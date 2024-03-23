All Road to Riches Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Pickaxes are out and Pachinko tokens are the currency to grind in Monopoly GO‘s new challenge. Those wanting to snag all the milestone rewards for Road to Riches are in luck, as we have all the details.

Road to Riches comes in partnership with the Prize Drop minigame, where players must drop tokens earned from ongoing challenges into a robot in hopes of hitting two prize markers. The higher the token multiplier, the better the prizes – but stockpiling the tokens isn’t an easy task. Below are all the details for earning Road to Riches milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, so players can play the Prize Drop minigame.

All Monopoly GO Roads to Riches Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO‘s Road to Riches milestone rewards are packed with tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs for players to earn. There are a total of 16,310 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is the breakdown for the Road to Riches milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 20 Points 5 Tokens 3 40 Points 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Points 8 Tokens 5 150 Points 90 Dice Rolls 6 40 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 7 50 Points 10 Tokens 8 55 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Points Cash 10 375 Points 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 Points 15 Tokens 12 75 Points Cash 13 90 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Points 20 Tokens 15 100 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 16 850 Points 475 Dice Rolls 17 100 Points 25 Tokens 18 110 Points Cash 19 120 Points 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 Points 35 Tokens 21 1,300 Points 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 Points Cash 24 175 Points 50 Tokens 25 200 Points Cash 26 2,000 Points 900 Dice Rolls 27 275 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 29 325 Points 70 Tokens 30 400 Points 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Points Cash 32 450 Points 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Points 85 Tokens 34 650 Points Cash 35 750 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 36 4,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 Points 100 Tokens 38 900 Points Cash 39 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Points Cash 41 10,000 Points 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 43 1,700 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 44 1,800 Points 120 Tokens 45 7,000 Points Cash 46 2,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Points 150 Tokens 49 4,000 Points Cash 50 17,500 Points 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Road to Riches in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Roads to Riches while playing Monopoly GO, players must land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This is an event that benefits from the higher dice multiplier number, as it boosts the level more quickly, easing the grind on some of the higher point requirements.

When The Road to Riches Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 23, 2024, and will end on March 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, participating in daily tasks, ongoing minigames, and challenges is a great way to stock up. You can also log onto Monopoly GO and just get moving on the board to see if you land on Jail and roll doubles. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.