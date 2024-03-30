All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Easter is here, and so are themed events in Monopoly GO, and the Easter Cupcake Craze is packed with milestone rewards for players to earn—specifically pickaxes for the new Dig minigame Spring Treasures.
Pickaxe events are a game of strategy as players amass the needed tools to dig up rewards hidden in the ground. The Easter Cupcake Crazy has pickaxes scattered among other milestone rewards like Sticker Pack, Dice Rolls, Cash, and boosts. All players have to do is go around the Monopoly GO board and land on the correct tiles to rack up points.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Prizes
Players jumping into the Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO will have nearly 50 levels of milestone rewards to earn, including a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls. Here is everything we know about the Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|10 Points
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|20 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|5
|65 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|7
|20 Points
|Cash
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|6 Pickaxes
|10
|180 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|25 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|12
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|35 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|14
|40 Points
|Cash
|15
|350 Points
|425 Dice Rolls
|16
|45 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|17
|65 Points
|Golden Sticker Pack
|18
|100 Points
|120 Dice Rolls
|19
|70 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|20
|700 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|80 Points
|Cash
|22
|100 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|23
|110 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|120 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,100 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|26
|130 Points
|14 Pickaxes
|27
|140 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|28
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|29
|160 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|175 Points
|180 Dice Rolls
|32
|250 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|33
|270 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|300 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,000 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|36
|400 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|37
|500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|650 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|750 Points
|Cash
|40
|3,000 Points
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|800 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|43
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,200 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|47
|1,400 Points
|40 Pickaxes
|48
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|49
|6,000 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO
To earn every milestone reward in Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players must aim to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Go To Jail, and Free Parking tiles. This is a four-corner event, which can be a bit tricky due to the seemingly lower chance of hitting them while traveling around the board
When Easter Cupcake Craze Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get as many dice rolls as possible in Monopoly GO, players should join in on the Daily Wins, complete events and challenges, or finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.