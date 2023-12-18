All Xmas Sweater Contest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Bust out your moth-eaten knits, because the “Xmas Sweater Contest” is here in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones in the tournament, alongside some tips and tricks on how to play and win.

Every Reward and Milestone in “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO, Listed

Like with other tournaments, the “Xmas Sweater Contest” has a lot of great rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the right milestones. As such, I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 45 120 Puzzle Piece tokens 2 55 50 Dice Rolls 3 80 Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Piece tokens 5 120 90 Dice Rolls 6 150 5-minute High Roller 7 140 160 Puzzle Piece tokens 8 200 Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Dice Rolls 10 230 Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Puzzle Piece tokens 13 300 Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice Rolls 16 425 250 Puzzle Piece tokens 17 500 25-minute Mega Heist 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice Rolls 20 700 Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Piece tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 27 2,000 25-minute Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Piece tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice Rolls

Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of All Winter Wonderland Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

In addition to those above milestones, you’ll also get prizes for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO based on where you place in the event. I’ve listed those below. As a note, I find it’s very difficult to win tournaments without spending real money, so I wouldn’t sweat these too much. Still, if you place high enough, you can win a cool Xmas Sweater Shield, which is something!

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Xmas Sweater Shield, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 26 – 50: Cash

How to Play the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Xmas Sweater, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

The actual number of Xmas Sweater tokens you’ll receive during the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

When Does the Event End?

The “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 18 at 1PM ET until Dec. 19 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments. It’s unclear what tournament will appear in the line-up next.

How to Get More “Xmas Sweater Contest” Tokens Easily

There are a few ways to get more tokens for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.

Additionally, you’ll want to pay attention to the other events going on at the same time as the “Xmas Sweater Contest,” as Monopoly GO has a lot going on right now. The main event thing to watch out for is the “Gift Partners” event, which sees you teaming up with other players to build a gift. “Xmas Sweater Contest” gives players the Puzzle Piece tokens they’ll need to succeed at that event, and in return, they’ll get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs to help get them more tokens. You essentially want to synergize the events with one another.

Outside of the “Gift Partners” event, “Gingerbread Galore” is back for several more days, and it’s a great way to get additional dice rolls that you can use to succeed. One trick for right now is to look for clusters of token pick-ups, especially around Railroads, because those will give player’s a super high chance of winning big.

That’s everything for the “Xmas Sweater Contest” in Monopoly GO. Hopefully, you’re able to knit together a win and things don’t unravel at the last minute.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.