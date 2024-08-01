Best Beryl Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Every good team in Sword of Convallaria needs a solid DPS character, and if it ain’t Gloria, then it’s probably Beryl. Here’s the best Beryl build in Sword of Convallaria, including skill priority.

Sword of Convallaria Best Beryl Build Overview

Beryl is a Destroyer-type mage in Sword of Convallaria, and she’s easily the best DPS unit in the game at the time of writing. Because she’s a Destroyer, she has an inherent advantage over Defenders, Breakers, and Seekers, making her an easy fit into any team composition.

Of course, you still have to watch out for the Watchers. But other than that, Beryl excels at long range damage and one-shotting mobs.

Best Skills for Beryl

As always, do be warned that you cannot reset the skill tree for your characters in Sword of Convallaria. It’s imperative that you pick the right skills for Beryl, or you’ll end up having to farm additional resources to unlock the skills you missed out on.

Skill Effect Wall of Flame (Magical DMG) Selects 1 spot within a cross-shaped range around the character, deals 70% AoE DMG to enemies in a horizontal row of 5 tiles, and changes the tiles into Burning. The effect lasts for 2 turns. NRG Restoration (Passive) At the end of the turn, recovers an additional 1 NRG. If NRG is less than 1, recovers an additional 1 NRG. Cutie (Reaction) Decreases Ranged DMG taken by 25% and AoE DMG taken by 40%. Flaming Meteor (Magical DMG) Prepares for 1 turn. Once casting the skill, deal 140% Fire AoE DMG to all enemies within 3 tiles around the target, and skips the turn. Bang! (Basic Attack) Single-target attack. Deals Physical DMG equal to 80% of the characters M.ATK. There is a 30% chance to inflict Stunned for 1 turn. BOOOOOM! (Magical DMG) Cannot move before performing this skill. Randomly attacks enemies within 2 tiles 5 times. Every hit deals 30% Fire AoE DMG to all enemies within 1 tile of the target, with a 50% chance of inflicting Scorch.

While you could also spec Beryl into a more versatile unit who’s able to heal, I’ve found much better success just utilizing her as a pure magical DPS character instead. Once you start unlocking her AoE moves, she becomes very deadly and is often able to clear groups on her own.

Best Gear for Gloria

This section is still a work in progress as I’m doing some testing with different gear sets and Tarot Whispers. But essentially, anything that pumps up her M.ATK will do the job for now. Once we’ve had some time with the Legendary gear and weapons, I’ll have more detailed info for you.

And that does it for our Beryl build guide for Sword of Convallaria for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.

