for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.