All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The “Habitat Heroes” event is here in Monopoly GO, so we’re breaking down all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the various milestones.
All Rewards & Milestones in the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Even
I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and milestones for the “Habitat Heroes” event in Monopoly GO. In total, there are up to 13,200 dice rolls that you can win, alongside Prize Drop Chips for the PEG-E minigame, sticker packs, and other goodies. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|60
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|9
|20
|12 Prize Drop Chips
|
|10
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Sticker Pack
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|25 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|400
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Sticker Pack
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|60
|Cash
|
|20
|800
|850 Dice Rolls
|21
|60
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|65
|Sticker Pack
|23
|70
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80
|50 Prize Drop Chips
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|Sticker Pack
|28
|115
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|65 Prize Drop Chips
|32
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Habitat Heroes
“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO is a pick-up event, which means to hit milestones and get rewards you need to land on random squares across the board with the event token on them. You get two token for each pick-up, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does Habitat Heroes End?
“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO will last from March 1 at 10AM ET until March 3 at 10AM ET, making it a two day event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Pick-up events can be a bit hard in Monopoly GO, but they also have a ton of ways to get great rewards. To get more dice rolls in the event, you’ll want to try and pay attention to when the pick-ups are clustered around a Railroad, as that’ll give you a high chance of either hitting a new milestone in the ongoing tournament or the event itself. Bet big and increase your dice multiplier when those sorts of places are 6-8 squares away. Otherwise, PEG-E is back, so make sure to spend your Prize Drop Chips wisely, as there’s a ton you can get out of using the plinko machine well.
Outside of that, you should check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO. We update that list daily, and it’s a great way to get safe dice rolls without having to do anything at all. It’s basically the passive income of mobile gaming.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.