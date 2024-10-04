Throne and Liberty Collision Chance Explained

Like any good MMORPG, or regular single-player RPG for that matter, Throne and Liberty has quite a lot of stats for you to dive into. This can be quite overwhelming though, so that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty.

What Is Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty?

In Throne and Liberty, Collision Chance determines how likely you’re able to inflict Collision Effects on your foes. The higher the Collision Chance, the more likely you’ll land a Collision Effect, and it’ll also affect your displacement distance.

And what exactly is Collision Effect, I hear you ask? As the name suggests, Collision Effects will knock your enemies back. If your Collision Chance is higher than the target’s Collision Evasion, for every 10 points of difference, the Collision Chance and displacement distance will increase about 4%.

If your build is centered around knocking your targets around and inflicting Collision Effects, then this is an important one to keep an eye on.

How to Increase Collision Chance

Collision Chance is directly tied with the Perception stat in Throne and Liberty. Whenever you level up and put points into Perception, you’ll be able to increase your Collision Chance as well as the following effects:

Main Min Damage

Main Max Damage

Melee Hit

Ranged Hit

Weaken Chance

Stun Chance

Petrification Chance

Sleep Chance

Silence Chance

Blind Chance

Terror Chance

Collision Chance

Buff Duration

Of course, you can also equip gear with affixes that increase the stat, but increasing your Perception will also help in the meantime.

And that’s everything you need to know about how Collision Chance works in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our weapon combos tier list and how to complete the Little Friend in the Sky quest.

