All Cupid’s Cuties Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Monopoly GO is getting romantic, so here’s a breakdown of the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the milestones in the “Cupid’s Cuties” event.

Every Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event gives players the chance to win Valentine’s Day Partners tokens, dice rolls, sticker packs, and other great rewards and prizes by hitting its milestones. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game the last few months due to data mining.

Milestone Level Tokens Required Rewards 1 5 70 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 50 80 Dice Rolls 6 15 80 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 7 15 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 20 120 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 10 130 200 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 150 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 13 40 Sticker Pack 14 35 180 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 15 350 475 Dice Rolls 16 45 15-minute Rent Frenzy 17 45 Sticker Pack 18 50 210 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 19 55 Cash 20 725 825 Dice Rolls 21 50 230 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 22 55 Sticker Pack 23 60 10-minute High Roller 24 70 250 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 25 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 70 Cash 27 80 75 Dice Rolls 28 85 270 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 29 100 Sticker Pack 30 800 Cash 31 250 200 Dice Rolls 32 350 Cash 33 400 300 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 34 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 35 500 5-minute Cash Boost 36 550 Sticker Pack 37 700 Cash 38 800 350 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 39 3,200 2,700 Dice Rolls 40 850 Sticker Pack 41 900 550 Dice Rolls 42 950 500 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 800 Dice Rolls 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Sticker Pack 47 1,800 650 Valentine’s Day Partner Tokens 48 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties Event

“Cupid’s Cuties” is a pick-up event in Monopoly GO, which means you get two tokens for landing on one of the tokens scattered across the board. You then get a boost commiserate with your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event will be a short one, lasting only from Feb. 9 at 10AM ET until around the same time on Feb. 11. It’s the latest in a string of short events, with “Cloud Cruisin'” and “Retro Love” having preceded it.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Due to the nature of pick-up events, it can be a bit more difficult to easily hit milestones during the Monopoly GO “Cupid’s Cuties” event. Your best bet is going to be to look for clusters of tokens — specifically around the Railroads due to synergy with ongoing tournaments — and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll give you the best chance of hitting something and getting a milestone that gives you tokens.

Also, since the Valentine’s Day Partners event is going on, make sure you’re competing in that. Those are absolutely fabulous for getting more dice rolls, provided you’ve got a partner who is somewhat reliable.

Additionally, Monopoly GO has a lot of free dice links that are good to take advantage of during the ongoing events. We have a list of free dice links for Monopoly GO that we update daily and which you can find here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.