All Galactic Adventures Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards you can get for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO and the milestones you’ll need to hit for them, here’s our list.

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross-referenced with the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 75 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 15-minute Rent Frenzy 7 20 3 Pickaxe Tokens 8 25 Cash 9 150 230 Dice Rolls 10 30 4 Pickaxe Tokens 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 45 5 Pickaxe Tokens 14 400 550 Dice Rolls 15 45 Sticker Pack 16 50 10-minute Cash Grab 17 60 6 Pickaxe Tokens 18 70 Cash 19 825 950 Dice Rolls 20 75 8 Pickaxe Tokens 21 70 Sticker Pack 22 80 90 Dice Rolls 23 85 10 Pickaxe Tokens 24 900 1,100 Dice Rolls 25 90 10-minute High Roller 26 100 12 Pickaxe Tokens 27 120 Sticker Pack 28 130 13 Pickaxe Tokens 29 800 Cash 30 140 150 Dice Rolls 31 145 Cash 32 150 15 Pickaxe Tokens 33 175 Sticker Pack 34 1,800 1,800 Dice Rolls 35 250 Cash 36 300 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 450 Cash 38 600 Sticker Pack 39 4,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 30 Pickaxe Tokens 41 800 Cash 42 900 800 Dice Rolls 43 3,000 Cash 44 1,100 45 Pickaxe Tokens 45 1,200 Sticker Pack 46 1,300 Cash 47 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Galactic Adventures” Event

The “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means you get two tokens for landing on random pickups spread across the board. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End

“Galactic Adventures” is a 2-day event in Monopoly GO. It started on Feb. 23 at 9AM ET and will end on Feb. 25 at 10 AM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are key to winning all the rewards for events like “Galactic Adventures” in Monopoly GO. The best way to get them is by hitting the milestones mentioned above. Generally, you’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a spot that will get you tokens. With a pickup event, you should especially pay attention to when pickup tokens are around a Railroad, as that’ll give you maximum synergy with whatever tournament is happening.

Additionally, “Galactic Adventures” coincides with “Galactic Treasures,” a Battleship-like mini-game that’s great for getting a lot of dice rolls. You should make sure to play that as much as possible, as I’ve found those are great for getting me more dice rolls.

Finally, we do also have a list of free dice roll links for Monopoly GO that we update daily. Those are safe, and they’ll help you go far in the game! Here’s the link.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.