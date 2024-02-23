GuidesVideo Games

All Galactic Adventures Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

An image showing a rocket ship near Earth above the logo for the Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly GO. This is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones in the Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards you can get for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO and the milestones you’ll need to hit for them, here’s our list.

Every Reward & Milestone for Galactic Adventures in Monopoly GO

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross-referenced with the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
253 Pickaxe Tokens
310Sticker Pack
475125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
61515-minute Rent Frenzy
7203 Pickaxe Tokens
825Cash
9150230 Dice Rolls
10304 Pickaxe Tokens
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13455 Pickaxe Tokens
14400550 Dice Rolls
1545Sticker Pack
165010-minute Cash Grab
17606 Pickaxe Tokens
1870Cash
19825950 Dice Rolls
20758 Pickaxe Tokens
2170Sticker Pack
228090 Dice Rolls
238510 Pickaxe Tokens
249001,100 Dice Rolls
259010-minute High Roller
2610012 Pickaxe Tokens
27120Sticker Pack
2813013 Pickaxe Tokens
29800Cash
30140150 Dice Rolls
31145Cash
3215015 Pickaxe Tokens
33175Sticker Pack
341,8001,800 Dice Rolls
35250Cash
3630025-minute Rent Frenzy
37450Cash
38600Sticker Pack
394,0003,800 Dice Rolls
4070030 Pickaxe Tokens
41800Cash
42900800 Dice Rolls
433,000Cash
441,10045 Pickaxe Tokens
451,200Sticker Pack
461,300Cash
476,5006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Galactic Adventures” Event

An image showing a rocket ship near Earth above the logo for the Galactic Adventures event in Monopoly GO.

The “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means you get two tokens for landing on random pickups spread across the board. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End

“Galactic Adventures” is a 2-day event in Monopoly GO. It started on Feb. 23 at 9AM ET and will end on Feb. 25 at 10 AM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are key to winning all the rewards for events like “Galactic Adventures” in Monopoly GO. The best way to get them is by hitting the milestones mentioned above. Generally, you’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a spot that will get you tokens. With a pickup event, you should especially pay attention to when pickup tokens are around a Railroad, as that’ll give you maximum synergy with whatever tournament is happening.

Additionally, “Galactic Adventures” coincides with “Galactic Treasures,” a Battleship-like mini-game that’s great for getting a lot of dice rolls. You should make sure to play that as much as possible, as I’ve found those are great for getting me more dice rolls.

Finally, we do also have a list of free dice roll links for Monopoly GO that we update daily. Those are safe, and they’ll help you go far in the game! Here’s the link.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

