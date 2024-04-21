monopoly go friends
Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 21, 2024

Birthday shenanigans continue in Monopoly GO with the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. In this solo challenge, players will be picking up minigame tokens alongside dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs. It is the perfect time to finish outstanding album collections.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Missing Golden Stickers
Screenshot via Escapist

Players are nearing the end of their sticker album collections, and the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash milestone rewards are filled with sticker packs players need to get the ones that are missing. There is also a total of 14,700 dice rolls to collect. I know I am down to just a few missing stickers myself, with Big Gig alluding me in particular. Because of this, I know it’s time to hit this solo challenge hard and get as many rewards as possible. Below are all the milestone rewards for Anniversary Bash.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points5 Tokens
25 Points20 Dice Rolls
35 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
410 PointsCash
550 Points130 Dice Rolls
610 Points8 Tokens
715 PointsCash Grab Boost ( 10 Min)
815 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
915 Points13 Tokens
10100 Points225 Dice Rolls
1120 PointsCash
1225 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1325 Points15 Tokens
1425 PointsCash
15200 PointsBoard Token
1630 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
1735 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1840 Points30 Tokens
1945 PointsCash
20350 Points600 Dice Rolls
2145 PointsCash
2250 Points45 Tokens
2350 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
2455 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25700 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
2680 PointsCash
2760 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
2865 Points60 Tokens
2970 Points125 Dice Rolls
30500 PointsCash
31100 Points150 Dice Rolls
32150 PointsCash
33200 Points75 Tokens
34250 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
351,000 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
36300 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
37350 Points90 Tokens
38400 PointsCash
39500 PointsCash
402,000 Points3,000 Dice Rolls
41600 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 min)
42650 Points120 Tokens
43700 Points850 Dice Rolls
441,600 PointsCash
45750 Points900 Dice Rolls
46800 Points150 Tokens
47850 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
48900 PointsCash
494,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

To play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury and Income tax tiles. Like with four corners, this can be a tricky challenge for players to rack up points playing. I find that these aren’t as unpleasant as four-corners, but they don’t progress as quickly as Railroad requirements, which also help the Leaderboard challenges.

Related: Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds

When The Anniversary Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 23. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Getting free dice rolls in Monopoly GO is fairly simple, with many options available outside of waiting for rolls to regen. Dice rolls can be obtained by participating in ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
