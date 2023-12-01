Video Games

All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays Event Rewards, Milestones

By
0
A header-sized image for the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Rich Uncle Pennybags and a dog decorating a Christmas tree with lights.

“Uncharted Adventures” has come to an end in Monopoly GO, and to kick off a new season, the game has launched the “Heartfelt Holidays” event, so here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the game as well as how to play and win.

How to Play “Heartfelt Holidays” in Monopoly GO

The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO launched on Dec. 1 at 1:45PM ET and will run two days and twenty hours, bringing it to roughly 9:45AM ET on Dec. 4. Due to how the event calculates time, it’s likely it’ll start defaulting back to 10AM ET, though, as it doesn’t show minutes left until near the end.

In terms of the rules, “Heartfelt Holidays” in Monopoly GO sees players landing on tax or utility tiles to get Christmas Tree Light tokens. You get three for a tax tile and two for a utility tile. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

Every “Heartfelt Holiday” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there are lots of rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of the below. I’ve made the list based on my own experience and cross-referenced it with the one posted by Monopoly GO expert @itsjakem on X. Like with some other events, there are certain levels that have time requirements to get a special second prize, so I’ve listed those as well.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
15Cash
2520 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
450125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
615Sticker Pack
71510-minute Rent Frenzy
820Cash
9100225 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
1025Cash
1125Sticker Pack
1230Cash
13250450 Dice Rolls, Cash
1435Cash
1540Sticker Pack
1645Cash
17400700 Dice Rolls
185010-minute High Roller
1975Sticker Pack
2060Cash
217001,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
2260Cash
2365Sticker Pack
247015-minute Cash Grab
2580100 Dice Rolls
26500Cash, 300 Dice Rolls
27150225 Dice Rolls
28200Cash
29250Sticker Pack
301,2001,700 Dice Rolls
313005-minute Cash Boost
32400Cash
33500Cash
341,8002,400 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
35550Sticker Pack
36600Cash
37700700 Dice Rolls
381,300Cash, 750 Dice Rolls
39750Sticker Pack
40800Sticker Pack
41900Cash
424,3007,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Win

Tax and utility tile events like “Heartfelt Holidays” are kind of hard in Monopoly GO. They don’t give you a ton of tokens, and they’re hard to hit, but once you’re on a roll, it’s easier to keep racking up tokens due to the spacing between tax and utility tiles. My advice is to focus equally on whatever tournament or other events are going on and to treat “Heartfelt Holidays” as something that’s might give you a few bonuses. If you’re really intent on hitting a tax or utility tile, save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from one.

Otherwise, a new season of collecting stickers has started, so that’s likely to get you some good bonuses that will help you get more dice rolls. This time around, it’s the “Heartfelt Holidays” album you’ll be collecting and trading for stickers to do. From there, make sure you’re doing you daily Quick Wins and collecting your Free Gift every eight hours.

And that’s all the milestones, prizes, and rewards you can get in the “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO, as well as my advice on how to play and win. Make sure to buy your presents for people early, if you do that kind of thing.

