All Monopoly GO Retro Love Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Retro Love” event is here in Monopoly GO, so as usual, we’ve compiled a list of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its milestones.

Every Monopoly GO Retro Love Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event has a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the appropriate milestones, including up to 13,780 dice rolls. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the excellent Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1515 Dice Rolls
210Cash
315Sticker Pack
480120 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash
9180225 Dice Rolls
1035Cash
1140Sticker Pack
1250Cash
13300350 Dice Rolls
1455Cash
155010-minute Cash Grab
1660Cash
1770Sticker Pack
18700720 Dice Rolls
1970Cash
2080Sticker Pack
21100Cash
221,2001,100 Dice Rolls
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Cash
25175160 Dice Rolls
261,000Cash
27200Sticker Pack
28300240 Dice Rolls
29350Cash
301,8001,500 Dice Rolls
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Sticker Pack
34900Cash
352,8002,200 Dice Rolls
361,000Sticker Pack
371,10025-minute Rent Frenzy
381,200Cash
392,500Cash
401,300850 Dice Rolls
411,400Sticker Pack
421,500Cash
436,0006,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO Retro Love Event

This time around, the Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event gives players tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. The base rate for those spaces is four tokens, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Retro Love” event in Monopoly GO lasts from February 7 at 10AM ET until February 9 at approximately 10AM ET. That means it’s another short two-day event, like “Cloud Cruisin” before it.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

I like corner events a lot for getting more dice rolls. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail, increase your dice multiplier. Not only will you get tokens for landing on the space, but you’ll also get a chance to get a ton more dice. From there, pay attention to how you’re doing in the ongoing tournament and try and hit the nearest milestones in the event and tournament. That should get you a lot of dice rolls.

There are also a lot of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which are generally updated daily. We’ve got a list of those that you can find here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

