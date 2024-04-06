How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event

Players are working together in Monopoly GO to build beautiful fountains in the newest minigame, but they will need to get more tokens quickly if they want to complete all four objectives in Fountain Partners before it ends.

How To Earn Tokens in Monopoly GO Fountain Partners

Screenshot via Esdscapist

Players can earn tokens for Fountain Partners in Monopoly GO by landing on token pickups around the board, completing milestone rewards in the Leaderboard and Solo challenges, completing Quick Wins, and receiving them as gifts from partner players.

The fastest way to grind Fountain Partner tokens in Monopoly GO is by completing the milestone rewards for challenges. In Pillar Prize Tour, hundreds of tokens are locked behind milestone levels. Additionally, working with friends on the Fountain Partners minigame will help ensure you aren’t the one shouldering all the work. Pick your partners carefully when setting up the minigame board, as partners can’t be swapped once the fountain building is in progress.

How Many Tokens Are Needed to Spin the Fountain Partners Wheel?

The Fountain Partners minigame wheel requires 20 tokens minimum in order to spin it. This can be increased by multiples of twenty using the modifier to the right of the wheel. By increasing the modifier, players will be able to build the fountain more quickly – but they will run out of tokens just as fast. Less spins also mean fewer opportunities to land on the higher point options, potentially costing players hundreds of tokens for minimal progress.

We recommend sticking with a modifier of 2, 3, or 5 when spinning to balance the amount of points being earned against the opportunity to land on bigger point amounts.

How To Earn More Dice Rolls During Fountain Partners in Monopoly GO

To earn more dice rolls in Monopoly GO’s Fountain Partners minigame, players will want to complete milestone levels by spinning the wheel and collecting dice rolls as rewards from ongoing leaderboard and solo challenges, Dice rolls can also be stockpiled using free codes, which players can find on our free dice rolls article for Monopoly GO that is updated daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

