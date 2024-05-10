Push a Car Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024 Searched for new codes!

Let’s see how strong you are. In this Roblox game, you have one goal: to push a four-wheeler to the top of the hill. Collect Wins, Powers, and various pets to help you progress faster, unlock relics and other worlds, and use these Push a Car codes for freebies!

All Push a Car Codes List

Push a Car Codes (Working)

Update : Use for 5 Gems, 5 Books, and 1 Big Potion (New)

: Use for 5 Gems, 5 Books, and 1 Big Potion AllCool : Use for a Power Potion

: Use for a Power Potion Cool : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems Fire: Use for 3 Gems and 10 minutes of x2 Power

Push a Car Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Push a Car codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Push a Car

Redeeming Push a Car codes is easy if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Push a Car on Roblox. Select the Code icon on the right side of your screen. Insert a code into the Enter code pop-up text box. Hit the CLAIM button to grab your rewards!

