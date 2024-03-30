All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Easter is here, and so are themed events in Monopoly GO, and the Easter Cupcake Craze is packed with milestone rewards for players to earn—specifically pickaxes for the new Dig minigame Spring Treasures.

Pickaxe events are a game of strategy as players amass the needed tools to dig up rewards hidden in the ground. The Easter Cupcake Crazy has pickaxes scattered among other milestone rewards like Sticker Pack, Dice Rolls, Cash, and boosts. All players have to do is go around the Monopoly GO board and land on the correct tiles to rack up points.

All Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Prizes

Players jumping into the Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO will have nearly 50 levels of milestone rewards to earn, including a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls. Here is everything we know about the Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 10 Points 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 20 Points 4 Pickaxes 5 65 Points 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 5 Pickaxes 7 20 Points Cash 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 6 Pickaxes 10 180 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 12 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 35 Points 7 Pickaxes 14 40 Points Cash 15 350 Points 425 Dice Rolls 16 45 Points 8 Pickaxes 17 65 Points Golden Sticker Pack 18 100 Points 120 Dice Rolls 19 70 Points 10 Pickaxes 20 700 Points 800 Dice Rolls 21 80 Points Cash 22 100 Points 12 Pickaxes 23 110 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 120 Points Cash 25 1,100 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 130 Points 14 Pickaxes 27 140 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 28 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 29 160 Points 15 Pickaxes 30 900 Points Cash 31 175 Points 180 Dice Rolls 32 250 Points 20 Pickaxes 33 270 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 300 Points Cash 35 2,000 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 36 400 Points 30 Pickaxes 37 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 650 Points 500 Dice Rolls 39 750 Points Cash 40 3,000 Points 2,500 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 800 Points 35 Pickaxes 43 1,100 Points Cash 44 1,200 Points 900 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Points Cash 46 1,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 47 1,400 Points 40 Pickaxes 48 1,500 Points Cash 49 6,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players must aim to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Go To Jail, and Free Parking tiles. This is a four-corner event, which can be a bit tricky due to the seemingly lower chance of hitting them while traveling around the board

When Easter Cupcake Craze Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get as many dice rolls as possible in Monopoly GO, players should join in on the Daily Wins, complete events and challenges, or finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

