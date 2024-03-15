All St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Springtime events continue to roll out, with Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party milestone rewards adding to the stack of cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs players can collect in March.
All Monopoly GO St. Paddy’s Party Rewards & Prizes
The St. Paddy’s Party rewards in Monopoly GO are some of the most robust for St. Patrick’s Day events this March. There is a slew of rewards to gather for those looking to jump in on the festivities, which we have provided below after confirming information with the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|10 Points
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|80 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|Cash
|6
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|25 Points
|Cash
|8
|150 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|9
|25 Points
|Cash
|10
|20 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|
|11
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Points
|Cash
|13
|450 Points
|St. Paddy’s Day Hazel
|14
|45 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|15
|50 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|16
|55 Points
|Cash
|17
|650 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|18
|60 Points
|Cash
|19
|80 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|20
|100 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|1,200 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|100 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|23
|120 Points
|Cash
|24
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|1,500 Points
|1,350 Dice Rolls
|26
|150 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|200 Points
|Cash
|28
|250 Points
|Cash Grab Mini Game Boost (5 Min)
|29
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|2,200 Points
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|400 Points
|Cash
|32
|500 Points
|300 Dice Rolls
|33
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|4,500 Points
|3,700 Dice Rolls
|35
|1,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|36
|800 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|37
|800 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|38
|3,500 Points
|Cash
|39
|1,000 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|41
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|42
|6,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play St. Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO
To complete milestones for rewards for St Paddy’s Party in Monopoly GO, players will need to focus on pickups. These random checkmarks will be scattered across the board, waiting to be landed on. Unlike set tiles, each player’s board will be a bit different, adding to the excitement of the event. There are a total of 17,565 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.
When The St. Paddy’s Party Event Ends
The St Paddy’s Party event in Monopoly GO will last for 72 hours, from March 15 at 9 AM ET through March 18.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to hit milestones for active events, allowing them to earn rolls for rewards. You can also obtain dice rolls via daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. To help score the most Dice Rolls daily, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated every day for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.