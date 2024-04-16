monopoly go friends
All Anniversary Bash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 16, 2024 09:28 am

It’s time to celebrate Monopoly GO‘s birthday with Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. The new solo event is all about a year of dice rolls, sticker packs, and challenges, and players will have plenty to look forward to throughout the event.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes

Fans of Monopoly GO have been looking forward to news about the birthday celebrations for the mobile app. Thankfully, those eager for exciting gameplay will have the chance to win sticker packs, cash, and a total of 15,180 dice rolls, as well as pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures minigame that launches alongside the new solo challenge. Below is everything to know about the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards as informed by Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points3 Pickaxes
25 PointsCash
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
475 Points125 Dice Rolls
515 Points4 Pickaxes
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
720 Points5 Pickaxes
825 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
9150 Points230 Dice Rolls
1025 Points7 Pickaxes
1130 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
1335 Points8 Pickaxes
14450 Points600 Dice Rolls
1550 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1660 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1770 Points10 Pickaxes
1880 PointsCash
19900 Points800 Dice Rolls
2060 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2165 Points14 Pickaxes
2270 PointsCash
2390 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
241,500 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
25120 Points15 Pickaxes
26200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27150 Points17 Pickaxes
28140 Points100 Dice Rolls
29900 PointsCash
30170 Points120 Dice Rolls
31180 Points20 Pickaxes
32210 PointsCash
33250 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
341,800 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
35250 Points22 Pickaxes
36350 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
37600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
38700 Points30 Pickaxes
394,000 Points2,800 Dice Rolls
40700 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Min)
41900 Points500 Dice Rolls
42800 Points40 Pickaxes
432,700 PointsCash
441,100 Points700 Dice Rolls
451,000 PointsCash
461,250 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
471,500 PointsCash
487,500 Points6,500 Points, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward during the Anniversary Bash solo challenge in Monopoly GO, players will need to collect pickups. These items appear on random tiles of the board as tokens similar to the shield pickups players gather daily. To gather as many as possible, players will want to consider using a higher rolling modifier, which can be found beside the “GO” button.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Anniversary Bash Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 16, 2024, and will end on April 18. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To gather as many pickaxes as possible in Monopoly GO, fans are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Players earn them by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Read Article How to Open Falbarton Castle’s Main Gate in Hogwarts Legacy
Is Hogwarts Legacy on Game Pass?
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Open Falbarton Castle’s Main Gate in Hogwarts Legacy
Escapist Staff and others Escapist Staff and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Codsworth in Fallout 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is Manor Lords Multiplayer? Answered
Manor Lords multiplayer
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Manor Lords Multiplayer? Answered
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 16, 2024
