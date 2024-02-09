All Cupid’s Cuties Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Monopoly GO is getting romantic, so here’s a breakdown of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the milestones in the “Cupid’s Cuties” event.
Every Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Reward & Milestone, Listed
The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event gives players the chance to win Valentine’s Day Partners tokens, dice rolls, sticker packs, and other great rewards and prizes by hitting its milestones. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game the last few months due to data mining.
|Milestone Level
|Tokens Required
|Rewards
|1
|5
|70 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|50
|80 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|80 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|7
|15
|10-minute Cash Grab
|8
|15
|Sticker Pack
|9
|20
|120 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|10
|130
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|150 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|13
|40
|Sticker Pack
|14
|35
|180 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|15
|350
|475 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|17
|45
|Sticker Pack
|18
|50
|210 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|19
|55
|Cash
|20
|725
|825 Dice Rolls
|21
|50
|230 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|22
|55
|Sticker Pack
|23
|60
|10-minute High Roller
|24
|70
|250 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|25
|1,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|80
|75 Dice Rolls
|28
|85
|270 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|29
|100
|Sticker Pack
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|32
|350
|Cash
|33
|400
|300 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|34
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|36
|550
|Sticker Pack
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|800
|350 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|39
|3,200
|2,700 Dice Rolls
|40
|850
|Sticker Pack
|41
|900
|550 Dice Rolls
|42
|950
|500 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|43
|2,800
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,200
|Cash
|46
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|47
|1,800
|650 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
|48
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Event
“Cupid’s Cuties” is a pick-up event in Monopoly GO, which means you get two tokens for landing on one of the tokens scattered across the board. You then get a boost commiserate with your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event will be a short one, lasting only from Feb. 9 at 10AM ET until around the same time on Feb. 11. It’s the latest in a string of short events, with “Cloud Cruisin'” and “Retro Love” having preceded it.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Due to the nature of pick-up events, it can be a bit more difficult to easily hit milestones during the Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event. Your best bet is going to be to look for clusters of tokens — specifically around the Railroads due to synergy with ongoing tournaments — and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll give you the best chance of hitting something and getting a milestone that gives you tokens.
Also, since the Valentine’s Day Partners event is going on, make sure you’re competing in that. Those are absolutely fabulous for getting more dice rolls, provided you’ve got a partner who is somewhat reliable.
Additionally, Monopoly GO has a lot of free dice links that are good to take advantage of during the ongoing events. We have a list of free dice links for Monopoly GO that we update daily and which you can find here.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.