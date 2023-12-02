Video Games

All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers Tournament Rewards, Milestones

By
0
A header for the Toy Soldiers' Tournament in Monopoly GO.

Running alongside the ongoing “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO is the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament, and in this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for it and how to play and win.

How to Play the “Toy Soldiers'” Tournament in Monopoly GO

An image for the Toy Soldiers' Tournament in Monopoly GO that shows two children playing with toys, as part of an article on all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get.

The “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO runs from Dec. 2 at 1PM ET until Dec. 3 at 1PM ET, making it a 24-hour event. The event sees you collecting Toy Soldier tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. For a Shutdown, you’ll get two Toy Soldier tokens for a blocked attempt and four for a success. For Bank Heist, you’ll get four for a small heist, six for a large heist, and eight for a bankrupt. The number of tokens you get will then be increased by your dice multiplier.

Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Toy Soldiers” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO below based on my own experience and the list provided by the game’s wiki. As a note, to start the event, you must first unlock five Toy Soldier tokens.

Please note: I’m currently in the process of updating and checking this list. This also calculates the points required based on the total overall for the tournament.

LevelPoints RequiredPrize
15Unlock tournament
25540 Dice Rolls
395Sticker Pack
418570 Dice Rolls
5315High Roller
642580 Dice Rolls
7575Cash
8775Sticker Pack
91025Mega Heist
101250Sticker Pack
111525175 Dice Rolls
121825Cash
132225Sticker Pack
142600250 Dice Rolls
153025Cash
163525Rent Frenzy
174125375 Dice Rolls
184675Sticker Pack
195375Cash
206175500 Dice Rolls
217175Cash
228075Cash
239375750 Dice Rolls
2410875Cash Grab
2512675Cash
26146751200 Dice Rolls

In addition to those rewards, you also get prizes for your place in the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO. Those are as follows:

1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 464 million Cash, Sticker Pack

2nd Place: 800 Dice Rolls, 232 million Cash, Sticker Pack

3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, 174 million Cash, Sticker Pack

4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, 145 million Cash, Sticker Pack

5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, 116 million Cash, Sticker Pack

6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, 87 million Cash, Sticker Pack

7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack

8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack

9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack

10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack

11th – 15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, 29 million Cash

16th – 50th place: 5.8 million Cash

How to Win

Outside of certain special events and other things, it’s not really possible to determine whether landing on a Railroad will result in a Shutdown or Bank Heist, at least as far as I know. Hitting the Railroads isn’t super hard, though, and it’s best to up your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 squares of one, as those are the most likely dice rolls.

Additionally, it’s important to try and synergize with whatever other events are going on. In the case of “Toy Soldiers’,” “Heartfelt Holidays” is also happening in Monopoly GO, and that’s a tax tile/utility tile event. That means you want to try and hit both, using rewards from one to help you hit the other where possible.

And those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” event in Monopoly GO, along with how to play and win. Keep on marching!

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide on blocking someone in Monopoly GO.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan
    0