Go For Gold Gala Milestone Rewards Monopoly GO
All Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 18, 2024 10:00 am

When it comes to prizes, Monopoly GO‘s Go For Gold Gala milestone rewards aren’t the ones to miss. This solo challenge is loaded with the pickaxes needed to finish the current minigame, and players are going to want to grab as many as possible.

All Monopoly GO Go For Gold Gala Rewards & Prizes

How To Play Go For Gold Gala in Monopoly GO
The Go For Gold Gala Monopoly GO milestone rewards are hefty in this solo challenge. With 49 levels and a total of 14,605 dice rolls to collect, players will need to be strategic to ensure they get as much out of the challenge as possible. Additionally, a hefty number of pickaxes can be earned, which are the key to completing the Anniversary Treasures minigame currently in progress alongside all other events in the game.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points4 Pickaxes
210 Points20 Dice Rolls
310 PointsCash
410 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
555 Points85 Dice Rolls
615 Points5 Pickaxes
720 PointsCash Boost ( 5 Min)
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points6 Pickaxes
10150 Points200 Dice Rolls
1130 PointsCash
1235 Points7 Pickaxes
1335 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1440 Points10 Pickaxes
15300 Points350 Dice Rolls
1640 PointsCash
1745 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1850 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1955 Points12 Pickaxes
20700 Points600 Dice Rolls
2160 PointsCash
2270 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2380 Points15 Pickaxes
2460 PointsCash
251,250 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
2680 PointsCash
27120 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
28130 Points17 Pickaxes
29150 Points100 Dice Rolls
30900 PointsCash
31225 Points20 Pickaxes
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33350 Points200 Dice Rolls
34300 Points25 Pickaxes
351,800 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
36500 Points30 Pickaxes
37600 PointsBlue Stricker Pack
38700 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
39800 Points35 Pickaxes
403,200 Points2,400 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
421,000 Points40 Pickaxes
431,200 Points750 Dice Rolls
442,500 PointsCash
451,300 Points900 Dice Rolls
461,200 PointsCash
471,500 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
481,600 Points45 Pickaxes
497,500 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Go For Gold Gala in Monopoly GO

Players are going to need to hit four corners to get every Go For Gold Gala milestone reward in Monopoly GO. Four corners include the “GO”, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail tiles. This is one of the more challenging requirements for a solo event, as landing on these squares can be tricky when not trying to gather points.

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

When The Go For Gold Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 18, 2024, and will end on April 20. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event happening alongside the Anniversary Treasures minigame.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Players looking to mop up rewards in Monopoly GO will need heaps of dice rolls. These can be obtained by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

