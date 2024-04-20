Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The most recent minigame has ended, and Monopoly GO players are returning to regular earnings in the Property Prodigies milestone rewards. This selection of prizes features dice rolls, sticker packs, and plenty of cash.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The sticker battles are on in Monopoly GO as players race to finish their first set of Making Music collections. The best way to get the missing stickers for these sets is by earning sticker packs. Thankfully, Property Prodigies has plenty of packs for us to grab when the milestone level is completed, as well as a total of 5,465 dice rolls. I know I am crossing my fingers for Monopoly Tunes or Sweet Duets, as they are keeping me from a couple of complete collections. Below are all the Property Prodigiey milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 40 Points 40 Dice Rolls 2 60 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice Rolls 4 120 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 120 Points 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 170 Points Gold Sticker Pack 8 150 Points Mega Heist Boost (15 Min) 9 180 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 230 Points 150 Dice Rolls 11 330 Points Cash 12 360 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 450 Points 250 Dice Rolls 14 400 Points Cash 15 500 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 16 650 Points 400 Dice Rolls 17 700 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 650 Points Cash 19 900 Points 575 Dice Rolls 20 925 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 1,400 Points 700 Dice Rolls 23 750 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 1,450 Points Cash 25 1,700 Points 800 Dice Rolls 26 1,550 Points Cash 27 1,850 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 28 1,100 Points Mega Heist Boost (25 Min) 29 2,000 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls

How to Play Property Prodigies in Monopoly GO

As with all Leaderboard challenges, Property Prodigies milestone rewards are earned by gathering points after participating in a Shutdown or Hiest. These are triggered by landing on Railroad tiles around the Monopoly GO board. Remember, the higher the roll modifier you use, the better the rewards, with Heists coming out on top for level grinding. If you can keep that modifier between 5-10, you’ll get plenty of points to go towards those milestone levels.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Property Prodigies Event Ends in Monopoly GO?

The Property Prodigies event in Monopoly GO begins at 4 PM ET on April 20, 2024, and will end on April 21. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Players looking to come out on top in Monopoly GO leaderboard challenges must get bundles of dice rolls. To do this, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more