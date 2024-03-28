Do Sticker Stars Roll Over To New Album Challenges in Monopoly GO

Challenges are always changing in Monopoly GO, and this includes the Sticker Albums that players must fill throughout an event’s duration. But what happens to those Sticker Stars left over from duplicate stickers?

Recommended Videos

The Sticker Album is easily one of the most frustrating elements of Monopoly GO. Players open Sticker Packs, desperate to fill the holes in collections for the rewards they yield once completed. However, it seems there is no limit to how many low-star duplicates players will find inside packs, which is where the Sticker Stars come into play. Players collect stars that can be exchanged for a Safe filled with rewards. These Sticker Stars are hard-earned, and unfortunately, they need to be used immediately.

Do Sticker Stars Roll Over in Monopoly Go

Screenshot via Escapist

No, Sticker Stars do not roll over to new Album events in Monopoly GO. All event challenges and collections reset, forcing players to start fresh.

This means that any unused Sticker Stars must be used before the conclusion of the Album event, which can be seen in the timer under the Album name when opening up the Sticker vault.

Is It Worth Getting Smaller Rewards Before An Event Ends?

Yes, it is worth it to trade in for the smaller safe rewards to avoid losing all rewards possible from stockpiled Sticker Stars. It is better to get 100-300 Dice Rolls than none at all. Players who have been waiting until the last minute may want to play it safe, and make sure they do the trades a bit before the Album closes.

Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?

How To Get More Stickers in Monopoly GO

To get more stickers in Monopoly GO, players can complete the daily tasks, activate the Color Wheel on the board, and earn them from ongoing challenges. Occasionally, Sticker Packs are also given out alongside free dice rolls. To help you out, we have a Free Dice Rolls article that is updated daily, and we always include when a reward code offers a bonus Sticker Pack.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more