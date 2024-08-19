Best Edda Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Edda was the first new character to get added to the global version of Sword of Convallaria, and it can be very tempting to drop a bunch of Hope Luxites for her. If you do that, here’s a full Edda build guide in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Best Edda Build Overview

Edda is a support unit in Sword of Convallaria who comes with a lot of utility. She can provide high ground for your team and also douse enemies with Liquor. While she’s great at supporting physical teams, she truly shines in a full magical party, and that’s going to be her main focus.

She also excels in Weaponry Trial I, as that boss is basically tailor-made for her, and this should help a ton with your Legendary weapon farming efforts.

Best Skills for Edda

Alright. Now that I’ve got the introduction out of the way, here are the best skills you should get for Edda as you rank her up:

Skills Effect Fortification (Support, Instant) Summons a Box at the target tile. Wine Barrel Casting (Physical DMG, Instant) Edda deals 20% DMG to all enemies within 1 tile of the target and changes the tiles into Liquor. Shelter Advantage (Reaction) Decreases the DMG taken by 40% if there is any Item within 1 tile around the character. Barricade Fight (Passive) If there is any Item within 1 tile of the character, increases ATK by 15% and allows the character to move again by 2 tiles after initiating an Active Attack. Dispelling Strike (Basic Attack) Deals 100% physical DMG and dispels 2 buffs on the target. Take Arms! (Support) Other allies within 4 tiles of Edda restore 1 NRG. When she performs an Assisting Attack, her DMG increases by 130%. Increases the maximum number of times the effect can be triggered per turn by 2. The effect lasts for 1 turn.

In addition to that, you should also consider using a Castalia to unlock the following skill to complete her build and unlock her full potential:

Guiding Gleam: (Support) Grants all allies within 3 tiles of Edda DMG Up III, M.DEF Up II, and Move Up I for 3 turns. She dispels Disruption from the targets.

Wine Barrel Casting is basically her key move, as Liquor applies a massive M.DEF debuff to enemies, which allows magic casters like Beryl to shine.

Best Gear for Edda

For Edda’s best weapons in Sword of Convallaria, here’s the one you want:

Longbow of Martyrs: Increases P.ATK by 2%. After single-target active attack deals DMG, inflicts Longbow of Martyrs for 1 turn.

For her Trinkets, here are your options:

Disaster Bottle: (Instant) Inflicts 1 random Level 2 Attribute Debuff on the enemy for 2 turns. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 4 turns.

(Instant) Inflicts 1 random Level 2 Attribute Debuff on the enemy for 2 turns. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 4 turns. Flying Blade Armguard: (Instant) Deals Piercing DMG equal to 12% of the enemy’s HP. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 3 turns.

If you don’t have the Flying Blade Armguard, you’ll definitely want to go with the Disaster Bottle, which is one of the best SR Trinkets in Sword of Convallaria that lets you keep debuffing enemies.

Finally, for her Tarot Whispers, you can really just use any of the generically, universally good ones as Edda doesn’t necessarily need a specific one to shine. Here are some good ones to consider:

Guidance of the World: Recovers 1 NRD additionally when not using any active skills and Standby.

And that does it for our best Edda build guide in Sword of Convallaria.

