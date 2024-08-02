Best Inanna Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Every good team in Sword of Convallaria needs a healer, and if you want the best of the best, then it’s gotta be Inanna. Here’s the best Inanna build in Sword of Convallaria, and the skills you should prioritize for her.

Sword of Convallaria Best Inanna Build Overview

As mentioned in the introduction, Inanna serves one purpose in your Sword of Convallaria team, and that is to heal. While it’s not particularly hard to kill enemies in this game, they can hit pretty hard, and you need to keep your team alive especially if you want to nail those 3-star ratings. Inanna is easily the best healer in the game right now, and if you have her paired with a couple of good DPS units like Gloria or Beryl, you’re set.

Of course, if you want to get the most out of her, you also need to make sure you’re unlocking the right skills.

Best Skills for Inanna

For Inanna, you really want to amp up her healing and support capabilities. She doesn’t need to do damage because chances are good you’ve already got some solid DPS units doing that for you. So let’s lean into her support side a bit more.

Skill Effect Princess’s Prayer (Support) Allows 1 ally that has already acted to act again, granting them ATK II and M.DEF II for 2 turns. If the target is Guard of the Princess, additionally heals them for 60% of M.ATK. Princess’s Comfort (Healing) Heals all allies within 2 tiles around the character for 60% of the character’s M.ATK and dispels 2 Debuffs from the target. Battlefield Trial (Reaction) Decreases DMG taken by 8%. For each character defeated within 5 tiles around the character, increases M.ATK by 6%, up to 30%. Soul Mate (Support) Grants all allies within 3 tiles around the character Co-Attack and Co-Defense for 3 turns. For Iria allies, the target count for Co-Attack and Co-Defense is additionally increased by 1. Merciful Strike (Basic Attack) Deals 80% Magical DMG and increases the effect of the next healing skill by 15%, lasting for 2 turns. Flee of the Princess (Healing) Sacrifices 90% of the current HP to dispel all Debuffs on the character, gains Invisibility and Healing V, and expands the range of Trait skills 2 times. Heals all allies within range. All effects last for 2 turns.

After prioritizing unlocking these skills, you’ll also eventually want to go back and use your Castalia to unlock the following skills in this order:

Guard!: (Support, Instant) Teleports Guard of the Princess to the front, granting them Potential Burst for 2 turns. When Guard of the Princess is defeated, the skill switches to summon Guard of the Princess. Light of Sanction: (Magical DMG) Deals 70% AoE DMG to all enemies within a 2-tile radius of the target and dispels 2 Buffs.

The idea here is to really turn Inanna into a support powerhouse, while also taking the time to buff up Guard of the Princess later on. The Guard might not seem all that powerful at first, but when you eventually get the ability to resummon him, his extra turn and protection can be invaluable.

Best Gear for Inanna

Finally, we’re still experimenting with different gear and Tarot Whisper setups for Inanna. Generally speaking, you’ll want to slap on anything with increased healing capabilities or buffs on her, but we’ll update this section once I’ve gotten a better sense of what gear sets work best for her.

And that does it for our Inanna build guide in Sword of Convallaria for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.

