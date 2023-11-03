Video Games

All Equity Extravaganza Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Jungle Jam” event is officially over, which means it’s time for something new in Monopoly GO! Here’s our guide to the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones you can get, and how to win.

How the “Equity Extravaganza” Event Works in Monopoly GO

The “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Graph tokens. You get, at minimum, two for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any Railroad. You can then increase the number of tokens you get using your dice multiplier. The event is again a short one, running from Nov. 3 at 11AM ET until Nov. 5 at 11AM ET.

All Rewards & Milestones for “Equity Extravaganza” in Monopoly GO

Like with every Monopoly GO event, the rewards and milestones you can get for “Equity Extravaganza” are pretty great, and they’ll help you make a lot of progress through the game’s boards. I’ve compiled a list of the rewards and milestones in the table below, which was made using my own experience with the event checked against a list provided by @itsjakem on X, who has consistently proven a great source of information for this kind of thing. Please note that, according to @itsjakem, some people will see Pickaxe tokens in their version of the game as opposed to PEG-E chips, as there’s an Egypt-themed event going on for some. I have the PEG-E version, not the Egypt-themed version of the event.

Something that’s worth noting is that there are different prizes and, in some cases, point requirements for each different tier. The first piece of information in any set here is for the Pickaxe version, while the latter is for the PEG-E version.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
24015 Dice Rolls
3204 Pickaxe or 5 Prize Drop Chips
450Cash
5150 / 12565 Dice Rolls or 55 Dice Rolls
645Cash
750Sticker Pack
8405 Pickaxe or 8 Prize Drop Chips
95510-minute Cash Grab
10400 / 325200 Dice Rolls or 160 Dice Rolls
11407 Pickaxe or 10 Prize Drop Chips
1260Cash
1370Sticker Pack
1480Cash
15858 Pickaxe or 15 Prize Drop Chips
16850 / 800475 Dice Rolls or 450 Dice Rolls
1790Sticker Pack
1810015-minute Rent Frenzy
191209 Pickaxe or 20 Prize Drop Chips
20140 / 130Cash
211,200650 Dice Rolls
22150Sticker Pack
23180 / 175Sticker Pack or 40 Prize Drop Chips
2420070 Dice Rolls
2525015 Pickaxe or Cash
262,000900 Dice Rolls
2725010-minute High Roller
2827518 Pickaxe or 50 Prize Drop Chips
29300Sticker Pack
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash
3250022 Pickaxe or 60 Prize Drop Chips
33600140 Dice Rolls
34700Sticker Pack
3580030 Pickaxe/Prize Drop Chips
363,8001,400 Dice Rolls or 140 Dice Rolls
37900Cash
381,0005-minute Cash Boost or Sticker Pack
391,300Sticker Pack or 100 Prize Drop Chips
401,500Cash
417,0002,500 Dice Rolls
421,60035 Pickaxe or 20-minute High Roller
431,550Cash or 130 Prize Drop Chips
441,700Sticker Pack
451,800550 Dice Rolls
466,000Cash
472,000 / 1,900600 Dice Rolls
484,000 / 2,00050 Pickaxe or 150 Prize Drop Chips
496,000Sticker Pack
50 (PEG-E Version Only)6,000Cash
50/5116,000Sticker Pack & 6,700 Dice Rolls

How to Win

Getting every reward and milestone during a Monopoly GO event is difficult, especially if you’re not putting down real cash. There are some things you can do to increase your chances of doing well, though.

In terms of targeting specific locations, the most important thing to remember is that your most common dice rolls are going to be 6-8. That means if you’re that distance away from your target, you should increase your dice multiplier. If you’re farther — especially if you’re 2 or 12 spaces away, which are the least likely rolls — you should use a lower dice multiplier. In the case of “Equity Extravaganza,” aim for the Railroads. Landing on one will result in a ton of Graph tokens and a huge influx of cash, which can help you build landmarks and thus get more dice.

At the kickoff of the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, there are a few other small events in progress. “Landmark Rush” will reward you with dice rolls and cash for completing landmarks, while “Fortune Raiders” is a competitive event that sees you collecting tokens by landing on a Railroad spot. Neither will last the whole length of the “Equity Extravaganza” event, so it’s important to see what they’re replaced with and take advantage of that.

Luckily, PEG-E will be running for the entirety of “Equity Extravaganza,” so my recommendation is to take advantage of the pachinko machine. My advice is to, where possible, try and target dice by dropping your Prize Drop Chips onto the same side as that prize. Otherwise, go for more Prize Drop Chips. I’ve found it’s not really necessary to target the money prize, since you get some just for dropping a chip in anyway.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, including how it works, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

