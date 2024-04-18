All Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

When it comes to prizes, Monopoly GO‘s Go For Gold Gala milestone rewards aren’t the ones to miss. This solo challenge is loaded with the pickaxes needed to finish the current minigame, and players are going to want to grab as many as possible.
All Monopoly GO Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Prizes
The Go For Gold Gala Monopoly GO milestone rewards are hefty in this solo challenge. With 49 levels and a total of 14,605 dice rolls to collect, players will need to be strategic to ensure they get as much out of the challenge as possible. Additionally, a hefty number of pickaxes can be earned, which are the key to completing the Anniversary Treasures minigame currently in progress alongside all other events in the game.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|2
|10 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Cash
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|55 Points
|85 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|7
|20 Points
|Cash Boost ( 5 Min)
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|6 Pickaxes
|10
|150 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|30 Points
|Cash
|12
|35 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|13
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|40 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|15
|300 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|16
|40 Points
|Cash
|17
|45 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|18
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|19
|55 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|20
|700 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|60 Points
|Cash
|22
|70 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|80 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|24
|60 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,250 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80 Points
|Cash
|27
|120 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|28
|130 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|29
|150 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|225 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|350 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|34
|300 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|35
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|36
|500 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|37
|600 Points
|Blue Stricker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|39
|800 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|40
|3,200 Points
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000 Points
|40 Pickaxes
|43
|1,200 Points
|750 Dice Rolls
|44
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,300 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|47
|1,500 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|1,600 Points
|45 Pickaxes
|49
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Go For Gold Gala in Monopoly GO
Players are going to need to hit four corners to get every Go For Gold Gala milestone reward in Monopoly GO. Four corners include the “GO”, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. This is one of the more challenging requirements for a solo event, as landing on these squares can be tricky when not trying to gather points.
Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO
When The Go For Gold Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 18, 2024, and will end on April 20. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event happening alongside the Anniversary Treasures minigame.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Players looking to mop up rewards in Monopoly GO will need heaps of dice rolls. These can be obtained by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.