All Jumpstart Games Tournaments Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready for a race to the finish line during the Jumpstart Games tournament.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 01:45 pm

Ready, set, Monopoly GO get ready to earn some extraordinary rewards by clearing milestones during the Jumpstart Games tournament, happening now in our favorite mobile game. There are a ton of exciting rewards to earn, and we’ll detail them all here.

All Monopoly GO Jumpstart Games Rewards – Listed

As you rev up to race and compete against other players in the Jumpstart Games tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to be prepared for what you can earn. Spread out over 30 tiers, you can get up to 4,340 Dice, 5 Sticker Packs, as well as plenty of additional pickaxes useable during the Greek Treasures dig event. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the following information:

Jumpstart Games LevelJumpstart Games PointsJumpstart Games Rewards
115 Points40 Dice
235 Points3 Pickaxes
360 PointsCash
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points5 Pickaxes
6200 Points125 Dice
7250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8300 Points10 Dice
9400 PointsCash
10450 Points12 Pickaxes
11500 Points275 Dice
12400 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13300 Points10 Pickaxes
14500 Points325 Dice
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points15 Pickaxes
17500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 Points17 Pickaxes
19850 Points575 Dice
201,000 Points20 Pickaxes
21900 PointsCash
22800 Points18 Pickaxes
231,200 Points800 Dice
241,000 Points20 Pickaxes
25900 PointsCash
261,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,400 Points900 Dice
281,100 Points22 Pickaxes
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Is The Jumpstart Games Tournament?

Those hoping to participate in the Jumpstart Games tournament will have from July 26 until July 27 to do so. This one-day tournament is going to be fast-paced and breakneck, so prepare yourself for anything.

How To Play & Win

If you’re looking for a podium finish during the Jumpstart Games tournament, you’ll need to be competitive. Since there are plenty of different events happening right now, it’s one of the easiest ways to gather up extra resources, especially if you’re playing smart and competitively with those on your leaderboard.

Scoring points is the name of the game here, and it’s done by landing on Railroad Spaces. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you’ll get the following number of them, and it can be increased by rolling with a multiplier:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

I would recommend going rather easy during this tournament, however. Sure, there are some pickaxes spread across the board for milestone rewards, but the point-to-reward ratio is rather high this time around. 1,000 Points for 20 Pickaxes doesn’t sit right with me, personally. I would say to pick a level that you want to reach, push hard to get there, and then slow down until a new tournament starts.

Be sure that you’re being smart with your dice, as well. Check out our free dice links page to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice in your account at all times. You can’t stay competitive if you’re running out of dice, and it’s harder than ever when dig events are going on.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
