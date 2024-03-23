All Road to Riches Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Pickaxes are out and Pachinko tokens are the currency to grind in Monopoly GO‘s new challenge. Those wanting to snag all the milestone rewards for Road to Riches are in luck, as we have all the details.
Road to Riches comes in partnership with the Prize Drop minigame, where players must drop tokens earned from ongoing challenges into a robot in hopes of hitting two prize markers. The higher the token multiplier, the better the prizes – but stockpiling the tokens isn’t an easy task. Below are all the details for earning Road to Riches milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, so players can play the Prize Drop minigame.
All Monopoly GO Roads to Riches Rewards & Prizes
Monopoly GO‘s Road to Riches milestone rewards are packed with tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs for players to earn. There are a total of 16,310 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is the breakdown for the Road to Riches milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|20 Points
|5 Tokens
|3
|40 Points
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45 Points
|8 Tokens
|5
|150 Points
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|40 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|7
|50 Points
|10 Tokens
|8
|55 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|65 Points
|Cash
|10
|375 Points
|220 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|60 Points
|15 Tokens
|12
|75 Points
|Cash
|13
|90 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|80 Points
|20 Tokens
|15
|100 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|16
|850 Points
|475 Dice Rolls
|17
|100 Points
|25 Tokens
|18
|110 Points
|Cash
|19
|120 Points
|50 Dice Rolls
|20
|115 Points
|35 Tokens
|
|21
|1,300 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|160 Points
|Cash
|24
|175 Points
|50 Tokens
|25
|200 Points
|Cash
|26
|2,000 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|27
|275 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|300 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|29
|325 Points
|70 Tokens
|30
|400 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|32
|450 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500 Points
|85 Tokens
|34
|650 Points
|Cash
|35
|750 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|36
|4,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|37
|800 Points
|100 Tokens
|38
|900 Points
|Cash
|39
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|10,000 Points
|3,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 Min)
|44
|1,800 Points
|120 Tokens
|45
|7,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|2,000 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500 Points
|150 Tokens
|49
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|50
|17,500 Points
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Road to Riches in Monopoly GO
To earn every milestone reward in Roads to Riches while playing Monopoly GO, players must land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This is an event that benefits from the higher dice multiplier number, as it boosts the level more quickly, easing the grind on some of the higher point requirements.
Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO
When The Road to Riches Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 23, 2024, and will end on March 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, participating in daily tasks, ongoing minigames, and challenges is a great way to stock up. You can also log onto Monopoly GO and just get moving on the board to see if you land on Jail and roll doubles. To snag a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.