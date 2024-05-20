Roblox Sorcery Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: May 20, 2024 Looked for codes!

This is another Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired game where you use Cursed Energy to fight other players and NPCs. Roblox Sorcery codes would be of great help as they’d enable you to defeat enemies more easily—continue reading to find out if there are any codes you can redeem!

All Roblox Sorcery Codes List

Working Roblox Sorcery Codes

There are currently no active Roblox Sorcery codes.

Expired Roblox Sorcery Codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Sorcery codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Sorcery

Screenshot by The Escapist

Roblox Sorcery currently doesn’t have a code redemption feature, but this might change in the future. We will monitor the game’s socials and include all the relevant info should the developers decide to introduce the codes. Bookmark this article and check back occasionally to stay in the loop.

Read our Kaizen Codes and All Grand Kaizen Codes articles if you’re looking for codes for other Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired games.

