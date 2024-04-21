Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Birthday shenanigans continue in Monopoly GO with the Anniversary Bash milestone rewards. In this solo challenge, players will be picking up minigame tokens alongside dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs. It is the perfect time to finish outstanding album collections.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash Rewards & Prizes

Players are nearing the end of their sticker album collections, and the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash milestone rewards are filled with sticker packs players need to get the ones that are missing. There is also a total of 14,700 dice rolls to collect. I know I am down to just a few missing stickers myself, with Big Gig alluding me in particular. Because of this, I know it’s time to hit this solo challenge hard and get as many rewards as possible. Below are all the milestone rewards for Anniversary Bash.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 5 Tokens 2 5 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 10 Points Cash 5 50 Points 130 Dice Rolls 6 10 Points 8 Tokens 7 15 Points Cash Grab Boost ( 10 Min) 8 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 15 Points 13 Tokens 10 100 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 20 Points Cash 12 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 25 Points 15 Tokens 14 25 Points Cash 15 200 Points Board Token 16 30 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 17 35 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 40 Points 30 Tokens 19 45 Points Cash 20 350 Points 600 Dice Rolls 21 45 Points Cash 22 50 Points 45 Tokens 23 50 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 55 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 700 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Points Cash 27 60 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 65 Points 60 Tokens 29 70 Points 125 Dice Rolls 30 500 Points Cash 31 100 Points 150 Dice Rolls 32 150 Points Cash 33 200 Points 75 Tokens 34 250 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 35 1,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 36 300 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 37 350 Points 90 Tokens 38 400 Points Cash 39 500 Points Cash 40 2,000 Points 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 600 Points High Roller Boost (20 min) 42 650 Points 120 Tokens 43 700 Points 850 Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Points Cash 45 750 Points 900 Dice Rolls 46 800 Points 150 Tokens 47 850 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 900 Points Cash 49 4,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

To play Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury and Income tax tiles. Like with four corners, this can be a tricky challenge for players to rack up points playing. I find that these aren’t as unpleasant as four-corners, but they don’t progress as quickly as Railroad requirements, which also help the Leaderboard challenges.

When The Anniversary Gala Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 23. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Getting free dice rolls in Monopoly GO is fairly simple, with many options available outside of waiting for rolls to regen. Dice rolls can be obtained by participating in ongoing challenges, finishing the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

