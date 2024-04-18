All Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

When it comes to prizes, Monopoly GO‘s Go For Gold Gala milestone rewards aren’t the ones to miss. This solo challenge is loaded with the pickaxes needed to finish the current minigame, and players are going to want to grab as many as possible.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The Go For Gold Gala Monopoly GO milestone rewards are hefty in this solo challenge. With 49 levels and a total of 14,605 dice rolls to collect, players will need to be strategic to ensure they get as much out of the challenge as possible. Additionally, a hefty number of pickaxes can be earned, which are the key to completing the Anniversary Treasures minigame currently in progress alongside all other events in the game.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 4 Pickaxes 2 10 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Cash 4 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 55 Points 85 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 5 Pickaxes 7 20 Points Cash Boost ( 5 Min) 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 6 Pickaxes 10 150 Points 200 Dice Rolls 11 30 Points Cash 12 35 Points 7 Pickaxes 13 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Points 10 Pickaxes 15 300 Points 350 Dice Rolls 16 40 Points Cash 17 45 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 18 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 19 55 Points 12 Pickaxes 20 700 Points 600 Dice Rolls 21 60 Points Cash 22 70 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 80 Points 15 Pickaxes 24 60 Points Cash 25 1,250 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Points Cash 27 120 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 28 130 Points 17 Pickaxes 29 150 Points 100 Dice Rolls 30 900 Points Cash 31 225 Points 20 Pickaxes 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 34 300 Points 25 Pickaxes 35 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 36 500 Points 30 Pickaxes 37 600 Points Blue Stricker Pack 38 700 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 39 800 Points 35 Pickaxes 40 3,200 Points 2,400 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 1,000 Points 40 Pickaxes 43 1,200 Points 750 Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Points Cash 45 1,300 Points 900 Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Points Cash 47 1,500 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 1,600 Points 45 Pickaxes 49 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Go For Gold Gala in Monopoly GO

Players are going to need to hit four corners to get every Go For Gold Gala milestone reward in Monopoly GO. Four corners include the “GO”, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. This is one of the more challenging requirements for a solo event, as landing on these squares can be tricky when not trying to gather points.

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

When The Go For Gold Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 18, 2024, and will end on April 20. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event happening alongside the Anniversary Treasures minigame.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Players looking to mop up rewards in Monopoly GO will need heaps of dice rolls. These can be obtained by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more