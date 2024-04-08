All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Tokens are on the line in Monopoly GO, and those looking to finish the current Partners event will want to earn everything they can from the Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.

All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

Tokens are more needed than ever in Monopoly GO as players race to complete the Fountain Partners minigame and the newest solo challenge is set to aid in building each of the four needed partner projects. There are also a total of 14,605 dice rolls to earn. Below are all Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 70 Tokens 2 10 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Cash 4 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 55 Points 85 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 80 Tokens 7 20 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 120 Tokens 10 150 Points 200 Dice Rolls 11 30 Points Cash 12 35 Points 160 Tokens 13 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Points 220 Tokens 15 300 Points 350 Dice Rolls 16 40 Points Cash 17 45 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 18 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 19 55 Points 250 Tokens 20 700 Points 600 Dice Rolls 21 60 Points Cash 22 70 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 80 Points 250 Tokens 24 60 Points Cash 25 1,250 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Points Cash 27 120 Points High Roller (10 Min) 28 130 Points 280 Tokens 29 150 Points 100 Dice Rolls 30 900 Points Cash 31 225 Points 300 Tokens 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 34 300 Points 400 Tokens 35 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 36 500 Points 400 Tokens 37 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 39 800 Points 500 Tokens 40 3,200 Points 2,400 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 1,000 Points 650 Tokens 43 1,200 Points 750 Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Points Cash 45 1,300 Points 900 Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Points Cash 47 1,500 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 1,600 Points 800 Tokens 49 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Sphinx Scramble in Monopoly GO

To grab every prize possible in Monopoly GO‘s Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards, players will need to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail tiles. This is a four-corner challenge, which can be quite difficult, especially if players are struggling to get dice rolls. Thankfully, the first twenty levels of this challenge aren’t set at too high of a point requirement.

When The Sphinx Scramble Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Pillar Prize Tour event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 8, 2024, and will end on April 10. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This is the last Solo event to overlap the Fountain Partners event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Earning dice rolls in Monopoly GO is easy, however, players can join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to help build a stockpile. To collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

