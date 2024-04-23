Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Banner and Icon
Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Players continue to battle through the current minigame in Monopoly GO, and there is no better way to make progress than by gathering up the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.

All Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza explanation on how to play and rewards for completion
Screenshot via Escapist

The Peg-E event continues in Monopoly GO, and players need tokens to play the minigame. Thankfully, alongside the 16,310 total dice rolls available in the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards, there are also plenty of tokens. Below are all the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
220 Points5 Tokens
340 Points25 Dice Rolls
445 PointsCash
5150 Points90 Dice Rolls
640 Points8 Tokens
750 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
855 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
965 PointsCash
10375 Points220 Dice Rolls
1160 Points13 Tokens
1275 PointsCash
1390 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1480 Points15 Tokens
15100 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
16850 Points475 Dice Rolls
17100 PointsGold Sticker Pack
18110 PointsCash
19120 Points50 Dice Rolls
20115 Points25 Tokens
211,300 Points700 Dice Rolls
22150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
23160 PointsCash
24175 Points30 Tokens
25200 PointsCash
262,000 Points900 Dice Rolls
27275 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28300 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
29325 Points40 Tokens
30400 Points100 Dice Rolls
311,600 PointsCash
32450 Points150 Dice Rolls
33500 Points55 Tokens
34650 PointsCash
35750 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
364,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls
37800 Points120 Tokens
38900 PointsCash
391,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
401,500 PointsCash
4110,000 Points3,500 Dice Rolls
421,600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
431,700 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 Min)
441,800 Points150 Tokens
457,000 PointsCash
462,000 Points800 Dice Rolls
473,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
483,500 Points170 Tokens
494,000 PointsCash
5017,500 Points7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Boardwalk Bonanza in Monopoly GO

Players finally get to say goodbye to the Tax and Utilities of the last event. To earn points for Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, you will need to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles instead. While these are still hard to hit when going around the board, the big perk is that Railroad tiles also help advance the ongoing Leaderboard challenge. This means players can kill two birds with one stone.

Related: Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds

When The Boardwalk Bonanza Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Boardwalk Bonanza event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 23, 2024, and will end on April 25. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event to overlap the Peg-E minigame.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get around the board as often as possible in Monopoly GO, players are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Free dice rolls are earned by participating in ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes. Currently, they can also be nabbed as rewards in the Peg-E minigame. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
