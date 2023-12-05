Video Games

All Snowy Creations Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

A header-sized image for the Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO.

The “Snowy Creations” tournament is back again in Monopoly GO, and it’s occurring alongside the “Twinkle Tree” event, so we’re breaking down all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get this time around.

Every Prize, Milestone, & Reward for the “Snowy Creations” Tournament in Monopoly GO

There are a lot of prizes, milestones, and rewards that you can get for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve compiled in a table below with help form the Monopoly GO Wiki. Please note that you must get at least five Snowman tokens for the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO to activate. There are 30 prizes in total.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
14535 Dice Rolls
240Sticker Pack
3805 Prize Drop Chips
41205-minute High Roller
5140100 Dice Rolls
6150Cash
713010 Prize Drop Chips
8160Sticker Pack
9180150 Dice Rolls
1020015 Prize Drop Chips
11250Sticker Pack
12225175 Dice Rolls
1327520 Prize Drop Chips
14300Sticker Pack
15400275 Dice Rolls
16375Cash
1742550 Prize Drop Chips
18500Cash
19600400 Dice Rolls
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Sticker Pack
2270080 Prize Drop Chips
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice Rolls
25900Cash
261,300100 Prize Drop Chips
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls

In addition to that above table, you’ll get different rewards depending on where you place in the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO. Here are those levels and rewards for your reference.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How the “Snowy Creations” Tournament Works

An image for the Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO, as part of an article on all the rewards, milestones, and other prizes players can get.

The “Snowy Creations” tournament gives players Snowman tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier. Players get four for a successful Shutdown and two for one that’s blocked, while they’ll get four for a small Bank Heist, six for a Large, and eight for a Bankrupt! I don’t know of any specific way to get one of the other, so I’ve got no advice there. “Snowy Creations” will last from

Related: How Many Boards Are There in Monopoly GO

How to Get Snowman Tokens Easily in Monopoly GO

Tournaments like “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO all work approximately the same way. You’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Railroad, as that’s what you’re most likely to roll. From there, pay attention to what other events are going on. “Twinkle Tree” is a great event to have happening alongside “Snowy Creations” in Monopoly GO, because it gives you the chance of a token for that event ending up next to a Railroad. When that happens, up your dice multiplier, as it increases the chances of you getting something.

PEG-E is also going on alongside the “Snowy Creations” tournament, so take advantage of the plinko machine. My advice is to aim to get more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls rather than cash. While cash can help if you need to upgrade landmarks, Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls tend to go a lot farther when it comes to helping you win.

As you approach the closing hours of any tournament in Monopoly GO, I also recommend that you start saving your dice rolls. You want to try and barely pass one of the above milestones just before it ends.

And that’s my advice for winning at the “Snowy Creations” tournament in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out how to get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO.

