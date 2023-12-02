All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers Tournament Rewards, Milestones

Running alongside the ongoing “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO is the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament, and in this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for it and how to play and win.

How to Play the “Toy Soldiers'” Tournament in Monopoly GO

The “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO runs from Dec. 2 at 1PM ET until Dec. 3 at 1PM ET, making it a 24-hour event. The event sees you collecting Toy Soldier tokens by landing on any of the Railroads. For a Shutdown, you’ll get two Toy Soldier tokens for a blocked attempt and four for a success. For Bank Heist, you’ll get four for a small heist, six for a large heist, and eight for a bankrupt. The number of tokens you get will then be increased by your dice multiplier.

Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Toy Soldiers” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO below based on my own experience and the list provided by the game’s wiki. As a note, to start the event, you must first unlock five Toy Soldier tokens.

Please note: I’m currently in the process of updating and checking this list. This also calculates the points required based on the total overall for the tournament.

Level Points Required Prize 1 5 Unlock tournament 2 55 40 Dice Rolls 3 95 Sticker Pack 4 185 70 Dice Rolls 5 315 High Roller 6 425 80 Dice Rolls 7 575 Cash 8 775 Sticker Pack 9 1025 Mega Heist 10 1250 Sticker Pack 11 1525 175 Dice Rolls 12 1825 Cash 13 2225 Sticker Pack 14 2600 250 Dice Rolls 15 3025 Cash 16 3525 Rent Frenzy 17 4125 375 Dice Rolls 18 4675 Sticker Pack 19 5375 Cash 20 6175 500 Dice Rolls 21 7175 Cash 22 8075 Cash 23 9375 750 Dice Rolls 24 10875 Cash Grab 25 12675 Cash 26 14675 1200 Dice Rolls

In addition to those rewards, you also get prizes for your place in the “Toy Soldiers'” tournament in Monopoly GO. Those are as follows:

1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 464 million Cash, Sticker Pack

2nd Place: 800 Dice Rolls, 232 million Cash, Sticker Pack

3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, 174 million Cash, Sticker Pack

4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, 145 million Cash, Sticker Pack

5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, 116 million Cash, Sticker Pack

6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, 87 million Cash, Sticker Pack

7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack

8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, 72.5 million Cash, Sticker Pack

9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack

10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 58 million Cash, Sticker Pack

11th – 15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, 29 million Cash

16th – 50th place: 5.8 million Cash

How to Win

Outside of certain special events and other things, it’s not really possible to determine whether landing on a Railroad will result in a Shutdown or Bank Heist, at least as far as I know. Hitting the Railroads isn’t super hard, though, and it’s best to up your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 squares of one, as those are the most likely dice rolls.

Additionally, it’s important to try and synergize with whatever other events are going on. In the case of “Toy Soldiers’,” “Heartfelt Holidays” is also happening in Monopoly GO, and that’s a tax tile/utility tile event. That means you want to try and hit both, using rewards from one to help you hit the other where possible.

And those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Toy Soldiers'” event in Monopoly GO, along with how to play and win. Keep on marching!

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide on blocking someone in Monopoly GO.