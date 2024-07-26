All Jumpstart Games Tournaments Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Ready, set, Monopoly GO get ready to earn some extraordinary rewards by clearing milestones during the Jumpstart Games tournament, happening now in our favorite mobile game. There are a ton of exciting rewards to earn, and we’ll detail them all here.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games Rewards – Listed

As you rev up to race and compete against other players in the Jumpstart Games tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to be prepared for what you can earn. Spread out over 30 tiers, you can get up to 4,340 Dice, 5 Sticker Packs, as well as plenty of additional pickaxes useable during the Greek Treasures dig event. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the following information:

Jumpstart Games Level Jumpstart Games Points Jumpstart Games Rewards 1 15 Points 40 Dice 2 35 Points 3 Pickaxes 3 60 Points Cash 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 200 Points 125 Dice 7 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 300 Points 10 Dice 9 400 Points Cash 10 450 Points 12 Pickaxes 11 500 Points 275 Dice 12 400 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 300 Points 10 Pickaxes 14 500 Points 325 Dice 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 15 Pickaxes 17 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points 17 Pickaxes 19 850 Points 575 Dice 20 1,000 Points 20 Pickaxes 21 900 Points Cash 22 800 Points 18 Pickaxes 23 1,200 Points 800 Dice 24 1,000 Points 20 Pickaxes 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 Points 900 Dice 28 1,100 Points 22 Pickaxes 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

Related: How To Get More Pickaxes For The Greek Treasures Event in Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Jumpstart Games Tournament?

Those hoping to participate in the Jumpstart Games tournament will have from July 26 until July 27 to do so. This one-day tournament is going to be fast-paced and breakneck, so prepare yourself for anything.

How To Play & Win

If you’re looking for a podium finish during the Jumpstart Games tournament, you’ll need to be competitive. Since there are plenty of different events happening right now, it’s one of the easiest ways to gather up extra resources, especially if you’re playing smart and competitively with those on your leaderboard.

Scoring points is the name of the game here, and it’s done by landing on Railroad Spaces. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you’ll get the following number of them, and it can be increased by rolling with a multiplier:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

I would recommend going rather easy during this tournament, however. Sure, there are some pickaxes spread across the board for milestone rewards, but the point-to-reward ratio is rather high this time around. 1,000 Points for 20 Pickaxes doesn’t sit right with me, personally. I would say to pick a level that you want to reach, push hard to get there, and then slow down until a new tournament starts.

Be sure that you’re being smart with your dice, as well. Check out our free dice links page to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice in your account at all times. You can’t stay competitive if you’re running out of dice, and it’s harder than ever when dig events are going on.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy