All Snowy Creations Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Snowy Creations” tournament is back again in Monopoly GO, and it’s occurring alongside the “Twinkle Tree” event, so we’re breaking down all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get this time around.
There are a lot of prizes, milestones, and rewards that you can get for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve compiled in a table below with help form the Monopoly GO Wiki. Please note that you must get at least five Snowman tokens for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO to activate. There are 30 prizes in total.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|45
|35 Dice Rolls
|2
|40
|Sticker Pack
|3
|80
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|120
|5-minute High Roller
|5
|140
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|130
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|8
|160
|Sticker Pack
|9
|180
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|200
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|250
|Sticker Pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice Rolls
|13
|275
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice Rolls
|20
|650
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|21
|550
|Sticker Pack
|22
|700
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice Rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice Rolls
In addition to that above table, you’ll get different rewards depending on where you place in the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO. Here are those levels and rewards for your reference.
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash
Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash
How the “Snowy Creations” Tournament Works
The “Snowy Creations” tournament gives players Snowman tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier. Players get four for a successful Shutdown and two for one that’s blocked, while they’ll get four for a small Bank Heist, six for a Large, and eight for a Bankrupt! I don’t know of any specific way to get one of the other, so I’ve got no advice there. “Snowy Creations” will last from
How to Get Snowman Tokens Easily in Monopoly GO
Tournaments like “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO all work approximately the same way. You’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Railroad, as that’s what you’re most likely to roll. From there, pay attention to what other events are going on. “Twinkle Tree” is a great event to have happening alongside “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO, because it gives you the chance of a token for that event ending up next to a Railroad. When that happens, up your dice multiplier, as it increases the chances of you getting something.
PEG-E is also going on alongside the “Snowy Creations” tournament, so take advantage of the plinko machine. My advice is to aim to get more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls rather than cash. While cash can help if you need to upgrade landmarks, Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls tend to go a lot farther when it comes to helping you win.
As you approach the closing hours of any tournament in Monopoly GO, I also recommend that you start saving your dice rolls. You want to try and barely pass one of the above milestones just before it ends.
And that’s my advice for winning at the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out how to get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO.