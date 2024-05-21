Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time for another zombie apocalypse, and who better to defend the world from the invading force than a potato armed to the teeth? You’ll need to build a formidable arsenal to have a chance at victory, and with Zombie.io codes, you’ll get the best weapons from the get-go!

All Zombie.io Codes List

Active Zombie.io Codes

Launchday : Use for 200 Diamonds, 3 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, and 10k Banknotes (New)

: Use for 200 Diamonds, 3 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, and 10k Banknotes

ZBFT3000 : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards ZOMB2024 : Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, and 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints (New)

: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, and 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints US9999 : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards PTST2000 : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards ZOMBIE2024 : Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 20 Hero Energy Drinks (New)

: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 20 Hero Energy Drinks Jdoctor : Use Dr. J hero (New)

: Use Dr. J hero POTATO2024 : Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds 333ZMBVSPT : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards POTATO777 : Use for 5 Basic Keys, 2 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 6 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and a Shoes Enhancement Blueprint (New)

: Use for 5 Basic Keys, 2 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 6 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and a Shoes Enhancement Blueprint gatling : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards PTST3333 : Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds ZOMBTOP1 : Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Basic Keys, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, and a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint (New)

: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Basic Keys, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, and a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint Betho123: Use for free rewards (New)





Expired Zombie.io Codes

show more PTST2000

333ZMBVSPT

zombio24pst

newZombie

zombie777

zbshooting24

potato24st

US8888

US7777

24M3POTATO

zom24bieio

FIGHT3ZOMB

welcome999

Zombie888 show less

Related: Mech Arena Promo Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie.io

Follow our simple guide to redeem codes in Zombie.io (available on Google Play and App Store):

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Zombie.io on your device. Click the profile picture (1) to open the Settings menu. Click the Redeem Code button (2) to reach the text box. Enter your code in the Input Code text box (3). Click the Submit button (4) to claim your reward.

To find more codes for your favorite mobile games, take a look at our Idle Office Tycoon Codes and Whiteout Survival Codes articles as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more