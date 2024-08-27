Should You Pull for Simona in Sword of Convallaria? Answered

With XD Entertainment putting the global version of Sword of Convallaria on acceleration, you can expect there to be an influx of new units every other week. If you’re wondering whether you should pull for Simona in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is It Worth Pulling for Simona in Sword of Convallaria?

Simona is a Union faction mage character in Sword of Convallaria who specializes in ice attacks and slowing down enemies. This can be very useful in PvP, but I would say no, Simona is not worth pulling for in Sword of Convallaria.

This is because we’re are only a few weeks away from potentially seeing the release of Saffiyah and Auguste, who are easily two of the most broken units in the game. Especially if you’re a F2P player, I’d highly recommend just saving your Hope Luxites for them instead. Saffiyah is a great support unit, while Auguste is straight up the best auto-play character in the game; both of them are very versatile and be slotted into virtually any team.

Who Should Pull for Simona?

If you’re still thinking about spending your Hope Luxites on Simona, however, there are some things to consider. The first is that she’s a Union character, which means that if you have Gloria built up, Simona can benefit greatly from Gloria’s leader aura.

In addition to that, she can also be a fantastic addition to any magic-based team, particularly if you have both Beryl and Edda. So a team with Gloria, Beryl, and Edda, for instance, would be perfect for Simona. Mages are also pretty strong in Sword of Convallaria, so there really isn’t any downside to pulling for her unless you’re F2P and want to hold out for the strongest meta units in the game.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Simona in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy