All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 6, 2024 01:10 pm
Fountain Partners Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
The time has come for fans to team up and work together in the new minigame for Monopoly GO. Fountain Partners milestone rewards aren’t ones to miss, with big dice rolls at stake for those willing to build the best fountains.

All Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour Rewards & Prizes

Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
The Monopoly GO Fountain Partners milestone rewards are different than other minigames that have been featured in recent weeks. Players will team up with four friends to build beautiful water attractions and earn awesome rewards. Below are the milestone rewards for completing each fountain.

Milestone LevelPoints Rewards
12,500 Points200 Dice Rolls
26,000 PointsCash
313,000 PointsCash Grab Boost, 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash
426,500 PointsHigh Roller Boost, 300-500 Dice Rolls, Pink Sticker Pack
532,000 PointsSticker Pack Boost, 400-600 Dice Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack

Each fountain will require a total of 80,000 points to complete, which can be done by gathering Fountain Partner tokens and spinning the wheel of the minigame. To complete all four boards, players will need a total of 320,000 points.

After completing all four boards, Monopoly GO players will earn 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Magenta Sticker Pack, and the Clam Shell Mr. M board token.

How to Play Fountain Partners in Monopoly GO

To participate in the Fountain Partners minigame, players will team up with four friends and then begin collecting tokens. Using these tokens, they will spin a wheel that will dictate how many points can go toward the milestone levels of each fountain. These spins cost a base amount of 20 tokens and can be increased by multiples of 20 using the modifier attached to the wheel.

When The Fountain Partners Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Fountain Partners event in Monopoly GO begins on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 10. This gives players a total of 5 days to obtain all the available milestone rewards. During that time, several tournaments will take place.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players will want to complete milestones rewards for the solo and leaderboard challenges, Fountain partners minigame, and Quick Wins. They can also grab a few bonus rolls using free codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].