When Does The Anniversary Treasures Event Start in Monopoly GO

While the Partners event for April was a challenge in Monopoly GO, players are already looking forward to the next big minigame in the mobile app. Thankfully, it looks like another Treasures event is just around the corner.

What Is The Next Monopoly GO Treasures Event?

The next Treasures minigame in Monopoly GO will be the Anniversary Treasures dig, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

This event is set to celebrate a full year since the game’s release, with the anniversary officially occurring on April 11, 2024. It’s early to say for certain, but according to the information presented on the wiki page, players will have hundreds of dice rolls to grab, as well as a coveted Wild Sticker.

When Is The Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Event?

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures minigame will begin on April 16, 2024. These events typically last four to five days, offering players plenty of time to dig up all their rewards with pickaxes.

What Are The Big Rewards For The Anniversary Treasures Dig in Monopoly Go?

According to the early information, players will get The Tiara Token, The Anniversary Elegance Shield, A Wild Sticker, and 2,500 dice rolls. At this time, it is speculated the Token will be earned on milestone level 16 and the shield will be earned on milestone level 12. The Wild Sticker and dice rolls will be rewarded upon completion of the minigame at level 20.

How To Prepare For the Anniversary Treasures Event in Monopoly GO

Treasures events require players to earn pickaxes. These are usually acquired by competing in the solo and leaderboard challenges active alongside the minigame. For those wanting to participate, saving up dice rolls ahead of the event is key. This can be done by completing Quick Wins, finishing sticker collections, or picking up free dice rolls. To get a list of the active free dice rolls players can claim, check out our free dice rolls article for Monopoly GO, which updates daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

