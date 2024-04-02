Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Punch your way to victory in Kamehameha Simulator! Visit the training area to boost your Power and challenge formidable foes to battle! Redeem Kamehameha Simulator codes to get Punch Power and Boosts for free and unlock the strongest Kamehameha blast!

All Kamehameha Simulator Codes List

Active Kamehameha Simulator Codes

NewUpdate : Use for free Punch Power

: Use for free Punch Power SubToFreekid26 : Use for Punch Power

: Use for Punch Power SubToSnickers : Use for Punch Power

: Use for Punch Power SorryForTheBugs : Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes ItsMeBelowZero : Use for x1,000 Punch Power

: Use for x1,000 Punch Power SubToRusso : Use for x1,000 Punch Power

: Use for x1,000 Punch Power Release : Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes SecretCode : Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes SecretCode2 : Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes NewUpdate: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

Expired Kamehameha Simulator Codes

SubtToBaxtrix

How to Redeem Codes in Kamehameha Simulator

To redeem codes in Kamehameha Simulator, follow our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Kamehameha Simulator in Roblox. Press the blue bird icon on the left to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text field. Click Redeem and get your prize!

