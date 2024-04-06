All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The time has come for fans to team up and work together in the new minigame for Monopoly GO. Fountain Partners milestone rewards aren’t ones to miss, with big dice rolls at stake for those willing to build the best fountains.

Screenshot via Escapist

The Monopoly GO Fountain Partners milestone rewards are different than other minigames that have been featured in recent weeks. Players will team up with four friends to build beautiful water attractions and earn awesome rewards. Below are the milestone rewards for completing each fountain.

Milestone Level Points Rewards 1 2,500 Points 200 Dice Rolls 2 6,000 Points Cash 3 13,000 Points Cash Grab Boost, 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash 4 26,500 Points High Roller Boost, 300-500 Dice Rolls, Pink Sticker Pack 5 32,000 Points Sticker Pack Boost, 400-600 Dice Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack

Each fountain will require a total of 80,000 points to complete, which can be done by gathering Fountain Partner tokens and spinning the wheel of the minigame. To complete all four boards, players will need a total of 320,000 points.

After completing all four boards, Monopoly GO players will earn 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Magenta Sticker Pack, and the Clam Shell Mr. M board token.

How to Play Fountain Partners in Monopoly GO

To participate in the Fountain Partners minigame, players will team up with four friends and then begin collecting tokens. Using these tokens, they will spin a wheel that will dictate how many points can go toward the milestone levels of each fountain. These spins cost a base amount of 20 tokens and can be increased by multiples of 20 using the modifier attached to the wheel.

When The Fountain Partners Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Fountain Partners event in Monopoly GO begins on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 10. This gives players a total of 5 days to obtain all the available milestone rewards. During that time, several tournaments will take place.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players will want to complete milestones rewards for the solo and leaderboard challenges, Fountain partners minigame, and Quick Wins. They can also grab a few bonus rolls using free codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

