Dig to China Codes (April 2024)

As it says in the game title, your objective is to dig—to China! Use anything at your disposal, from bombs to the weapons of mass destruction, to dig a hole as fast as possible! To get you started, we bring you Dig to China codes!

Recommended Videos

All Dig to China List

Dig to China Codes (Working)

50K : Use for 5k Points (New)

: Use for 5k Points MERRYCHRISTMAS : Use for 7k Points (New)

: Use for 7k Points 50MILLIONVISITS : Use for 5k Points and 100k Bombs

: Use for 5k Points and 100k Bombs TRICKORTREAT : Use for Candy

: Use for Candy DeepDiscoveries : Use for 18k Points

: Use for 18k Points UPDATE : Use for 18k Points

: Use for 18k Points BIGGERSERVERS : Use for 100k Bombs

: Use for 100k Bombs RubyRocks:3 : Use for Special Bomb

: Use for Special Bomb P2W : Use for 5k Points

: Use for 5k Points BombsAreFun : Use for 1k Points

: Use for 1k Points Explosions12 : Use for 500 Bombs

: Use for 500 Bombs Bombs4Life : Use for 1.5k Bombs

: Use for 1.5k Bombs Bx42L3 : Use for 3k Bombs

: Use for 3k Bombs ExplodingTime : Use for 5k Points

: Use for 5k Points ExplodingHeadEmoji : Use for 1k Bombs

: Use for 1k Bombs for0.1secondsuponjoiningyouwillseeasecretmessage : Use for 6,969 Bombs

: Use for 6,969 Bombs JoinTheDiscord : Use for 9,999 Points

: Use for 9,999 Points RubyRocks : Use for Special Bomb

: Use for Special Bomb P2W : Use for 5k Points

: Use for 5k Points J8g43SL : Use for 5k Points

: Use for 5k Points Thisisacode : Use for 9,999 Bombs

: Use for 9,999 Bombs BombsAway64 : Use for 1k Bombs

: Use for 1k Bombs thisisacode : Use for 10k Bombs

: Use for 10k Bombs CodesUpdate: Use for for 1k Bombs

Dig to China Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Dig to China codes!

Related: War Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dig to China

To redeem Dig to China codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Dig to China on Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left. Enter the code in the text box. Click Submit and receive your freebies!

If you want to play more popular Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Slap Battles Codes and Kamehameha Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more