Category:
Codes
Video Games

Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 05:53 am
Promo image for Kamehameha Simulator.
Image via Awesome Fun Studios

Punch your way to victory in Kamehameha Simulator! Visit the training area to boost your Power and challenge formidable foes to battle! Redeem Kamehameha Simulator codes to get Punch Power and Boosts for free and unlock the strongest Kamehameha blast!

Recommended Videos

All Kamehameha Simulator Codes List

Active Kamehameha Simulator Codes

  • NewUpdate: Use for free Punch Power 
  • SubToFreekid26: Use for Punch Power
  • SubToSnickers: Use for Punch Power
  • SorryForTheBugs: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes
  • ItsMeBelowZero: Use for x1,000 Punch Power
  • SubToRusso: Use for x1,000 Punch Power
  • Release: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes
  • SecretCode: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes
  • SecretCode2: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes
  • NewUpdate: Use for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

Expired Kamehameha Simulator Codes

  • SubtToBaxtrix

Related: Warrior Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Kamehameha Simulator

To redeem codes in Kamehameha Simulator, follow our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Kamehame Simulator.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Kamehameha Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird icon on the left to open the code redemption box.
  3. Enter the code into the text field.
  4. Click Redeem and get your prize!

If you want to claim more free goodies, check our list of Anime Dreams Simulator codes and Head Soccer Simulator codes as well.

Post Tag:
codes
Kamehameha Simulator
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Da Hood promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Slap Battles.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Project Bankai 3 gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Da Hood promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Slap Battles.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Project Bankai 3 gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.