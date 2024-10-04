Every Silent Hill Game Main Character, Ranked

Unlike the Resident Evil series, Silent Hill doesn’t do recurring protagonists. Remakes aside, each Silent Hill game has you playing a different character. But just how do they compare? To answer that question, here’s every main series Silent Hill character ranked.

Here’s How Silent Hill’s Main Characters Compare

As you might expect, there’ll be a few spoilers in this list so if you haven’t played the original Silent Hill 2 or its Bloober Team remake, you’ll probably want to skip over this first entry.

1. James Sunderland (Silent Hill 2)

Sorry, Harry, you may have been the first, but you aren’t the best. Silent Hill 2’s James Sunderland has that honour, due in part to Guy Cihi’s voice acting. His quest is as personal as Harry’s, but even before the game springs its big twist, you get the sense that he’s hiding something from himself from the slightly uncertain way he speaks.

2. Heather (Silent Hill 3)

Silent Hill 3 shakes things up by casting you as a teenage girl, one who wants absolutely nothing to do with the horror the world is trying to force on her. Unlike Harry and James, she just wants to get the hell home; we’ve all been there. But then the game throws her entire identity into question, and you’re right there with her, demanding answers.

3. Harry Mason (Silent Hill)

If any video game character deserves Dad Points, it’s Harry Mason, who, on top of adopting his daughter, goes through to hell to get her back again. His voice acting is not great but, unlike Fallout 4, it’s easy to get behind his quest, because the game doesn’t try to force you to care.

4. Travis Grady (Silent Hill: Origins)

Silent Hill: Origins’ Travis Grady is a trucker, which instantly makes him more interesting than 90% of that era’s male protagonists; there’s also a hint of nu-metal singer about him. And, within the first few minutes of the game, he’s run into a burning building to rescue a girl. So, when his demons, literal and emotional, catch up with him, you’re right there with him.

5. Alex Shepherd (Silent Hill: Homecoming)

Alex Shepherd’s return to Shepherd’s Glen is so deliciously awkward that, though the rest of Silent Hill Homecoming is extremely mid, I was on board with him from the start. And the game’s twist, the truth behind this army vet’s return, is fun to uncover.

6. Murphy Pendleton (Silent Hill: Downpour)

Casting the main character of a Silent Hill as a criminal might seem like a smart move, but Silent Hill: Downpour‘s Murphy Pendleton never quite convinces as a criminal, despite you literally murdering someone within the first few minutes. But he does get credit for being perpetually pissed off at Silent Hill’s horrors.

7. Henry Townshend (Silent Hill 4: The Room)

Meet Henry Townshend, he’s.. er, hang on, give me a second. No, I’ve got nothing, and that’s the problem with Silent Hill 4: The Room’s main character. A lot of games make your character a blank slate, and you mould that character through their interactions. But Henry Townshend remains a nonentity through most of the game and, as such, it’s hard to really care if he lives or dies.

And that’s every main series Silent Hill character ranked.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released on October 8, 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5.

