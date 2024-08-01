Sword of Convallaria Pity Explained

While Sword of Convallaria does feature a traditional, single-player story mode, it’s also a gacha game, which means premium currencies, summons, and all that good stuff. Here’s what you need to know about the pity system in Sword of Convallaria.

Recommended Videos

How Does Pity Work in Sword of Convallaria?

The summoning and pity systems in Sword of Convallaria can be a bit convoluted, as there are a few different numbers you need to keep track of. There are two types of pities: universal pity, and featured banner pity. Here’s what they do.

Universal pity: Set at 100. This carries over all banner types in the game.

Set at 100. This carries over all banner types in the game. Featured banner pity: Set at 180 and only applies to Debut and Destined banners.

Universal Pity Explained

The universal pity in Sword of Convallaria works very simply. Basically, you’re guaranteed to get a Legendary character on your 100th pull, no matter what banner you pull on.

This means that you if you do 50 pulls on the standard pool banner, then decide to do another 50 pulls on the Debut banner, you’ll be able to hit the universal pity on the Debut banner and have a shot at getting the featured character there. You can basically split up your pulls across banners and as you’re approaching your 100th pull, you can decide which banner to spend that pull on to get yourself a Legendary from that banner.

Featured Banner Pity Explained

The featured banner pity is set at 180 pulls and only works within featured banners, and do not carry over. This means that pulls cannot be shared between the Debut, Destined, and standard banners.

If you hit 180 pulls on a Debut or Destined banner, you’re guaranteed to get the featured character on that banner. Of course, there are some things to take note of. For instance, if you’re pulling on the Destined banner which has two featured characters, you can only get one of them on the 180th pull. If you already have one of them, you’re guaranteed to get the one you don’t have on the 180th pull.

Before hitting 180 pulls on the Debut or Destined banners, if you happen to hit a Legendary, you have a 50% chance of getting the featured character on Debut, and a 75% chance of getting one of the featured characters on Destined.

Debut pity counts will carry over to the next Debut banner, and the same goes for the Destined banner as well.

All Banner Types in Sword of Convallaria

Now that we’ve gone over how the pity system works in Sword of Convallaria, let’s talk about the different banners available in the game and what they do.

Banner Type Description Standard – Fateful Summon Pull from the standard pool of characters. Only universal pity applies here. Debut A limited time banner that features a new character getting added to the game. Destined A limited time banner that features two characters that may have previously gotten their own Debut banners. Mighty Weapons A standard weapon banner. Only universal pity applies here.

Sword of Convallaria Legendary Rates

Finally, here are the draw rates for each rarity type in Sword of Convallaria:

Rarity Character Drop Rate Weapon Drop Rate Legendary 2% 5% Epic 20% 50% Rare 40% 25% Common 28% 20%

Do take note that the drop rates are different depending on whether you’re pulling for a character or a weapon.

And that’s everything you need to know about the pity system in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete reroll guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy