All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Tokens are on the line in Monopoly GO, and those looking to finish the current Partners event will want to earn everything they can from the Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Prizes
Tokens are more needed than ever in Monopoly GO as players race to complete the Fountain Partners minigame and the newest solo challenge is set to aid in building each of the four needed partner projects. There are also a total of 14,605 dice rolls to earn. Below are all Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|70 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Cash
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|55 Points
|85 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|80 Tokens
|7
|20 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|120 Tokens
|10
|150 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|30 Points
|Cash
|12
|35 Points
|160 Tokens
|13
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|40 Points
|220 Tokens
|15
|300 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|16
|40 Points
|Cash
|17
|45 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|18
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|19
|55 Points
|250 Tokens
|20
|700 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|60 Points
|Cash
|22
|70 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|80 Points
|250 Tokens
|24
|60 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,250 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80 Points
|Cash
|27
|120 Points
|High Roller (10 Min)
|28
|130 Points
|280 Tokens
|29
|150 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|225 Points
|300 Tokens
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|350 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|34
|300 Points
|400 Tokens
|35
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|36
|500 Points
|400 Tokens
|37
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|39
|800 Points
|500 Tokens
|40
|3,200 Points
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000 Points
|650 Tokens
|43
|1,200 Points
|750 Dice Rolls
|44
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,300 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|47
|1,500 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|1,600 Points
|800 Tokens
|49
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Sphinx Scramble in Monopoly GO
To grab every prize possible in Monopoly GO‘s Sphinx Scramble milestone rewards, players will need to land on the GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail tiles. This is a four-corner challenge, which can be quite difficult, especially if players are struggling to get dice rolls. Thankfully, the first twenty levels of this challenge aren’t set at too high of a point requirement.
When The Sphinx Scramble Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Pillar Prize Tour event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 8, 2024, and will end on April 10. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This is the last Solo event to overlap the Fountain Partners event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Earning dice rolls in Monopoly GO is easy, however, players can join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to help build a stockpile. To collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.