All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The “Habitat Heroes” event is here in Monopoly GO, so we’re breaking down all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the various milestones.

Recommended Videos

All Rewards & Milestones in the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Even

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and milestones for the “Habitat Heroes” event in Monopoly GO. In total, there are up to 13,200 dice rolls that you can win, alongside Prize Drop Chips for the PEG-E minigame, sticker packs, and other goodies. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 60 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 12 Prize Drop Chips 10 150 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 Sticker Pack 13 40 Cash 14 45 25 Prize Drop Chips 15 400 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Sticker Pack 17 50 Cash 18 55 30 Prize Drop Chips 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 65 Sticker Pack 23 70 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 50 Prize Drop Chips 25 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 Sticker Pack 28 115 60 Prize Drop Chips 29 140 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 65 Prize Drop Chips 32 250 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 Prize Drop Chips 35 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 5-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 Prize Drop Chips 40 2,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,100 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Habitat Heroes

“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO is a pick-up event, which means to hit milestones and get rewards you need to land on random squares across the board with the event token on them. You get two token for each pick-up, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does Habitat Heroes End?

“Habitat Heroes” in Monopoly GO will last from March 1 at 10AM ET until March 3 at 10AM ET, making it a two day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Pick-up events can be a bit hard in Monopoly GO, but they also have a ton of ways to get great rewards. To get more dice rolls in the event, you’ll want to try and pay attention to when the pick-ups are clustered around a Railroad, as that’ll give you a high chance of either hitting a new milestone in the ongoing tournament or the event itself. Bet big and increase your dice multiplier when those sorts of places are 6-8 squares away. Otherwise, PEG-E is back, so make sure to spend your Prize Drop Chips wisely, as there’s a ton you can get out of using the plinko machine well.

Outside of that, you should check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO. We update that list daily, and it’s a great way to get safe dice rolls without having to do anything at all. It’s basically the passive income of mobile gaming.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.