All Monopoly GO Retro Love Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Retro Love” event is here in Monopoly GO, so as usual, we’ve compiled a list of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its milestones.

Every Monopoly GO Retro Love Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event has a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the appropriate milestones, including up to 13,780 dice rolls. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the excellent Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 15 Dice Rolls 2 10 Cash 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 80 120 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash 9 180 225 Dice Rolls 10 35 Cash 11 40 Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 Dice Rolls 14 55 Cash 15 50 10-minute Cash Grab 16 60 Cash 17 70 Sticker Pack 18 700 720 Dice Rolls 19 70 Cash 20 80 Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 23 150 15-minute High Roller 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 Dice Rolls 26 1,000 Cash 27 200 Sticker Pack 28 300 240 Dice Rolls 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,200 Dice Rolls 36 1,000 Sticker Pack 37 1,100 25-minute Rent Frenzy 38 1,200 Cash 39 2,500 Cash 40 1,300 850 Dice Rolls 41 1,400 Sticker Pack 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 6,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO Retro Love Event

This time around, the Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event gives players tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. The base rate for those spaces is four tokens, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Retro Love” event in Monopoly GO lasts from February 7 at 10AM ET until February 9 at approximately 10AM ET. That means it’s another short two-day event, like “Cloud Cruisin” before it.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

I like corner events a lot for getting more dice rolls. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail, increase your dice multiplier. Not only will you get tokens for landing on the space, but you’ll also get a chance to get a ton more dice. From there, pay attention to how you’re doing in the ongoing tournament and try and hit the nearest milestones in the event and tournament. That should get you a lot of dice rolls.

There are also a lot of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which are generally updated daily. We’ve got a list of those that you can find here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.