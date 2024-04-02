Category:
Dig to China Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 2, 2024 08:34 am
Dig to China Official Art
Image via MarbledRuby1

As it says in the game title, your objective is to dig—to China! Use anything at your disposal, from bombs to the weapons of mass destruction, to dig a hole as fast as possible! To get you started, we bring you Dig to China codes!

All Dig to China List

Dig to China Codes (Working)

  • 50K: Use for 5k Points (New)
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS: Use for 7k Points (New)
  • 50MILLIONVISITS: Use for 5k Points and 100k Bombs
  • TRICKORTREAT: Use for Candy
  • DeepDiscoveries: Use for 18k Points
  • UPDATE: Use for 18k Points
  • BIGGERSERVERS: Use for 100k Bombs
  • RubyRocks:3: Use for Special Bomb
  • P2W: Use for 5k Points
  • BombsAreFun: Use for 1k Points
  • Explosions12: Use for 500 Bombs
  • Bombs4Life: Use for 1.5k Bombs
  • Bx42L3: Use for 3k Bombs
  • ExplodingTime: Use for 5k Points
  • ExplodingHeadEmoji: Use for 1k Bombs
  • for0.1secondsuponjoiningyouwillseeasecretmessage: Use for 6,969 Bombs
  • JoinTheDiscord: Use for 9,999 Points
  • RubyRocks: Use for Special Bomb
  • P2W: Use for 5k Points
  • J8g43SL: Use for 5k Points
  • Thisisacode: Use for 9,999 Bombs
  • BombsAway64: Use for 1k Bombs
  • thisisacode: Use for 10k Bombs
  • CodesUpdate: Use for for 1k Bombs

Dig to China Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Dig to China codes!

How to Redeem Codes in Dig to China

To redeem Dig to China codes, follow our easy guide below:

Dig to China Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Dig to China on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left.
  3. Enter the code in the text box.
  4. Click Submit and receive your freebies!

If you want to play more popular Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Slap Battles Codes  and Kamehameha Simulator Codes articles, too!

