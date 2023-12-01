All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays Event Rewards, Milestones

“Uncharted Adventures” has come to an end in Monopoly GO, and to kick off a new season, the game has launched the “Heartfelt Holidays” event, so here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the game as well as how to play and win.

How to Play “Heartfelt Holidays” in Monopoly GO

The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO launched on Dec. 1 at 1:45PM ET and will run two days and twenty hours, bringing it to roughly 9:45AM ET on Dec. 4. Due to how the event calculates time, it’s likely it’ll start defaulting back to 10AM ET, though, as it doesn’t show minutes left until near the end.

In terms of the rules, “Heartfelt Holidays” in Monopoly GO sees players landing on tax or utility tiles to get Christmas Tree Light tokens. You get three for a tax tile and two for a utility tile. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

Every “Heartfelt Holiday” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there are lots of rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of the below. I’ve made the list based on my own experience and cross-referenced it with the one posted by Monopoly GO expert @itsjakem on X. Like with some other events, there are certain levels that have time requirements to get a special second prize, so I’ve listed those as well.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 50 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Sticker Pack 7 15 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 20 Cash 9 100 225 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 10 25 Cash 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash 13 250 450 Dice Rolls, Cash 14 35 Cash 15 40 Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash 17 400 700 Dice Rolls 18 50 10-minute High Roller 19 75 Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 22 60 Cash 23 65 Sticker Pack 24 70 15-minute Cash Grab 25 80 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash, 300 Dice Rolls 27 150 225 Dice Rolls 28 200 Cash 29 250 Sticker Pack 30 1,200 1,700 Dice Rolls 31 300 5-minute Cash Boost 32 400 Cash 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,400 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 35 550 Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash 37 700 700 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash, 750 Dice Rolls 39 750 Sticker Pack 40 800 Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 7,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Win

Tax and utility tile events like “Heartfelt Holidays” are kind of hard in Monopoly GO. They don’t give you a ton of tokens, and they’re hard to hit, but once you’re on a roll, it’s easier to keep racking up tokens due to the spacing between tax and utility tiles. My advice is to focus equally on whatever tournament or other events are going on and to treat “Heartfelt Holidays” as something that’s might give you a few bonuses. If you’re really intent on hitting a tax or utility tile, save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from one.

Otherwise, a new season of collecting stickers has started, so that’s likely to get you some good bonuses that will help you get more dice rolls. This time around, it’s the “Heartfelt Holidays” album you’ll be collecting and trading for stickers to do. From there, make sure you’re doing you daily Quick Wins and collecting your Free Gift every eight hours.

And that’s all the milestones, prizes, and rewards you can get in the “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO, as well as my advice on how to play and win. Make sure to buy your presents for people early, if you do that kind of thing.

