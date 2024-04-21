Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Birthday shenanigans continue in Monopoly GO with the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. In this solo challenge, players will be picking up minigame tokens alongside dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs. It is the perfect time to finish outstanding album collections.
All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes
Players are nearing the end of their sticker album collections, and the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash milestone rewards are filled with sticker packs players need to get the ones that are missing. There is also a total of 14,700 dice rolls to collect. I know I am down to just a few missing stickers myself, with Big Gig alluding me in particular. Because of this, I know it’s time to hit this solo challenge hard and get as many rewards as possible. Below are all the milestone rewards for Anniversary Bash.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|5 Tokens
|2
|5 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|10 Points
|Cash
|5
|50 Points
|130 Dice Rolls
|6
|10 Points
|8 Tokens
|7
|15 Points
|Cash Grab Boost ( 10 Min)
|8
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|15 Points
|13 Tokens
|10
|100 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|20 Points
|Cash
|12
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|25 Points
|15 Tokens
|14
|25 Points
|Cash
|15
|200 Points
|Board Token
|16
|30 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|17
|35 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|40 Points
|30 Tokens
|19
|45 Points
|Cash
|20
|350 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|45 Points
|Cash
|22
|50 Points
|45 Tokens
|23
|50 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|24
|55 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|700 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80 Points
|Cash
|27
|60 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|65 Points
|60 Tokens
|29
|70 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|30
|500 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|100 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|32
|150 Points
|Cash
|33
|200 Points
|75 Tokens
|34
|250 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|35
|1,000 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|36
|300 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|37
|350 Points
|90 Tokens
|38
|400 Points
|Cash
|39
|500 Points
|Cash
|40
|2,000 Points
|3,000 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|600 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 min)
|42
|650 Points
|120 Tokens
|43
|700 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|44
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|45
|750 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|800 Points
|150 Tokens
|47
|850 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|900 Points
|Cash
|49
|4,000 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO
To play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury and Income tax tiles. Like with four corners, this can be a tricky challenge for players to rack up points playing. I find that these aren’t as unpleasant as four-corners, but they don’t progress as quickly as Railroad requirements, which also help the Leaderboard challenges.
When The Anniversary Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 23. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Getting free dice rolls in Monopoly GO is fairly simple, with many options available outside of waiting for rolls to regen. Dice rolls can be obtained by participating in ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.