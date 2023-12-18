Video Games

All Xmas Sweater Contest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

A header for the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly GO showing the logo.

Bust out your moth-eaten knits, because the “Xmas Sweater Contest” is here in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones in the tournament, alongside some tips and tricks on how to play and win.

Every Reward and Milestone in “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO, Listed

Like with other tournaments, the “Xmas Sweater Contest” has a lot of great rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the right milestones. As such, I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
145120 Puzzle Piece tokens
25550 Dice Rolls
380Sticker Pack
490140 Puzzle Piece tokens
512090 Dice Rolls
61505-minute High Roller
7140160 Puzzle Piece tokens
8200Sticker Pack
9250180 Dice Rolls
10230Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Puzzle Piece tokens
13300Sticker Pack
14400Cash
15375275 Dice Rolls
16425250 Puzzle Piece tokens
1750025-minute Mega Heist
18600Cash
19550375 Dice Rolls
20700Sticker Pack
21800400 Puzzle Piece tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice Rolls
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100
272,00025-minute Cash Grab
282,200500 Puzzle Piece tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice Rolls

In addition to those above milestones, you’ll also get prizes for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO based on where you place in the event. I’ve listed those below. As a note, I find it’s very difficult to win tournaments without spending real money, so I wouldn’t sweat these too much. Still, if you place high enough, you can win a cool Xmas Sweater Shield, which is something!

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 26 – 50: Cash

How to Play the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO

A header for the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly GO showing the logo.

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Xmas Sweater, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

The actual number of Xmas Sweater tokens you’ll receive during the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

When Does the Event End?

The “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 18 at 1PM ET until Dec. 19 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments. It’s unclear what tournament will appear in the line-up next.

How to Get More “Xmas Sweater Contest” Tokens Easily

There are a few ways to get more tokens for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.

Additionally, you’ll want to pay attention to the other events going on at the same time as the “Xmas Sweater Contest,” as Monopoly GO has a lot going on right now. The main event thing to watch out for is the “Gift Partners” event, which sees you teaming up with other players to build a gift. “Xmas Sweater Contest” gives players the Puzzle Piece tokens they’ll need to succeed at that event, and in return, they’ll get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs to help get them more tokens. You essentially want to synergize the events with one another.

Outside of the “Gift Partners” event, “Gingerbread Galore” is back for several more days, and it’s a great way to get additional dice rolls that you can use to succeed. One trick for right now is to look for clusters of token pick-ups, especially around Railroads, because those will give player’s a super high chance of winning big.

That’s everything for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO. Hopefully, you’re able to knit together a win and things don’t unravel at the last minute.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

