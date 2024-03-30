Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 11:12 am
Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

Easter is here, and so are themed events in Monopoly GO, and the Easter Cupcake Craze is packed with milestone rewards for players to earn—specifically pickaxes for the new Dig minigame Spring Treasures.

Recommended Videos

Pickaxe events are a game of strategy as players amass the needed tools to dig up rewards hidden in the ground. The Easter Cupcake Crazy has pickaxes scattered among other milestone rewards like Sticker Pack, Dice Rolls, Cash, and boosts. All players have to do is go around the Monopoly GO board and land on the correct tiles to rack up points.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards requirements
Screenshot via Escapist

Players jumping into the Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO will have nearly 50 levels of milestone rewards to earn, including a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls. Here is everything we know about the Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points3 Pickaxes
210 Points10 Dice Rolls
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
420 Points4 Pickaxes
565 Points100 Dice Rolls
615 Points5 Pickaxes
720 PointsCash
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points6 Pickaxes
10180 Points225 Dice Rolls
1125 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
1230 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1335 Points7 Pickaxes
1440 PointsCash
15350 Points425 Dice Rolls
1645 Points8 Pickaxes
1765 PointsGolden Sticker Pack
18100 Points120 Dice Rolls
1970 Points10 Pickaxes
20700 Points800 Dice Rolls
2180 PointsCash
22100 Points12 Pickaxes
23110 PointsPink Sticker Pack
24120 PointsCash
251,100 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
26130 Points14 Pickaxes
27140 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
28150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
29160 Points15 Pickaxes
30900 PointsCash
31175 Points180 Dice Rolls
32250 Points20 Pickaxes
33270 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34300 PointsCash
352,000 Points1,800 Dice Rolls
36400 Points30 Pickaxes
37500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
38650 Points500 Dice Rolls
39750 PointsCash
403,000 Points2,500 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
42800 Points35 Pickaxes
431,100 PointsCash
441,200 Points900 Dice Rolls
452,500 PointsCash
461,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
471,400 Points40 Pickaxes
481,500 PointsCash
496,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Easter Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players must aim to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Go To Jail, and Free Parking tiles. This is a four-corner event, which can be a bit tricky due to the seemingly lower chance of hitting them while traveling around the board

Related: How to Get Free Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

When Easter Cupcake Craze Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get as many dice rolls as possible in Monopoly GO, players should join in on the Daily Wins, complete events and challenges, or finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Spring Treasures Minigame Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
a first baseman on the field
Category: Guides
Guides
The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Mar 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Spring Treasures Minigame Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
a first baseman on the field
Category: Guides
Guides
The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Mar 30, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].