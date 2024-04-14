All Sweet Relief Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

After a grueling battle for prizes in the previous solo challenge, Monopoly GO‘s Sweet Relief milestone rewards are here to offer some much-needed dice rolls. For those looking to stock back up, we have all the details.

All Monopoly GO Sweet Relief Rewards & Prizes

Dice roll recovery after days of grueling challenges is exactly what is needed in Monopoly GO this week. Players fatigued from the numerous three-day challenges and the latest Partners event will find plenty to collect from the Sweey Relief milestone rewards, including a total of 12,330 dice rolls. Below are all the details for Sweet Relief as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 15 Dice Rolls 2 10 Points Cash 3 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 80 Points 120 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points Cash 6 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Points Rent Frenzy (10 Min) 8 180 Points 225 Dice Rolls 9 30 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 10 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 11 40 Points 60 Dice Rolls 12 50 Points Cash 13 300 Points 350 Dice Rolls 14 55 Points Cash 15 50 Points Cash Boost (20 Min) 16 60 Points Cash 17 70 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 600 Points 700 Dice Rolls 19 70 Points Cash 20 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 100 Points Cash 22 1,200 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 23 150 Points High Roller (15 Min) 24 140 Points Cash 25 175 Points 160 Dice Rolls 26 850 Points Cash 27 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 Points 250 Dice Rolls 29 350 Points Cash 30 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 31 500 Points Cash 32 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 400 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 34 800 Points Cash 35 2,500 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 36 1,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 37 800 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 38 1,100 Points Cash 39 2,200 Points Cash 40 1,300 Points 850 Dice Rolls 41 2,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 1,400 Points Cash 43 6,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Play Sweet Relief in Monopoly GO

players looking to get every Sweet Relief milestone reward in Monopoly GO must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Jail, and Free Parking tiles. Four-corner events can be a frustrating challenge, so players will need to roll low modifiers to increase the chances of landing on these tiles.

When The Sweet Relief Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Sweet Relief event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 14, 2024, and will end on April 16. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To participate in the ongoing challenges in Monopoly GO, bundles of dice rolls are required. Players get a good collection by joining ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

