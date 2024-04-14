All Sweet Relief Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

After a grueling battle for prizes in the previous solo challenge, Monopoly GO‘s Sweet Relief milestone rewards are here to offer some much-needed dice rolls. For those looking to stock back up, we have all the details.
All Monopoly GO Sweet Relief Rewards & Prizes
Dice roll recovery after days of grueling challenges is exactly what is needed in Monopoly GO this week. Players fatigued from the numerous three-day challenges and the latest Partners event will find plenty to collect from the Sweey Relief milestone rewards, including a total of 12,330 dice rolls. Below are all the details for Sweet Relief as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|10 Points
|Cash
|3
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|80 Points
|120 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|Cash
|6
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|25 Points
|Rent Frenzy (10 Min)
|8
|180 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|9
|30 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|10
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|
|11
|40 Points
|60 Dice Rolls
|12
|50 Points
|Cash
|13
|300 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|55 Points
|Cash
|15
|50 Points
|Cash Boost (20 Min)
|16
|60 Points
|Cash
|17
|70 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|600 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|19
|70 Points
|Cash
|20
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|100 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,200 Points
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|23
|150 Points
|High Roller (15 Min)
|24
|140 Points
|Cash
|25
|175 Points
|160 Dice Rolls
|26
|850 Points
|Cash
|27
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|300 Points
|250 Dice Rolls
|29
|350 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|
|31
|500 Points
|Cash
|32
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|400 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|34
|800 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,500 Points
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|36
|1,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|37
|800 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 Min)
|38
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|39
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|40
|1,300 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|41
|2,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|43
|6,000 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls
How to Play Sweet Relief in Monopoly GO
players looking to get every Sweet Relief milestone reward in Monopoly GO must land on the Go, Just Visiting, Jail, and Free Parking tiles. Four-corner events can be a frustrating challenge, so players will need to roll low modifiers to increase the chances of landing on these tiles.
Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
When The Sweet Relief Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Sweet Relief event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 14, 2024, and will end on April 16. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To participate in the ongoing challenges in Monopoly GO, bundles of dice rolls are required. Players get a good collection by joining ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.