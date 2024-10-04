Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Amazon Games and NCSoft
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Throne and Liberty Collision Chance Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 11:40 pm

Like any good MMORPG, or regular single-player RPG for that matter, Throne and Liberty has quite a lot of stats for you to dive into. This can be quite overwhelming though, so that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Is Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty?

In Throne and Liberty, Collision Chance determines how likely you’re able to inflict Collision Effects on your foes. The higher the Collision Chance, the more likely you’ll land a Collision Effect, and it’ll also affect your displacement distance.

And what exactly is Collision Effect, I hear you ask? As the name suggests, Collision Effects will knock your enemies back. If your Collision Chance is higher than the target’s Collision Evasion, for every 10 points of difference, the Collision Chance and displacement distance will increase about 4%.

If your build is centered around knocking your targets around and inflicting Collision Effects, then this is an important one to keep an eye on.

How to Increase Collision Chance

Collision Chance is directly tied with the Perception stat in Throne and Liberty. Whenever you level up and put points into Perception, you’ll be able to increase your Collision Chance as well as the following effects:

  • Main Min Damage
  • Main Max Damage
  • Melee Hit
  • Ranged Hit
  • Weaken Chance
  • Stun Chance
  • Petrification Chance
  • Sleep Chance
  • Silence Chance
  • Blind Chance
  • Terror Chance
  • Collision Chance
  • Buff Duration

Of course, you can also equip gear with affixes that increase the stat, but increasing your Perception will also help in the meantime.

And that’s everything you need to know about how Collision Chance works in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our weapon combos tier list and how to complete the Little Friend in the Sky quest.

Post Tag:
Throne and Liberty
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook