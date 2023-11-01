Video Games

All Jungle Jam Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

A header-sized image for the Jungle Jam event in Monopoly GO. The picture shows Rich Uncle Pennybags crossing a rickety wooden rope bridge over a river and the logo for the event. There's a dog on his back.

The “Trick or Treat” event has ended in Monopoly GO, with “Jungle Jam” coming in to replace it. As always, here’s our guide to the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones available, and how to win.

How the “Jungle Jam” Event Works in Monopoly GO

An image for the Jungle Jam event in Monopoly GO showing all the rules for the event as part of an article on the available rewards and milestones, as well as how to win. The picture shows Rich Uncle Pennybags crossing a rickety wooden rope bridge over a river and the logo for the event. There's a dog on his back.

The “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Hat tokens by landing on any of the corner spaces, which are Go, Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. You get four Hat tokens for each of those spaces. As always, your dice multiplier will increase how many tokens you earn from landing on a specific spot. “Jungle Jam” is an extremely short event, lasting only from Nov. 1 at 11AM ET to Nov. 3 at 11AM ET.

All Rewards & Milestones for “Jungle Jam” in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great rewards and milestones available to earn in the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO. In general, these events are a wonderful way to earn extra money and dice rolls that can help you complete more boards than ever before. The below table was created based on a combination of my own experience and a list posted by @itsjakem on X, who has proven a reliable source of information on the game.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
1510 Dice Rolls
210Cash
315Sticker Pack
47075 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash
9180225 Dice Rolls
1035Cash
1140Sticker Pack
1250Cash
13300400 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack
1455Cash
155010-minute Cash Grab
1660Cash
1770Sticker Pack
18700850 Dice Rolls
1970Cash
2080Sticker Pack
21100Cash
221,2001,400 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Stick Pack
25175200 Dice Rolls
261,000300 Dice Rolls
27200Sticker Pack
28300250 Dice Rolls
29350Cash
301,8001,900 Dice Rolls
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Sticker Pack
34900Cash
352,8002,600 Dice Rolls & 5-minute High Roller
361,000Sticker Pack
371,10025-minute Rent Frenzy
381,200Cash
392,500Cash & 700 Dice Rolls
401,3001,000 Dice Rolls
411,400Sticker Pack
421,500Cash
436,000Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

Getting to the highest level during any Monopoly GO event is extremely difficult if you’re not paying for dice rolls. However, there are a few things that you can do to get farther than you might have otherwise gone.

The most important thing is to pay attention to what other events are going on. At launch, the “Jungle Jam” event is occurring simultaneously with the end of “Spooky Car Partners.” It’s a good idea to use up all your Wheel tokens before that ends, as you can get a ton of dice, cash, and stickers from that event. However, I don’t recommend you try and target getting Wheel tokens at such a late stage. It’s not a good use of your time and rolls. “Ghost Chase” is also going on, so keep that in mind, though like with “Spooky Car Partners,” I don’t recommend actively pursuing points for the event when it’ll end so soon.

Otherwise, the advice I always give in terms of dice rolls is simple: 6-8 are the numbers that you have the highest likelihood of rolling, without any other modifiers being taken into consideration. It’s a good idea to use a low multiplier until you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. Then, turn your dice multiplier up. You won’t always hit your target, but it gives you more opportunities to do so.

Since “Jungle Jam” is a four corner event, there’s another layer of strategy in Monopoly GO that’s good to think about. As there’s a chance of “Go to Jail” giving you more dice rolls, it’s a really excellent idea to target that space specifically with the highest possible multiplier to build up your dice pool. You won’t always get doubles, but in the event you do, you’ll win big.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

