How To Get More Pickaxes For The Greek Treasures Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re ready to dig to the center of the earth during the Greek Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO, you’re going to need plenty of pickaxes to make that happen. It can be difficult to obtain enough to complete the event, so we’ll help you earn the most you possibly can.

How To Get More Pickaxes In Monopoly GO During Greek Treasures Dig Event

Image via The Escapist

Monopoly GO‘s Greek Treasures dig event is one of the most exciting, not only because you can earn some radical new Tokens and Shields during it, but just because it’s a nice change of pace from the same old thing. However, it can become very stressful once you’ve exhausted your supply of Pickaxes, so hunker down and get ready to dig with our helpful hints.

Complete Your Quick Wins Daily

This may sound obvious since we’re always working through our Quick Wins tab to get plenty of rewards, but it’s also one of the fastest and most effective ways to get our hands on plenty of Pickaxes. After completing a Quick Win, you can go in and collect your rewards, including Dice, Pickaxes, and maybe a Sticker Pack or two if we’re lucky enough. They’re never very stingy with with number of Pickaxes we receive either, so it’s a good way to start building up a surplus of them.

Keep on Digging Into the Greek Treasures Event

While you’re going to need Pickaxes to dig, some of the Milestones that we overcome will grant us additional pickaxes that we can use to work our way through an extra stage. This isn’t going to be the best way to get extras, especially if you’re already out if the pickaxes that you have, but it works well in a pinch.

Play Through Tournaments & Events in Monopoly GO

Earning rewards by clearing Milestones is the name of the game in Monopoly GO, and there are plenty of opportunities to claim Pickaxes during events and tournaments. You’ll find that it’s exceedingly easy to earn them by just playing through the different events and tournaments that get broadcast during the dig events, and making your way through each of the stages becomes a walk in the park.

Image via The Escapist

While Scopley hands out plenty of free dice daily, which you can find by visiting this page, they, unfortunately, don’t hand out any free pickaxes to go out alongside them. While this may be unfortunate, there are plenty of opportunities to claim free pickaxes by just playing the game, so get ready to get your hands dirty while you’re earning them.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

