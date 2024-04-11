All Altruistic Auction Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With the Partners event coming to a close in Monopoly GO, it is time for players to buckle down on getting stickers and Dice Rolls in the Altruistic Auction milestone rewards for the new solo challenge. Here are all the details for the new milestone levels, and what they will offer.

All Monopoly GO Altrustic Auction Rewards & Prizes

The race is on for players looking to replenish Dice Rolls following the Fountain Partners event, and the newest solo challenge offers the perfect opportunity. The Altruistic Auction milestone rewards offer a total of 16,725 dice rolls. Below are all the milestone levels players can hit and their rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 40 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 50 Points Cash 4 125 Points 75 Dice Rolls 5 55 Points Cash 6 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 60 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 8 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 9 75 Points Cash 10 90 Points Golden Sticker Pack 11 100 Points Cash 12 800 Points 400 Dice Rolls 13 125 Points Golden Sticker Pack 14 200 Points Cash 15 250 Points Build Boost (20 Min) 16 1,200 Points 600 Dice Rolls 17 180 Points Cash 18 200 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 250 Points Cash 20 2,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 21 350 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 22 275 Points Cash 23 400 Points 130 Dice Rolls 24 3,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 500 Points Pink Sticker Pack 26 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 700 Points Build Boost (30 Min) 28 4,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 30 1,200 Points Cash 31 1,600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Points Cash 33 7,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 34 2,500 Points Cash 35 6,500 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 36 3,500 Points Cash 37 9,000 Points 3,000 Dice Rolls 38 2,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 39 5,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 40 6,000 Points Cash 41 16,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Altruistic Auction in Monopoly GO

To get every Altruistic Auction milestone reward in Monopoly GO, players will need to earn points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. While this is similar to the four corners events, it does offer the chance to increase both the Solo and Leaderboard challenge milestone levels when they are hit.

When The Altruistic Auction Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Altruistic Auction event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 11, 2024, and will end on April 14. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. This event coincides with the Golden Blitz for Merch It! and We Did It! stickers from April 11 to April 12.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Gathering up dice rolls in Monopoly GO is all about strategy, however, players can join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to help keep the dice rolling. To collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

