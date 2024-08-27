Car Race Simulator promo image.
Image via Rosé Games
Car Race Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 27, 2024 07:10 am

Updated: August 27, 2024

Looked for new codes.

Rev up your engine and hit the road in this exciting clicker racing experience, where horsepower is measured by the strength of your index finger. Races often come down to neck-and-neck finishes, and Car Race Simulator codes can give you that extra edge you need to cross the line first!

Car Race Simulator Codes List

Active Car Race Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no active Car Race Simulator codes.

Expired Car Race Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Car Race Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Car Race Simulator

Redeeming Car Race Simulator becomes a piece of cake if you follow our guide below:

How to redeem Car Race Simulator codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Follow the developer (@kayoodev) on Twitter/X.
  2. Open Car Race Simulator on Roblox.
  3. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side.
  4. Type in your Twitter/X username into the text box (2).
  5. Click Verify (3).
  6. Type in a working code into the code text box.
  7. Click Redeem to claim the rewards.

Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.