Is the Silent Hill 2 Remake Coming to Xbox?

Chris McMullen
Published: Jun 3, 2024 01:35 pm

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is just a few months away, hitting PlayStation 5 and PC in October. But what about Microsoft’s console? Is the Silent Hill 2 remake coming to Xbox? Here’s the answer.

Bloober Team and Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake is not coming to Xbox, at least not in the near future. It’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive on console, and while some fans have been grumbling about the characters’ new looks, Sony will be counting on the game to pull players to PS5.

And while Sony hasn’t spoken on the subject, you can bet that money changed hands and that Konami was given a substantial sum of cash to keep the game a PlayStation exclusive, for a while at least. Sony can keep Horizon as a PlayStation exclusive with ease since they own the studio. But since Konami is independent, they’d have to have been a financial arrangement of some sort.

Microsoft is, seemingly, not happy about whatever arrangement Sony does have with certain publishers. That’s according to a statement they released in response to the FTC case (via Windows Central), which states:

“In addition to having outright exclusive content, Sony has also entered into arrangements with third-party publishers which require the ‘exclusion’ of Xbox… Some prominent examples of these agreements include… the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remastered (Bloober team).”

Does that permanently exclude Silent Hill 2 from appearing on Xbox? Not necessarily – it may be that there’s a timed exclusivity agreement in place. A year or maybe two years after Silent Hill 2‘s PlayStation 5 release, it could well land on Xbox.

But the answer to whether the Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to Xbox is no. When the game launches on Oct. 8, 2024, it’ll be on PC and PlayStation 5 only.

