All Anniversary Bash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to celebrate Monopoly GO‘s birthday with Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. The new solo event is all about a year of dice rolls, sticker packs, and challenges, and players will have plenty to look forward to throughout the event.
All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes
Fans of Monopoly GO have been looking forward to news about the birthday celebrations for the mobile app. Thankfully, those eager for exciting gameplay will have the chance to win sticker packs, cash, and a total of 15,180 dice rolls, as well as pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures minigame that launches alongside the new solo challenge. Below is everything to know about the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards as informed by Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|5 Points
|Cash
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|75 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|20 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|8
|25 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
|9
|150 Points
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|25 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|
|11
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|35 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|14
|450 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|15
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|60 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|17
|70 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|18
|80 Points
|Cash
|19
|900 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|65 Points
|14 Pickaxes
|22
|70 Points
|Cash
|23
|90 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|24
|1,500 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|25
|120 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|26
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|150 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|28
|140 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|29
|900 Points
|Cash
|30
|170 Points
|120 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|180 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|32
|210 Points
|Cash
|33
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|35
|250 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|36
|350 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|37
|600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|39
|4,000 Points
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|41
|900 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|42
|800 Points
|40 Pickaxes
|43
|2,700 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,100 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,250 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|47
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|48
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Points, Sticker Pack
How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO
To get every milestone reward during the Anniversary Bash solo challenge in Monopoly GO, players will need to collect pickups. These items appear on random tiles of the board as tokens similar to the shield pickups players gather daily. To gather as many as possible, players will want to consider using a higher rolling modifier, which can be found beside the “GO” button.
Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
When The Anniversary Bash Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 16, 2024, and will end on April 18. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To gather as many pickaxes as possible in Monopoly GO, fans are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Players earn them by joining ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.