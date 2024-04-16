All Anniversary Bash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to celebrate Monopoly GO‘s birthday with Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. The new solo event is all about a year of dice rolls, sticker packs, and challenges, and players will have plenty to look forward to throughout the event.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes

Fans of Monopoly GO have been looking forward to news about the birthday celebrations for the mobile app. Thankfully, those eager for exciting gameplay will have the chance to win sticker packs, cash, and a total of 15,180 dice rolls, as well as pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures minigame that launches alongside the new solo challenge. Below is everything to know about the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards as informed by Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 5 Points Cash 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 75 Points 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 20 Points 5 Pickaxes 8 25 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min) 9 150 Points 230 Dice Rolls 10 25 Points 7 Pickaxes 11 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 35 Points 8 Pickaxes 14 450 Points 600 Dice Rolls 15 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 60 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 17 70 Points 10 Pickaxes 18 80 Points Cash 19 900 Points 800 Dice Rolls 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 65 Points 14 Pickaxes 22 70 Points Cash 23 90 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 1,500 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 120 Points 15 Pickaxes 26 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 150 Points 17 Pickaxes 28 140 Points 100 Dice Rolls 29 900 Points Cash 30 170 Points 120 Dice Rolls 31 180 Points 20 Pickaxes 32 210 Points Cash 33 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 Points 22 Pickaxes 36 350 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 37 600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points 30 Pickaxes 39 4,000 Points 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 41 900 Points 500 Dice Rolls 42 800 Points 40 Pickaxes 43 2,700 Points Cash 44 1,100 Points 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,000 Points Cash 46 1,250 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 47 1,500 Points Cash 48 7,500 Points 6,500 Points, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward during the Anniversary Bash solo challenge in Monopoly GO, players will need to collect pickups. These items appear on random tiles of the board as tokens similar to the shield pickups players gather daily. To gather as many as possible, players will want to consider using a higher rolling modifier, which can be found beside the “GO” button.

When The Anniversary Bash Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 16, 2024, and will end on April 18. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To gather as many pickaxes as possible in Monopoly GO, fans are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Players earn them by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

