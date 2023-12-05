All Snowy Creations Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Snowy Creations” tournament is back again in Monopoly GO, and it’s occurring alongside the “Twinkle Tree” event, so we’re breaking down all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get this time around.

Every Prize, Milestone, & Reward for the “Snowy Creations” Tournament in Monopoly GO

There are a lot of prizes, milestones, and rewards that you can get for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve compiled in a table below with help form the Monopoly GO Wiki. Please note that you must get at least five Snowman tokens for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO to activate. There are 30 prizes in total.

Level Points Required Reward 1 45 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 80 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 120 5-minute High Roller 5 140 100 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 130 10 Prize Drop Chips 8 160 Sticker Pack 9 180 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 250 Sticker Pack 12 225 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 300 Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Prize Drop Chips 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Sticker Pack 22 700 80 Prize Drop Chips 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Prize Drop Chips 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

In addition to that above table, you’ll get different rewards depending on where you place in the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO. Here are those levels and rewards for your reference.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How the “Snowy Creations” Tournament Works

The “Snowy Creations” tournament gives players Snowman tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier. Players get four for a successful Shutdown and two for one that’s blocked, while they’ll get four for a small Bank Heist, six for a Large, and eight for a Bankrupt! I don’t know of any specific way to get one of the other, so I’ve got no advice there. “Snowy Creations” will last from

How to Get Snowman Tokens Easily in Monopoly GO

Tournaments like “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO all work approximately the same way. You’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Railroad, as that’s what you’re most likely to roll. From there, pay attention to what other events are going on. “Twinkle Tree” is a great event to have happening alongside “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO, because it gives you the chance of a token for that event ending up next to a Railroad. When that happens, up your dice multiplier, as it increases the chances of you getting something.

PEG-E is also going on alongside the “Snowy Creations” tournament, so take advantage of the plinko machine. My advice is to aim to get more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls rather than cash. While cash can help if you need to upgrade landmarks, Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls tend to go a lot farther when it comes to helping you win.

As you approach the closing hours of any tournament in Monopoly GO, I also recommend that you start saving your dice rolls. You want to try and barely pass one of the above milestones just before it ends.

And that’s my advice for winning at the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO.

