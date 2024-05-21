Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024
We added new codes!
It’s time for another zombie apocalypse, and who better to defend the world from the invading force than a potato armed to the teeth? You’ll need to build a formidable arsenal to have a chance at victory, and with Zombie.io codes, you’ll get the best weapons from the get-go!
All Zombie.io Codes List
Active Zombie.io Codes
- Launchday: Use for 200 Diamonds, 3 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, and 10k Banknotes (New)
- ZBFT3000: Use for free rewards (New)
- ZOMB2024: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, and 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints (New)
- US9999: Use for free rewards (New)
- PTST2000: Use for free rewards (New)
- ZOMBIE2024: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 20 Hero Energy Drinks (New)
- Jdoctor: Use Dr. J hero (New)
- POTATO2024: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)
- 333ZMBVSPT: Use for free rewards (New)
- POTATO777: Use for 5 Basic Keys, 2 Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 6 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8 Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and a Shoes Enhancement Blueprint (New)
- gatling: Use for free rewards (New)
- PTST3333: Use for 2 Advanced Keys and 100 Diamonds (New)
- ZOMBTOP1: Use for 100 Diamonds, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, a Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5 Basic Keys, a Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, and a Helmet Enhancement Blueprint (New)
- Betho123: Use for free rewards (New)
Expired Zombie.io Codes
PTST2000
333ZMBVSPT
zombio24pst
newZombie
zombie777
zbshooting24
potato24st
US8888
US7777
24M3POTATO
zom24bieio
FIGHT3ZOMB
welcome999
Zombie888
How to Redeem Codes in Zombie.io
Follow our simple guide to redeem codes in Zombie.io (available on Google Play and App Store):
- Launch Zombie.io on your device.
- Click the profile picture (1) to open the Settings menu.
- Click the Redeem Code button (2) to reach the text box.
- Enter your code in the Input Code text box (3).
- Click the Submit button (4) to claim your reward.
