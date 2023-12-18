All Xmas Sweater Contest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Bust out your moth-eaten knits, because the “Xmas Sweater Contest” is here in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones in the tournament, alongside some tips and tricks on how to play and win.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward and Milestone in “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More “Xmas Sweater” Tokens Easily
Every Reward and Milestone in “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO, Listed
Like with other tournaments, the “Xmas Sweater Contest” has a lot of great rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the right milestones. As such, I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|45
|120 Puzzle Piece tokens
|2
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|3
|80
|Sticker Pack
|4
|90
|140 Puzzle Piece tokens
|5
|120
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|5-minute High Roller
|7
|140
|160 Puzzle Piece tokens
|8
|200
|Sticker Pack
|9
|250
|180 Dice Rolls
|10
|230
|Sticker Pack
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Puzzle Piece tokens
|13
|300
|Sticker Pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|425
|250 Puzzle Piece tokens
|17
|500
|25-minute Mega Heist
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice Rolls
|20
|700
|Sticker Pack
|21
|800
|400 Puzzle Piece tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice Rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100
|27
|2,000
|25-minute Cash Grab
|28
|2,200
|500 Puzzle Piece tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice Rolls
In addition to those above milestones, you’ll also get prizes for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO based on where you place in the event. I’ve listed those below. As a note, I find it’s very difficult to win tournaments without spending real money, so I wouldn’t sweat these too much. Still, if you place high enough, you can win a cool Xmas Sweater Shield, which is something!
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens
Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens
Rank 26 – 50: Cash
How to Play the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO
Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Xmas Sweater, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens
Large = +6 tokens
Bankrupt = +8 tokens
The actual number of Xmas Sweater tokens you’ll receive during the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.
When Does the Event End?
The “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 18 at 1PM ET until Dec. 19 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments. It’s unclear what tournament will appear in the line-up next.
How to Get More “Xmas Sweater Contest” Tokens Easily
There are a few ways to get more tokens for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.
Additionally, you’ll want to pay attention to the other events going on at the same time as the “Xmas Sweater Contest,” as Monopoly GO has a lot going on right now. The main event thing to watch out for is the “Gift Partners” event, which sees you teaming up with other players to build a gift. “Xmas Sweater Contest” gives players the Puzzle Piece tokens they’ll need to succeed at that event, and in return, they’ll get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs to help get them more tokens. You essentially want to synergize the events with one another.
Outside of the “Gift Partners” event, “Gingerbread Galore” is back for several more days, and it’s a great way to get additional dice rolls that you can use to succeed. One trick for right now is to look for clusters of token pick-ups, especially around Railroads, because those will give player’s a super high chance of winning big.
That’s everything for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO. Hopefully, you’re able to knit together a win and things don’t unravel at the last minute.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.