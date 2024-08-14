Should You Pull for Edda in Sword of Convallaria? Answered

Sword of Convallaria is about to get a whole slew of new characters added to the roster, and Edda is one of them. Hope Luxites don’t come easy though, so if you’re wondering whether it’s worth pulling for Edda in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Pull for Edda in Sword of Convallaria?

The short answer is, no. If you’re an F2P player who cares about getting the absolute best units in Sword of Convallaria, skip Edda’s banner and wait for Saffiyah and Auguste instead. While Edda is a very strong support-type character who can really tie a whole magic party together, you’ll want to hold out for Saffiyah and Auguste if you plan on staying on top of the meta.

That being said, for folks who are light spenders or whales, then yes, absolutely go for Edda. As mentioned previously, Edda excels at providing support for your mage-type characters, and she can absolutely boost their damage numbers to insane heights. She makes farming Magician I a trivial affair, which is crucial for trying to get Legendary weapons.

And if you don’t particularly care for the meta and you already have Beryl and want to build up a strong magic-based team, then yeah. By all means, go for Edda. You can’t go wrong with her.

Edda’s Skills and Abilities

To understand why Edda is such a good support character in Sword of Convallaria, let’s take a closer look at her kit:

Skill Effect Catching Fire (Trait) Edda performs an assisting attack that deals P.DMG to enemies surrounding her. Guiding Gleam (Support) Edda grants ATK Up, M.DEF Up, and MOVEMENT Up to allies surrounding her and cleanses all disruptions. Take Arms! (Support) Edda restores NRG for allies surrounding her. Deals extra DMG when performing assisting attacks. Wine Barrel Casting (P.DMG, Instant) Edda attacks the target and its surroundings, changing the affected tiles into liquor. Barricade Fight (Passive) Edda gains ATK Up if there is any item near her, and she can move again after an active attack.

Not only does she provide powerful buffs to her allies, she also serves as an NRG battery while dealing decent passive damage on her own without you having to waste a turn. So yeah, if you want Edda, go for her. The only reason to skip her banner is if you’re F2P and care about staying on top of the meta.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Edda in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

