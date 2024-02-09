Video Games

All Cupid’s Cuties Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Monopoly GO

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Monopoly GO is getting romantic, so here’s a breakdown of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the milestones in the “Cupid’s Cuties” event.

Every Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event gives players the chance to win Valentine’s Day Partners tokens, dice rolls, sticker packs, and other great rewards and prizes by hitting its milestones. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game the last few months due to data mining.

Milestone LevelTokens RequiredRewards
1570 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
21015 Dice Rolls
310Cash
410Sticker Pack
55080 Dice Rolls
61580 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
71510-minute Cash Grab
815Sticker Pack
920120 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
10130200 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230150 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
1340Sticker Pack
1435180 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
15350475 Dice Rolls
164515-minute Rent Frenzy
1745Sticker Pack
1850210 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
1955Cash
20725825 Dice Rolls
2150230 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
2255Sticker Pack
236010-minute High Roller
2470250 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
251,0001,000 Dice Rolls
2670Cash
278075 Dice Rolls
2885270 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
29100Sticker Pack
30800Cash
31250200 Dice Rolls
32350Cash
33400300 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
341,6001,400 Dice Rolls
355005-minute Cash Boost
36550Sticker Pack
37700Cash
38800350 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
393,2002,700 Dice Rolls
40850Sticker Pack
41900550 Dice Rolls
42950500 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
432,800Cash
441,000800 Dice Rolls
451,200Cash
461,400Sticker Pack
471,800650 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens
486,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Event

“Cupid’s Cuties” is a pick-up event in Monopoly GO, which means you get two tokens for landing on one of the tokens scattered across the board. You then get a boost commiserate with your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event will be a short one, lasting only from Feb. 9 at 10AM ET until around the same time on Feb. 11. It’s the latest in a string of short events, with “Cloud Cruisin'” and “Retro Love” having preceded it.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Due to the nature of pick-up events, it can be a bit more difficult to easily hit milestones during the Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event. Your best bet is going to be to look for clusters of tokens — specifically around the Railroads due to synergy with ongoing tournaments — and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll give you the best chance of hitting something and getting a milestone that gives you tokens.

Also, since the Valentine’s Day Partners event is going on, make sure you’re competing in that. Those are absolutely fabulous for getting more dice rolls, provided you’ve got a partner who is somewhat reliable.

Additionally, Monopoly GO has a lot of free dice links that are good to take advantage of during the ongoing events. We have a list of free dice links for Monopoly GO that we update daily and which you can find here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

