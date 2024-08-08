Sword of Convallaria Complete Tarot Whispers Guide

Just leveling up your characters isn’t enough in Sword of Convallaria; you need to make sure they’re properly geared up as well. Here’s your complete guide to the Tarot Whispers system in Sword of Convallaria.

What are Tarot Whispers in Sword of Convallaria?

You can think of Tarot Whispers as the artifact equivalent of Genshin Impact in Sword of Convallaria. These are items that go in the third gear slot, and they come with different effects as well as stat upgrades that are randomized.

Unlike weapons and Trinkets, the stat upgrades on Tarot Whispers are not fixed, and you’ll unlock them as you level them up. In addition to that, if you have fourth Legendary tier substat on a Tarot Whisper, there’s a chance that it’ll allow you to evolve that Tarot Whisper’s passive skill to make it even more powerful. For instance, the Justice Tarot Whisper gives you a 15% boost to your CRIT rate. Once evolved, that percentage increases significantly.

How to Get Tarot Whispers

The main way of getting Tarot Whispers in Sword of Convallaria is by doing your Tarot Residual stages in Crossing Worlds. This gets unlocked after beating chapter 3, and you can farm these everyday to get better Tarot Whispers.

You can also get them by participating in the Clash PvP mode, by progressing Fool’s Journey, and as rewards from the Cornucopia battle pass. However, Tarot Residual will be your main method of farming them as you get to the endgame portion.

All Tarot Whispers and Effects in Sword of Convallaria

Next, let’s go over all of the different Tarot Whispers available in the game, as well as their effects. We have them listed in the table down below:

Tarot Whisper Effect Evolved Passive Dream of the Magician Increases DMG dealt by 8%. When casting skills, for each additional hit on 1 enemy, the DMG dealt increases by 4%, up to 12%. Doubles effect to 16%, 8%, and max of 24%. The Fool’s Naivety HP is increased by 10%. When initiating an active attack, if the character’s max HP is greater than the target’s, DMG dealt is increased by 10%. Mercy of the High Priestess Increases healing effect by 15%. Additional 15% to healing effect, and another 15% if ally is Dying. Elegance of the Empress After casting a skill on an ally, convert 1 debuff on the target into a Level 1 buff that lasts for 2 turns. Converts another debuff into a buff. Majesty of the Emperor DMG increases by 10% when attacking Healthy enemies. Effect increased by 15%. Hierophant’s Laws AoE DMG taken is decreased by 20%. March of the Chariot Gains Move I when not using any active skills and Standby, lasting for 2 turns. Source of Strength When attacked by a character of the character’s Counter Role, DMG taken is decreased by 10%. When attacking a character of the character’s Counter Role, ignores 15% of the target’s DEF. Silence of the Hermit Decreases DMG taken by 10%. Another 10% DMG reduction. Course of Fortune At the start of the turn, gains 1 random buff of The Wheel of Fortune. Gets an additional buff. Verdict of Justice Increases Crit by 15%. Another 15% increase to Crit. Desire for Temperance At the start of the battle, gains a physical shield equal to 25% of the character’s P.ATK plus its M.ATK. The shield cannot be dispelled. Reduce damage taken by 15% if shield is active. Temptation of the Devil For each 1 character defeated in battle, gains 1 stack of Devil. The effect lasts until the end of the battle and cannot be dispelled or immunized. Gain 2 Devil stacks instead of 1. Destruction of the Tower When it’s not the character’s turn, DMG dealt increases by 20%. Get 40% lifesteal when attacking out of turn. Gibbous Moon At the end of the turn, recovers 20% HP if the character is injured. Healing received increases by 15% when Injured, and another 15% when Dying. Rays of the Sun When attacking Injured enemies, ignore 20% of their DEF. Redemption of the Judgment At the end of the turn, dispels 2 Attribute Buffs from 1 random enemy within 2 tiles around the character. Guidance of the World Recovers 1 NRG additionally when not using any active skills and Standby.

Best Tarot Whispers in Sword of Convallaria

Without a doubt, the absolute best Tarot Whispers you should try to farm for are the following:

Dream of the Magician

Mercy of the High Priestess

Silence of the Hermit

Verdict of Justice

Temptation of the Devil

These are just all-around good Tarot Whispers that can work well with virtually any character in the game, with the exception of Mercy of the High Priestess, which is just the best-in-slot gear for your healers. Aside from that, everything else is versatile and powerful, and you can’t go wrong with any of those.

The other Tarot Whispers are much more situational and a lot less useful in many situations, so my recommendation would be to focus on the five we’ve listed above.

And that does it for our Sword of Convallaria Tarot Whispers guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

