Sorcery promo image
Image via Bloodsung
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Roblox Sorcery Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: May 20, 2024 10:08 am

Updated: May 20, 2024

Looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

This is another Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired game where you use Cursed Energy to fight other players and NPCs. Roblox Sorcery codes would be of great help as they’d enable you to defeat enemies more easily—continue reading to find out if there are any codes you can redeem!

All Roblox Sorcery Codes List

Working Roblox Sorcery Codes

  • There are currently no active Roblox Sorcery codes.

Expired Roblox Sorcery Codes

  • There are currently no expired Roblox Sorcery codes.

Related: Project Bankai 3 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Sorcery

Sorcery in-game screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist

Roblox Sorcery currently doesn’t have a code redemption feature, but this might change in the future. We will monitor the game’s socials and include all the relevant info should the developers decide to introduce the codes. Bookmark this article and check back occasionally to stay in the loop.

Read our Kaizen Codes and All Grand Kaizen Codes articles if you’re looking for codes for other Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired games.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Roblox Sorcery
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 20, 2024
Read Article Rogue Demon Codes (May 2024)
Screenshot of Rogue Demon gameplay.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Rogue Demon Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 20, 2024
Read Article Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)
Kingdom Conquerors Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 20, 2024
Read Article Rogue Demon Codes (May 2024)
Screenshot of Rogue Demon gameplay.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Rogue Demon Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 20, 2024
Read Article Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)
Kingdom Conquerors Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 20, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.