Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Road to Riches Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 23, 2024 01:25 pm
Road to Riches Monopoly Go Milestone Rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

Pickaxes are out and Pachinko tokens are the currency to grind in Monopoly GO‘s new challenge. Those wanting to snag all the milestone rewards for Road to Riches are in luck, as we have all the details.

Recommended Videos

Road to Riches comes in partnership with the Prize Drop minigame, where players must drop tokens earned from ongoing challenges into a robot in hopes of hitting two prize markers. The higher the token multiplier, the better the prizes – but stockpiling the tokens isn’t an easy task. Below are all the details for earning Road to Riches milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, so players can play the Prize Drop minigame.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Roads to Riches Rewards & Prizes

Road to riches Rewards Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist

Monopoly GO‘s Road to Riches milestone rewards are packed with tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs for players to earn. There are a total of 16,310 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is the breakdown for the Road to Riches milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
220 Points5 Tokens
340 Points25 Dice Rolls
445 Points8 Tokens
5150 Points90 Dice Rolls
640 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
750 Points10 Tokens
855 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
965 PointsCash
10375 Points220 Dice Rolls
1160 Points15 Tokens
1275 PointsCash
1390 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1480 Points20 Tokens
15100 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
16850 Points475 Dice Rolls
17100 Points25 Tokens
18110 PointsCash
19120 Points50 Dice Rolls
20115 Points35 Tokens
211,300 Points700 Dice Rolls
22150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
23160 PointsCash
24175 Points50 Tokens
25200 PointsCash
262,000 Points900 Dice Rolls
27275 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28300 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
29325 Points70 Tokens
30400 Points100 Dice Rolls
311,600 PointsCash
32450 Points150 Dice Rolls
33500 Points85 Tokens
34650 PointsCash
35750 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
364,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls
37800 Points100 Tokens
38900 PointsCash
391,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
401,500 PointsCash
4110,000 Points3,500 Dice Rolls
421,600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
431,700 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 Min)
441,800 Points120 Tokens
457,000 PointsCash
462,000 Points800 Dice Rolls
473,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
483,500 Points150 Tokens
494,000 PointsCash
5017,500 Points7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Road to Riches in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Roads to Riches while playing Monopoly GO, players must land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This is an event that benefits from the higher dice multiplier number, as it boosts the level more quickly, easing the grind on some of the higher point requirements.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Road to Riches Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 23, 2024, and will end on March 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, participating in daily tasks, ongoing minigames, and challenges is a great way to stock up. You can also log onto Monopoly GO and just get moving on the board to see if you land on Jail and roll doubles. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
related content
Read Article Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
From Charger to Great Weapon Master, here are the best Barbarian Feats for you to focus on in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry Alex Berry Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 24
Jordan Love throwing dot in Madden 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 24
Marcos Melendez Marcos Melendez Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Which Condor Food Should You Choose in Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
An image showing monster flesh selected in a cave in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth as part of a guide on which food you should choose for the Condor in the "Dreaming of Blue Skies" quest.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Which Condor Food Should You Choose in Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
From Charger to Great Weapon Master, here are the best Barbarian Feats for you to focus on in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry Alex Berry Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 24
Jordan Love throwing dot in Madden 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 24
Marcos Melendez Marcos Melendez Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Which Condor Food Should You Choose in Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
An image showing monster flesh selected in a cave in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth as part of a guide on which food you should choose for the Condor in the "Dreaming of Blue Skies" quest.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Which Condor Food Should You Choose in Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 23, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].