Sweet Relief milestone rewards Monopoly go
All Sweet Relief Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Published: Apr 14, 2024 11:06 am

After a grueling battle for prizes in the previous solo challenge, Monopoly GO‘s Sweet Relief milestone rewards are here to offer some much-needed dice rolls. For those looking to stock back up, we have all the details.

All Monopoly GO Sweet Relief Rewards & Prizes

Dice roll recovery after days of grueling challenges is exactly what is needed in Monopoly GO this week. Players fatigued from the numerous three-day challenges and the latest Partners event will find plenty to collect from the Sweey Relief milestone rewards, including a total of 12,330 dice rolls. Below are all the details for Sweet Relief as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points15 Dice Rolls
210 PointsCash
315 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
480 Points120 Dice Rolls
515 PointsCash
620 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
725 PointsRent Frenzy (10 Min)
8180 Points225 Dice Rolls
930 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1035 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1140 Points60 Dice Rolls
1250 PointsCash
13300 Points350 Dice Rolls
1455 PointsCash
1550 PointsCash Boost (20 Min)
1660 PointsCash
1770 PointsGold Sticker Pack
18600 Points700 Dice Rolls
1970 PointsCash
2080 PointsPink Sticker Pack
21100 PointsCash
221,200 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
23150 PointsHigh Roller (15 Min)
24140 PointsCash
25175 Points160 Dice Rolls
26850 PointsCash
27200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28300 Points250 Dice Rolls
29350 PointsCash
301,600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
31500 PointsCash
32600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33400 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
34800 PointsCash
352,500 Points2,000 Dice Rolls
361,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
37800 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 Min)
381,100 PointsCash
392,200 PointsCash
401,300 Points850 Dice Rolls
412,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
421,400 PointsCash
436,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Play Sweet Relief in Monopoly GO

players looking to get every Sweet Relief milestone reward in Monopoly GO must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Jail, and Free Parking tiles. Four-corner events can be a frustrating challenge, so players will need to roll low modifiers to increase the chances of landing on these tiles.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Sweet Relief Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Sweet Relief event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 14, 2024, and will end on April 16. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To participate in the ongoing challenges in Monopoly GO, bundles of dice rolls are required. Players get a good collection by joining ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].