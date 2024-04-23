Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Players continue to battle through the current minigame in Monopoly GO, and there is no better way to make progress than by gathering up the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in the new solo challenge.
All Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards & Prizes
The Peg-E event continues in Monopoly GO, and players need tokens to play the minigame. Thankfully, alongside the 16,310 total dice rolls available in the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards, there are also plenty of tokens. Below are all the Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|20 Points
|5 Tokens
|3
|40 Points
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45 Points
|Cash
|5
|150 Points
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|40 Points
|8 Tokens
|7
|50 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|8
|55 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|65 Points
|Cash
|10
|375 Points
|220 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|60 Points
|13 Tokens
|12
|75 Points
|Cash
|13
|90 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|80 Points
|15 Tokens
|15
|100 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|16
|850 Points
|475 Dice Rolls
|17
|100 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|110 Points
|Cash
|19
|120 Points
|50 Dice Rolls
|20
|115 Points
|25 Tokens
|
|21
|1,300 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|160 Points
|Cash
|24
|175 Points
|30 Tokens
|25
|200 Points
|Cash
|26
|2,000 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|27
|275 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|300 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|29
|325 Points
|40 Tokens
|30
|400 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|32
|450 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500 Points
|55 Tokens
|34
|650 Points
|Cash
|35
|750 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|36
|4,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|37
|800 Points
|120 Tokens
|38
|900 Points
|Cash
|39
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|10,000 Points
|3,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 Min)
|44
|1,800 Points
|150 Tokens
|45
|7,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|2,000 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500 Points
|170 Tokens
|49
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|50
|17,500 Points
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Boardwalk Bonanza in Monopoly GO
Players finally get to say goodbye to the Tax and Utilities of the last event. To earn points for Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, you will need to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles instead. While these are still hard to hit when going around the board, the big perk is that Railroad tiles also help advance the ongoing Leaderboard challenge. This means players can kill two birds with one stone.
When The Boardwalk Bonanza Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Boardwalk Bonanza event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 23, 2024, and will end on April 25. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This will be the last solo event to overlap the Peg-E minigame.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get around the board as often as possible in Monopoly GO, players are going to need plenty of dice rolls. Free dice rolls are earned by participating in ongoing challenges, tackling the Quick Wins for the day, completing sticker collections, and collecting free dice roll codes. Currently, they can also be nabbed as rewards in the Peg-E minigame. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.