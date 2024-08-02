Sword of Convallaria Complete Progression Guide

Sword of Convallaria is a tactical RPG that’s heavily inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics. It’s also a gacha game, though, which means that you’ll need to know how to invest your resources wisely to keep progressing. To help you out, here’s a complete progression guide for Sword of Convallaria to help keep you chugging along smoothly.

Sword of Convallaria Complete Progression Overview

The flow of Sword of Convallaria is pretty straightforward once you know what to do. The goal of this guide is to help you continue playing and progressing nicely, and to help you avoid walls wherever possible. You will eventually reach a point where you just can’t progress and all you can do is wait for your stamina to refresh so you can grind and level up, but I’ll do my best to help you put that off for as long as possible.

Generally speaking, the key to progressing is to just keep pushing through the story as much as you can, and clearing every new stage that becomes available to you. There are also a few things to keep in mind along the way that should help you on your journey.

Play the Story

First things first, the story mode should always be your top priority in Sword of Convallaria. Titled The Fool’s Journey, this is how you unlock the rest of the game’s features. Your goal is to reach 3-16, as that’s when you’ll finally have all of the Crossing Worlds modes unlocked, and that’s also when you can start to take things easier.

In the early hours, just push through the story mode as much as possible until you hit your first breakpoint where the enemies are just decimating you no matter what you do, and you’ve already hit your level cap.

Rank Up Your Characters

Upon hitting your first breakpoint, make sure your characters are all leveled up, then proceed to rank them up as well. You can unlock rank-up medals for each character type by doing the Rank-Up Trials in Crossing Worlds. Just be careful, as you’ll need to make sure you’re selecting the right skills for each character as you’re ranking them up. To help you out, we have build guides for Gloria, Beryl, and Inanna — the popular reroll targets of Sword of Convallaria.

Ranking up your characters allows them access to new skills, and also gives them some pretty nice stat buffs that should help you continue pushing through content.

Unlock Talents

About partway through the game, you’ll also be prompted to start unlocking and leveling up Talents. Every character type in the game has its own Path, with Talents you can unlock and level up individually. I recommend unlocking the first four Talents in every path, as these will also provide you with passive bonuses that can help you in combat.

Do Voyage Momentos

Aside from checking your Quests tab and claiming all the sweet rewards there, you also want to make sure you’re keeping up with your Voyage Momentos quests. The rewards here are really good, including free copies of Maitha and Rawiyah. While I had Maitha ranked a little low on our Sword of Convallaria tier list, there’s no denying that she’s still a decent starter tank who can take you pretty far in the story.

Rawiyah is also a pretty good Breaker DPS unit with decent damage and even self-healing capabilities. Both characters are good picks for your team, if you didn’t reroll your account or gave up on that halfway.

One tip to keep in mind when doing Voyage Momentos: just focus on the Development and Impact quests, which are colored green and purple respectively. By clearing the Development quests, all of the blue Resource quests will be marked as complete as well. This allows you to bypass having to do those pesky Resource quests while still reaping the rewards.

Voyage Momentos is also generally a good way to point you in the right direction whenever you’re stuck, as these quests let you get acquainted with the different game modes and systems in Sword of Convallaria.

Clear Your Crossing Worlds Stages

On that note, make sure you’re keeping up with your Crossing Worlds stages as well. These game modes allow you to farm for a variety of resources including Voyager EXP, Rank-Up medals, Talent unlock materials, and weapon upgrade resources.

As a rule of thumb, whenever you hit level thresholds of five (so levels 10, 15, 20, and so on and so forth), come back to Crossing Worlds and push as much as you can according to those thresholds. You’ll be rewarded with more materials and resources to help strengthen your characters even further.

Don’t Be Afraid to Upgrade Your Weapons and Gear

While you do need to be somewhat conservative with your resources in Sword of Convallaria, I’d say feel free to level up your gear to level 20 or so in the early days. And yes, that goes for your Rare gear as well.

The thing is, you’ll be flush with common resources early on, allowing you to hit level 20 on your gear very easily, and doing so will give you a huge boost in power to keep pushing through the story mode. As you get dupes, don’t be afraid to star up your weapons and gear either. Just stop when you start needing to expend Legendary tier resources, and you’re good.

Continue Pushing Story

After you’ve done all that, go back to Fool’s Journey and keep pushing until you hit 3-16. At this point, you’ll have unlocked all of your Crossing Worlds modes, which will let you continue to level up and progress.

Play Spiral of Destinies, Clash, and Tower of Conquest

When you’ve finally exhausted all of your Endurance Potions and there’s nothing more you can do to progress further, that’s when you can turn your focus to the remaining game modes.

First, there’s Spiral of Destinies, which is kind of like a roguelike story mode that’s completely separate from the gacha side of things. The nice thing about this mode is that it doesn’t consume stamina, and there are also plenty of rewards to get here, including Luxites.

Tower of Conquest is, as the name suggests, Sword of Convallaria‘s tower mode, where you can keep climbing each week to get extra rewards and resources.

Finally, Clash is the PvP mode which also yields some nice rewards including Tarot Whispers and weapons just for participating. The good news is that the PvP reward tiers aren’t all that insane, so even casual players can get some sweet goodies even if they’re stuck in a lower tier.

And that does it for our Sword of Convallaria progression guide. Hopefully this will help you progress smoothly through the game for as long as possible.

