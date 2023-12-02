All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers Tournament Rewards, Milestones

Running alongside the ongoing “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO is the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament, and in this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for it and how to play and win.
How to Play the “Toy Soldiers'” Tournament in Monopoly GO
The “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO runs from Dec. 2 at 1PM ET until Dec. 3 at 1PM ET, making it a 24-hour event. The event sees you collecting Toy Soldier tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. For a Shutdown, you’ll get two Toy Soldier tokens for a blocked attempt and four for a success. For Bank Heist, you’ll get four for a small heist, six for a large heist, and eight for a bankrupt. The number of tokens you get will then be increased by your dice multiplier.
Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO
Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Toy Soldiers” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed
I’ve compiled a list of the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO below based on my own experience and the list provided by the game’s wiki. As a note, to start the event, you must first unlock five Toy Soldier tokens.
Please note: I’m currently in the process of updating and checking this list. This also calculates the points required based on the total overall for the tournament.
|Level
|Points Required
|Prize
|1
|5
|Unlock tournament
|2
|55
|40 Dice Rolls
|3
|95
|Sticker Pack
|4
|185
|70 Dice Rolls
|5
|315
|High Roller
|6
|425
|80 Dice Rolls
|7
|575
|Cash
|8
|775
|Sticker Pack
|9
|1025
|Mega Heist
|10
|1250
|Sticker Pack
|11
|1525
|175 Dice Rolls
|12
|1825
|Cash
|13
|2225
|Sticker Pack
|14
|2600
|250 Dice Rolls
|15
|3025
|Cash
|16
|3525
|Rent Frenzy
|17
|4125
|375 Dice Rolls
|18
|4675
|Sticker Pack
|19
|5375
|Cash
|20
|6175
|500 Dice Rolls
|21
|7175
|Cash
|22
|8075
|Cash
|23
|9375
|750 Dice Rolls
|24
|10875
|Cash Grab
|25
|12675
|Cash
|26
|14675
|1200 Dice Rolls
In addition to those rewards, you also get prizes for your place in the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO. Those are as follows:
1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 464 million Cash, Sticker Pack
2nd Place: 800 Dice Rolls, 232 million Cash, Sticker Pack
3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, 174 million Cash, Sticker Pack
4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, 145 million Cash, Sticker Pack
5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, 116 million Cash, Sticker Pack
6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, 87 million Cash, Sticker Pack
7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack
8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack
9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack
10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack
11th – 15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, 29 million Cash
16th – 50th place: 5.8 million Cash
How to Win
Outside of certain special events and other things, it’s not really possible to determine whether landing on a Railroad will result in a Shutdown or Bank Heist, at least as far as I know. Hitting the Railroads isn’t super hard, though, and it’s best to up your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 squares of one, as those are the most likely dice rolls.
Additionally, it’s important to try and synergize with whatever other events are going on. In the case of “Toy Soldiers’,” “Heartfelt Holidays” is also happening in Monopoly GO, and that’s a tax tile/utility tile event. That means you want to try and hit both, using rewards from one to help you hit the other where possible.
And those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” event in Monopoly GO, along with how to play and win. Keep on marching!
If you’re looking for more, check out our guide on blocking someone in Monopoly GO.