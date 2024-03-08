Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

Partner events in Monopoly GO are a great chance to win a ton of dice rolls and other prizes, but they can be difficult to navigate, so here’s my best strategy for winning at them.

Best Strategy for Winning at Partner Events in Monopoly GO

The first step in my strategy for doing the best you can at Partner Events in Monopoly GO is to find good people to play with. This seems like a bit of a no-brainer, but it can be pretty hard to do. My first piece of advice is to play with friends that you know are reliable and regular Monopoly GO people.

However, if you’re like me, you may not have a lot of friends that play the game. If that’s the case, I recommend checking out some of the more legitimate places, like the official Monopoly GO Facebook group, which you can find a link to in-game. There are also several reputable Discord communities around.

Do not — I repeat do not — ever pay someone real money to be your partner for an event in Monopoly GO. That’s a really great way to get ripped off, and there are a ton of scammers out there. You should also avoid giving people online personal details. Getting in real-life trouble is not, in fact, a best strategy for winning at Partner Events in Monopoly GO.

The next thing you’re going to want to do is get as many tokens as you can. The best way to do that is going to be to participate in the ongoing events and tournaments in the game. For example, at the time of this article’s writing, the “Hot Rod Partners” event is going on. It’s coinciding with the “Girl Power” event. You can win hundreds of tokens for the “Hot Rod Partners” event just by participating in “Girl Power.” The same is also true of the tournament that’s going on.

To do well at those events and tournament, you’ll need dice rolls, which you can get from a few location. In addition to getting them by hitting the various milestones for the events and tournaments, you can also get dice rolls via these free and safe links. They’re also available as part of your Free Gift and as rewards for the Daily Quick Wins alongside tokens for, you guessed it, the ongoing Partner Event. This cycle of getting dice rolls and more tokens is, for obvious reasons, integral to my best strategy for winning at Partner Events in Monopoly GO.

How many Partner Event tokens you’ve collected doesn’t necessarily matter. However, I do recommend that you build up a relatively decent store of them, since I find it more convenient to use them all at once rather than clicking in an out every time I get enough to spin the game’s wheel.

If you’re playing with friends, you can skip this next step, but if you’re playing with random people online, this is going to be something really important to keep in mind. With random people online, you don’t always know if they’re going to pull their own weight. As such, my best strategy involves waiting to see what your Monopoly GO partners do for the event. It’s fine to put down some tokens initially, but if you notice someone isn’t playing back, don’t spend anymore. You should match the energy of the person with you. It’s fine to lead, but you should generally make sure they’re at least trying to get the same number of points as you.

When it comes to actually spending tokens, the strategy that’s worked best for me during Partner Events in Monopoly GO basically boils down to play low and slow. I’ll generally only spend 100 tokens on any given spin. Although you can get more by spending more tokens, the wheel feels really biased to me in favor of the lower numbers, meaning that fewer spins is more likely to yield fewer rewards. At 100, you end up getting some pretty decent rewards and making progress, but you spread your risk out across more spins. That means you’re more likely to hit a, for example, “Free Spin” or one of the bigger numbers, which will more than make up for not winning a ton outright.

That’s my best strategy for winning at Partner Events in Monopoly GO! To boil it down: Find good partners, get as many tokens as you can, play based on how your partner is playing, and bet fewer tokens in favor of getting more spins.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.