Zombie.io official game artwork
Image via Joy Nice Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: May 21, 2024 06:39 am

Updated: May 21, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time for another zombie apocalypse, and who better to defend the world from the invading force than a potato armed to the teeth? You’ll need to build a formidable arsenal to have a chance at victory, and with Zombie.io codes, you’ll get the best weapons from the get-go!

All Zombie.io Codes List

Active Zombie.io Codes

  • Launchday: Use for 200 Diamonds, 3 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, and 10k Banknotes (New)
  • ZBFT3000: Use for free rewards (New)
  • ZOMB2024: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, and 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints (New)
  • US9999: Use for free rewards (New)
  • PTST2000: Use for free rewards (New)
  • ZOMBIE2024: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 20 Hero Energy Drinks (New)
  • Jdoctor: Use Dr. J hero (New)
  • POTATO2024: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)
  • 333ZMBVSPT: Use for free rewards (New)
  • POTATO777: Use for 5 Basic Keys, 2 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 6 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and a Shoes Enhancement Blueprint (New)
  • gatling: Use for free rewards (New)
  • PTST3333: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)
  • ZOMBTOP1: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Basic Keys, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, and a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint (New)
  • Betho123: Use for free rewards (New)

Expired Zombie.io Codes

PTST2000
333ZMBVSPT
zombio24pst
newZombie
zombie777
zbshooting24
potato24st
US8888
US7777
24M3POTATO
zom24bieio
FIGHT3ZOMB
welcome999
Zombie888

Related: Mech Arena Promo Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie.io

Follow our simple guide to redeem codes in Zombie.io (available on Google Play and App Store):

  • Zombie.io main screen
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Zombie.io Settings menu
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Zombie.io Input Code screen
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Zombie.io on your device.
  2. Click the profile picture (1) to open the Settings menu.
  3. Click the Redeem Code button (2) to reach the text box.
  4. Enter your code in the Input Code text box (3).
  5. Click the Submit button (4) to claim your reward.

To find more codes for your favorite mobile games, take a look at our Idle Office Tycoon Codes and Whiteout Survival Codes articles as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Zombie.io
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Anime Realms Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 21, 2024
Read Article Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Unknown RNG promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 21, 2024
Read Article Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Attack on Titan Revolution promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Anime Realms Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 21, 2024
Read Article Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Unknown RNG promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 21, 2024
Read Article Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Attack on Titan Revolution promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 21, 2024
Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.