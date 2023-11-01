All Jungle Jam Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Trick or Treat” event has ended in Monopoly GO, with “Jungle Jam” coming in to replace it. As always, here’s our guide to the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones available, and how to win.

How the “Jungle Jam” Event Works in Monopoly GO

The “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Hat tokens by landing on any of the corner spaces, which are Go, Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. You get four Hat tokens for each of those spaces. As always, your dice multiplier will increase how many tokens you earn from landing on a specific spot. “Jungle Jam” is an extremely short event, lasting only from Nov. 1 at 11AM ET to Nov. 3 at 11AM ET.

All Rewards & Milestones for “Jungle Jam” in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great rewards and milestones available to earn in the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO. In general, these events are a wonderful way to earn extra money and dice rolls that can help you complete more boards than ever before. The below table was created based on a combination of my own experience and a list posted by @itsjakem on X, who has proven a reliable source of information on the game.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 10 Dice Rolls 2 10 Cash 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 70 75 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash 9 180 225 Dice Rolls 10 35 Cash 11 40 Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash 13 300 400 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack 14 55 Cash 15 50 10-minute Cash Grab 16 60 Cash 17 70 Sticker Pack 18 700 850 Dice Rolls 19 70 Cash 20 80 Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,400 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack 23 150 15-minute High Roller 24 140 Stick Pack 25 175 200 Dice Rolls 26 1,000 300 Dice Rolls 27 200 Sticker Pack 28 300 250 Dice Rolls 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,900 Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,600 Dice Rolls & 5-minute High Roller 36 1,000 Sticker Pack 37 1,100 25-minute Rent Frenzy 38 1,200 Cash 39 2,500 Cash & 700 Dice Rolls 40 1,300 1,000 Dice Rolls 41 1,400 Sticker Pack 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

Getting to the highest level during any Monopoly GO event is extremely difficult if you’re not paying for dice rolls. However, there are a few things that you can do to get farther than you might have otherwise gone.

The most important thing is to pay attention to what other events are going on. At launch, the “Jungle Jam” event is occurring simultaneously with the end of “Spooky Car Partners.” It’s a good idea to use up all your Wheel tokens before that ends, as you can get a ton of dice, cash, and stickers from that event. However, I don’t recommend you try and target getting Wheel tokens at such a late stage. It’s not a good use of your time and rolls. “Ghost Chase” is also going on, so keep that in mind, though like with “Spooky Car Partners,” I don’t recommend actively pursuing points for the event when it’ll end so soon.

Otherwise, the advice I always give in terms of dice rolls is simple: 6-8 are the numbers that you have the highest likelihood of rolling, without any other modifiers being taken into consideration. It’s a good idea to use a low multiplier until you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. Then, turn your dice multiplier up. You won’t always hit your target, but it gives you more opportunities to do so.

Since “Jungle Jam” is a four corner event, there’s another layer of strategy in Monopoly GO that’s good to think about. As there’s a chance of “Go to Jail” giving you more dice rolls, it’s a really excellent idea to target that space specifically with the highest possible multiplier to build up your dice pool. You won’t always get doubles, but in the event you do, you’ll win big.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win.

