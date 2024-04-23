Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Players continue to battle through the current minigame in Monopoly GO, and there is no better way to make progress than by gathering up the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.

All Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards & Prizes

The Peg-E event continues in Monopoly GO, and players need tokens to play the minigame. Thankfully, alongside the 16,310 total dice rolls available in the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards, there are also plenty of tokens. Below are all the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 20 Points 5 Tokens 3 40 Points 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Points Cash 5 150 Points 90 Dice Rolls 6 40 Points 8 Tokens 7 50 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 8 55 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Points Cash 10 375 Points 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 Points 13 Tokens 12 75 Points Cash 13 90 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Points 15 Tokens 15 100 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 16 850 Points 475 Dice Rolls 17 100 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 110 Points Cash 19 120 Points 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 Points 25 Tokens 21 1,300 Points 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 Points Cash 24 175 Points 30 Tokens 25 200 Points Cash 26 2,000 Points 900 Dice Rolls 27 275 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 29 325 Points 40 Tokens 30 400 Points 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Points Cash 32 450 Points 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Points 55 Tokens 34 650 Points Cash 35 750 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 36 4,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 Points 120 Tokens 38 900 Points Cash 39 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Points Cash 41 10,000 Points 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 43 1,700 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 44 1,800 Points 150 Tokens 45 7,000 Points Cash 46 2,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Points 170 Tokens 49 4,000 Points Cash 50 17,500 Points 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Boardwalk Bonanza in Monopoly GO

Players finally get to say goodbye to the Tax and Utilities of the last event. To earn points for Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, you will need to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles instead. While these are still hard to hit when going around the board, the big perk is that Railroad tiles also help advance the ongoing Leaderboard challenge. This means players can kill two birds with one stone.

When The Boardwalk Bonanza Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Boardwalk Bonanza event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 23, 2024, and will end on April 25. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event to overlap the Peg-E minigame.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get around the board as often as possible in Monopoly GO, players are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Free dice rolls are earned by participating in ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes. Currently, they can also be nabbed as rewards in the Peg-E minigame. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

