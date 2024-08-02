If you want to progress faster in Sword of Convallaria, you’re going to need to get a lot stronger, and you do that by leveling up. Easy, right? Here’s how to level up fast in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Fast Leveling Guide

Before we get into the good stuff, let’s talk about the basics of the leveling system in Sword of Convallaria. All of your character levels are tied to your account level, AKA your Voyager level. This means that as you go through stages and gain Voyager EXP, your Voyager level goes up, and your characters’ level caps go up too.

For instance, if your Voyager level is 20, then you can level up all of your characters to level 20. That cap only increases as your account level goes up. This works very similarly to Solo Leveling Arise, where all of the Hunter levels were tied to Sung Jinwoo’s own level. In addition to that, every point of endurance you spend in Sword of Convallaria also contributes to your level progress. Because of this, it’s imperative that you do not leave your stamina/endurance capped out.

So now that we’ve got that explanation out of the way, here’s how you can level up efficiently in Sword of Convallaria.

Push the Story as Much as You Can

This is a bit of an obvious one, but when you’re first starting out in Sword of Convallaria, keep pushing through the Fool’s Journey story mode as much as you can. Even if you get to a point where the recommended level might be a bit above your own Voyager level, attempt it anway. The good thing about this game is that you should be able to punch a little above your own weight with some careful planning and strategy.

The Fool’s Journey is easily your best source of Voyager EXP early on, and will allow you to level up very quickly.

Do Your Dailies

Some of the daily rewards in Sword of Convallaria will reward you with Voyager EXP, so make sure to do those. In addition to that, logging in after 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will also reward you with Endurance Potions, which can be put towards clearing or repeating more stages, allowing you to rack up more experience to level up.

Do All Crossing Worlds Stages

Whenever you hit a breakpoint in the story mode where you’re just no longer able to progress, go to the Crossing World stages and push through those as much as you can. Even for the Rank-Up Trials, I’d recommend doing all of those even for the color medals you’re not really using at the moment. All of these stages add up to give you even more experience, allowing you to level up quickly.

Other Tips to Keep in Mind

A few other things to take note of as you’re trying to level up, you generally want to be quite liberal with using your Endurance Potions in the early days. These will allow you to keep pushing through story and Crossing Worlds stages and continue leveling up. Here are a few tips to help keep you going whenever you feel like you’ve hit a wall:

Be liberal with using your Endurance Potions, especially to push through story stages.

Do your Voyage Momento quests, and focus on the Development quests, which are colored green. By clearing all of the Development quests, all Resource quests will be marked as cleared as well, allowing you to claim all of the rewards efficiently.

Don’t forget to rank up your characters to make them stronger so you can keep pushing through harder stages. We’ve got build guides for Gloria, Beryl, and Inanna respectively.

You will eventually reach a point where you’re just no longer able to progress as you’re out of Endurance, and when that happens, you’ll need to wait it out. In the meantime, however, you can still push through Tower of Conquest and Spiral of Destinies for additional rewards.

And that’s how to level up fast in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list and codes list.

