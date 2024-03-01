Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Liam Nolan
Published: Mar 1, 2024
The “Habitat Heroes” event is here in Monopoly GO, so we’re breaking down all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the various milestones.

Jump To:

All Rewards & Milestones in the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Even

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and milestones for the “Habitat Heroes” event in Monopoly GO. In total, there are up to 13,200 dice rolls that you can win, alongside Prize Drop Chips for the PEG-E minigame, sticker packs, and other goodies. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
3105 Prize Drop Chips
410Sticker Pack
560100 Dice Rolls
6158 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
92012 Prize Drop Chips
10150225 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230Sticker Pack
1340Cash
144525 Prize Drop Chips
15400500 Dice Rolls
1645Sticker Pack
1750Cash
185530 Prize Drop Chips
1960Cash
20800850 Dice Rolls
216040 Prize Drop Chips
2265Sticker Pack
237070 Dice Rolls
248050 Prize Drop Chips
251,2001,100 Dice Rolls
269010-minute High Roller
27100Sticker Pack
2811560 Prize Drop Chips
29140140 Dice Rolls
301,000Cash
3120065 Prize Drop Chips
32250200 Dice Rolls
33300Cash
3435070 Prize Drop Chips
351,6001,400 Dice Rolls
365005-minute Cash Boost
37550Sticker Pack
38700Cash
3980080 Prize Drop Chips
402,5002,000 Dice Rolls
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 Prize Drop Chips
441,100600 Dice Rolls
452,000Cash
461,100130 Prize Drop Chips
471,200Cash
481,300Sticker Pack
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Habitat Heroes

“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO is a pick-up event, which means to hit milestones and get rewards you need to land on random squares across the board with the event token on them. You get two token for each pick-up, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does Habitat Heroes End?

“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO will last from March 1 at 10AM ET until March 3 at 10AM ET, making it a two day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Pick-up events can be a bit hard in Monopoly GO, but they also have a ton of ways to get great rewards. To get more dice rolls in the event, you’ll want to try and pay attention to when the pick-ups are clustered around a Railroad, as that’ll give you a high chance of either hitting a new milestone in the ongoing tournament or the event itself. Bet big and increase your dice multiplier when those sorts of places are 6-8 squares away. Otherwise, PEG-E is back, so make sure to spend your Prize Drop Chips wisely, as there’s a ton you can get out of using the plinko machine well.

Outside of that, you should check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO. We update that list daily, and it’s a great way to get safe dice rolls without having to do anything at all. It’s basically the passive income of mobile gaming.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.