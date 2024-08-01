Best Gloria Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Gloria should be your main reroll target in Sword of Convallaria, but even after you get her, you’ll still need to make sure you’re building her properly. Here’s the best Gloria build in Sword of Convallaria, including the skills you should get for her rank-ups.

Sword of Convallaria Best Gloria Build Overview

Gloria is a Watcher-type character in Sword of Convallaria, and if you rerolled for her specifically, chances are pretty good that she’s going to be your main DPS carry for a very long time. She functions great as a support character who can buff your team and debuff enemies, but she’s also fantastic as a pure DPS character.

As you rank her up, you’ll also get to choose various skills for her. Do note that you can’t reset the skill tree, so you’ll need to choose wisely.

Best Skills for Gloria

Here’s our take on the best skills you should unlock for Gloria in Sword of Convallaria:

Skill Effect Knightly Spirit (Passive) Increases ATK by 20% when attacking enemies from the front. Increases DEF by 40% when being attacked from the front. Lance of Longinus (Physical DMG) Deals 80% AoE DMG to all enemies within 2 tiles around the target. Summons a Flag at the cost of Flag Waving aura. If there is no Flag Waving aura on the character, the skill switches to Longinus – Flag Waving. Counterattack (Reaction) When hit by an active attack from the front or side, strike back if the attacker is within range, dealing 70% of Basic Attack’s DMG. The effect can be activated up to 1 time per round. Counterattack Mode (Support) Adds 20% of P.ATK to P.DEF and M.DEF, increases Strike Back DMG by 50%, gains Preempt, and increases Strike Back range by 2 tiles, lasting for 2 turns. Lance of Justice (Basic Attack) Deals 70% Physical DMG to all enemies within 1 tile of the target. If there is no Flag Waving aura on the character, the skill switches to Sword of Justice. Fair Duel (Physical DMG) Single-target attack. Deals 180% DMG. Before attacking, dispels all Debuffs on the character and all buffs on the target.

As you can see, the skills I’ve prioritized here are all very geared towards building up Gloria as a strong, reliable DPS character. At the end of the day, it does come down to your play style. If you already have Beryl as your main DPS character, for instance, then you could build Gloria as a more defensive support character to help with buffs.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s also possible to grind out resources to unlock the skills that you passed over the first time, so it’s not really the end of the world if you want to switch routes later on. It’ll just require a bit more grinding on your part.

Best Gear for Gloria

Finally, let’s go over the best weapons and equipment for Gloria in Sword of Convallaria. For weapons, you’ll want to consider the following:

Skeleton Spear: Increases P.ATK by 2%. Before initiating a single-target active attack, additionally deals Piercing DMG equal to 10% P.ATK to the target.

Increases P.ATK by 2%. Before initiating a single-target active attack, additionally deals Piercing DMG equal to 10% P.ATK to the target. Dual-headed Halberd: Increases P.ATK by 5%. For each target hit when attacking, increases DMG by 3%, up to 9%.

As for the best trinkets, here are the top contenders:

Breeze Herb Compound Condensed Pill: Gives you the Instant spell Cure of Spring – Heals the character for 20% HP and dispels 1 debuff. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 8 turns.

Gives you the Instant spell Cure of Spring – Heals the character for 20% HP and dispels 1 debuff. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 8 turns. Flying Blade Armguard: Gives you the Instant skill Sudden Strike – Deals Piercing DMG equal to 12% of the enemy’s HP. Can be used up to 2 times per battle. CD 3 turns.

Finally, here are the best Tarot Whispers to go for:

Temptation of the Devil: For each 1 character defeated in battle, gains 1 stack of Devil. The effect lasts until the end of the battle and cannot be dispelled or immunized. (Devil: Increases ATK and DEF by 3%, up to 30%.)

For each 1 character defeated in battle, gains 1 stack of Devil. The effect lasts until the end of the battle and cannot be dispelled or immunized. (Devil: Increases ATK and DEF by 3%, up to 30%.) Dream of the Magician: Increases DMG dealt by 8%. When casting skills, for each additional hit on 1 enemy, the DMG dealt increases by 4%, up to 12%.

The gear options here are all focused on making Gloria as powerful and as hard-hitting as possible.

And that does it for our Gloria build guide for Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of how the pity system works, as well as our codes list.

