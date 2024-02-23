All Galactic Adventures Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards you can get for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO and the milestones you’ll need to hit for them, here’s our list.
Every Reward & Milestone for Galactic Adventures in Monopoly GO
I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones for the “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience in the game cross-referenced with the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|5
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|75
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|7
|20
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|8
|25
|Cash
|9
|150
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|30
|4 Pickaxe Tokens
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|14
|400
|550 Dice Rolls
|15
|45
|Sticker Pack
|16
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|17
|60
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|825
|950 Dice Rolls
|20
|75
|8 Pickaxe Tokens
|21
|70
|Sticker Pack
|22
|80
|90 Dice Rolls
|23
|85
|10 Pickaxe Tokens
|24
|900
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|25
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|26
|100
|12 Pickaxe Tokens
|27
|120
|Sticker Pack
|28
|130
|13 Pickaxe Tokens
|29
|800
|Cash
|30
|140
|150 Dice Rolls
|31
|145
|Cash
|32
|150
|15 Pickaxe Tokens
|33
|175
|Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|Cash
|36
|300
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|450
|Cash
|38
|600
|Sticker Pack
|39
|4,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|41
|800
|Cash
|42
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,100
|45 Pickaxe Tokens
|45
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|46
|1,300
|Cash
|47
|6,500
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO “Galactic Adventures” Event
The “Galactic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means you get two tokens for landing on random pickups spread across the board. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End
“Galactic Adventures” is a 2-day event in Monopoly GO. It started on Feb. 23 at 9AM ET and will end on Feb. 25 at 10 AM ET.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Dice rolls are key to winning all the rewards for events like “Galactic Adventures” in Monopoly GO. The best way to get them is by hitting the milestones mentioned above. Generally, you’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a spot that will get you tokens. With a pickup event, you should especially pay attention to when pickup tokens are around a Railroad, as that’ll give you maximum synergy with whatever tournament is happening.
Additionally, “Galactic Adventures” coincides with “Galactic Treasures,” a Battleship-like mini-game that’s great for getting a lot of dice rolls. You should make sure to play that as much as possible, as I’ve found those are great for getting me more dice rolls.
Finally, we do also have a list of free dice roll links for Monopoly GO that we update daily. Those are safe, and they’ll help you go far in the game! Here’s the link.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.