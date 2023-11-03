All Equity Extravaganza Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Jungle Jam” event is officially over, which means it’s time for something new in Monopoly GO! Here’s our guide to the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones you can get, and how to win.

How the “Equity Extravaganza” Event Works in Monopoly GO

The “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Graph tokens. You get, at minimum, two for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any Railroad. You can then increase the number of tokens you get using your dice multiplier. The event is again a short one, running from Nov. 3 at 11AM ET until Nov. 5 at 11AM ET.

All Rewards & Milestones for “Equity Extravaganza” in Monopoly GO

Like with every Monopoly GO event, the rewards and milestones you can get for “Equity Extravaganza” are pretty great, and they’ll help you make a lot of progress through the game’s boards. I’ve compiled a list of the rewards and milestones in the table below, which was made using my own experience with the event checked against a list provided by @itsjakem on X, who has consistently proven a great source of information for this kind of thing. Please note that, according to @itsjakem, some people will see Pickaxe tokens in their version of the game as opposed to PEG-E chips, as there’s an Egypt-themed event going on for some. I have the PEG-E version, not the Egypt-themed version of the event.

Something that’s worth noting is that there are different prizes and, in some cases, point requirements for each different tier. The first piece of information in any set here is for the Pickaxe version, while the latter is for the PEG-E version.

Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 40 15 Dice Rolls 3 20 4 Pickaxe or 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 50 Cash 5 150 / 125 65 Dice Rolls or 55 Dice Rolls 6 45 Cash 7 50 Sticker Pack 8 40 5 Pickaxe or 8 Prize Drop Chips 9 55 10-minute Cash Grab 10 400 / 325 200 Dice Rolls or 160 Dice Rolls 11 40 7 Pickaxe or 10 Prize Drop Chips 12 60 Cash 13 70 Sticker Pack 14 80 Cash 15 85 8 Pickaxe or 15 Prize Drop Chips 16 850 / 800 475 Dice Rolls or 450 Dice Rolls 17 90 Sticker Pack 18 100 15-minute Rent Frenzy 19 120 9 Pickaxe or 20 Prize Drop Chips 20 140 / 130 Cash 21 1,200 650 Dice Rolls 22 150 Sticker Pack 23 180 / 175 Sticker Pack or 40 Prize Drop Chips 24 200 70 Dice Rolls 25 250 15 Pickaxe or Cash 26 2,000 900 Dice Rolls 27 250 10-minute High Roller 28 275 18 Pickaxe or 50 Prize Drop Chips 29 300 Sticker Pack 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 500 22 Pickaxe or 60 Prize Drop Chips 33 600 140 Dice Rolls 34 700 Sticker Pack 35 800 30 Pickaxe/Prize Drop Chips 36 3,800 1,400 Dice Rolls or 140 Dice Rolls 37 900 Cash 38 1,000 5-minute Cash Boost or Sticker Pack 39 1,300 Sticker Pack or 100 Prize Drop Chips 40 1,500 Cash 41 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 35 Pickaxe or 20-minute High Roller 43 1,550 Cash or 130 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,700 Sticker Pack 45 1,800 550 Dice Rolls 46 6,000 Cash 47 2,000 / 1,900 600 Dice Rolls 48 4,000 / 2,000 50 Pickaxe or 150 Prize Drop Chips 49 6,000 Sticker Pack 50 (PEG-E Version Only) 6,000 Cash 50/51 16,000 Sticker Pack & 6,700 Dice Rolls

How to Win

Getting every reward and milestone during a Monopoly GO event is difficult, especially if you’re not putting down real cash. There are some things you can do to increase your chances of doing well, though.

In terms of targeting specific locations, the most important thing to remember is that your most common dice rolls are going to be 6-8. That means if you’re that distance away from your target, you should increase your dice multiplier. If you’re farther — especially if you’re 2 or 12 spaces away, which are the least likely rolls — you should use a lower dice multiplier. In the case of “Equity Extravaganza,” aim for the Railroads. Landing on one will result in a ton of Graph tokens and a huge influx of cash, which can help you build landmarks and thus get more dice.

At the kickoff of the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, there are a few other small events in progress. “Landmark Rush” will reward you with dice rolls and cash for completing landmarks, while “Fortune Raiders” is a competitive event that sees you collecting tokens by landing on a Railroad spot. Neither will last the whole length of the “Equity Extravaganza” event, so it’s important to see what they’re replaced with and take advantage of that.

Luckily, PEG-E will be running for the entirety of “Equity Extravaganza,” so my recommendation is to take advantage of the pachinko machine. My advice is to, where possible, try and target dice by dropping your Prize Drop Chips onto the same side as that prize. Otherwise, go for more Prize Drop Chips. I’ve found it’s not really necessary to target the money prize, since you get some just for dropping a chip in anyway.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.