All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 10:56 am
Sphinx Scramble Monopoly GO banner
Screenshot via Escapist

Tokens are on the line in Monopoly GO, and those looking to finish the current Partners event will want to earn everything they can from the Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble Milestone Rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

Tokens are more needed than ever in Monopoly GO as players race to complete the Fountain Partners minigame and the newest solo challenge is set to aid in building each of the four needed partner projects. There are also a total of 14,605 dice rolls to earn. Below are all Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points70 Tokens
210 Points20 Dice Rolls
310 PointsCash
410 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
555 Points85 Dice Rolls
615 Points80 Tokens
720 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points120 Tokens
10150 Points200 Dice Rolls
1130 PointsCash
1235 Points160 Tokens
1335 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1440 Points220 Tokens
15300 Points350 Dice Rolls
1640 PointsCash
1745 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1850 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1955 Points250 Tokens
20700 Points600 Dice Rolls
2160 PointsCash
2270 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2380 Points250 Tokens
2460 PointsCash
251,250 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
2680 PointsCash
27120 PointsHigh Roller (10 Min)
28130 Points280 Tokens
29150 Points100 Dice Rolls
30900 PointsCash
31225 Points300 Tokens
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33350 Points200 Dice Rolls
34300 Points400 Tokens
351,800 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
36500 Points400 Tokens
37600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
39800 Points500 Tokens
403,200 Points2,400 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
421,000 Points650 Tokens
431,200 Points750 Dice Rolls
442,500 PointsCash
451,300 Points900 Dice Rolls
461,200 PointsCash
471,500 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
481,600 Points800 Tokens
497,500 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Sphinx Scramble in Monopoly GO

To grab every prize possible in Monopoly GO‘s Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards, players will need to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail tiles. This is a four-corner challenge, which can be quite difficult, especially if players are struggling to get dice rolls. Thankfully, the first twenty levels of this challenge aren’t set at too high of a point requirement.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Sphinx Scramble Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Pillar Prize Tour event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 8, 2024, and will end on April 10. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This is the last Solo event to overlap the Fountain Partners event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Earning dice rolls in Monopoly GO is easy, however, players can join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to help build a stockpile. To collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].