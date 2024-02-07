All Monopoly GO Retro Love Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Retro Love” event is here in Monopoly GO, so as usual, we’ve compiled a list of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its milestones.
Every Monopoly GO Retro Love Reward & Milestone, Listed
The Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event has a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the appropriate milestones, including up to 13,780 dice rolls. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the excellent Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|Cash
|3
|15
|Sticker Pack
|4
|80
|120 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack
|7
|25
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|30
|Cash
|9
|180
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|35
|Cash
|11
|40
|Sticker Pack
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|720 Dice Rolls
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Sticker Pack
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|23
|150
|15-minute High Roller
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 Dice Rolls
|26
|1,000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|240 Dice Rolls
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Sticker Pack
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2,800
|2,200 Dice Rolls
|36
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|37
|1,100
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|2,500
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|850 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,500
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|6,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO Retro Love Event
This time around, the Monopoly GO “Retro Love” event gives players tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. The base rate for those spaces is four tokens, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “Retro Love” event in Monopoly GO lasts from February 7 at 10AM ET until February 9 at approximately 10AM ET. That means it’s another short two-day event, like “Cloud Cruisin” before it.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
I like corner events a lot for getting more dice rolls. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail, increase your dice multiplier. Not only will you get tokens for landing on the space, but you’ll also get a chance to get a ton more dice. From there, pay attention to how you’re doing in the ongoing tournament and try and hit the nearest milestones in the event and tournament. That should get you a lot of dice rolls.
There are also a lot of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which are generally updated daily. We’ve got a list of those that you can find here.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.